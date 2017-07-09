« previous next »
Online JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7760 on: Today at 05:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:44:49 pm
Does Slot like a smaller squad?
Yes. He likes working with what he has and hates signing new players.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7761 on: Today at 05:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 04:06:02 pm
Crikey, this thread is still the same cesspit of gloom with the usual ML, KH, DJ, AS et al polluting everything with their negativity.

Don't go on twitter, you will want to end it all.
Online JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7762 on: Today at 05:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:59:52 pm
Anyone who posts our owners are mingebags but have never donated to RAWK are the most ironic hypocrites ever.
You calling me a mingebag?
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7763 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:16:49 pm
Don't go on twitter, you will want to end it all.
Just a bunch of aggregator accounts farming for engagement these days. It has always been bad, but it's reached a new level recently.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7764 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:23:12 pm
Just a bunch of aggregator accounts farming for engagement these days. It has always been bad, but it's reached a new level recently.

There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.

The vast majority of social media is just people using "facts" to complain about everything.

For example the non signing of some 18 year old french CB basically turned into a pile on about how much Gravenberch earns.
Online The Final Third

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7765 on: Today at 05:26:20 pm »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Wingebags vs Mingebags
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7766 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:25:32 pm
There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.

The vast majority of social media is just people using "facts" to complain about everything.

For example the non signing of some 18 year old french CB basically turned into a pile on about how much Gravenberch earns.
Blows my mind. I have found a special spot for those accounts - my blocked list. Outside of news sources, that goes for most verified accounts these days.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7767 on: Today at 05:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:57:45 pm
Blows my mind. I have found a special spot for those accounts - my blocked list. Outside of news sources, that goes for most verified accounts these days.

" wheres the money john " - makes money for reporting on " news "

And there will be a ton of people in here that will most likely disagree with me too

Offline OkieRedman

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7768 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm »
Is the Trent going to Real narrative true, or is it all a smokescreen to get the best contract? Trent leaving this Liverpool side to go to Real would be like KD going to the Warriors. It would be incredibly bizarre. This isn't Steven Gerrard's Liverpool. He would regent it for the rest of his life, especially if we were to win some major trophies after he leaves.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7769 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:17:09 pm
Is the Trent going to Real narrative true, or is it all a smokescreen to get the best contract? Trent leaving this Liverpool side to go to Real would be like KD going to the Warriors. It would be incredibly bizarre. This isn't Steven Gerrard's Liverpool. He would regent it for the rest of his life, especially if we were to win some major trophies after he leaves.
The Madrid press have barely spoken about it which is odd. For me, it's agent talk to get more leverage.

If it was actually concrete then their press will reflect that because they court players in public.
Offline RedG13

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7770 on: Today at 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:19:08 pm
The Madrid press have barely spoken about it which is odd. For me, it's agent talk to get more leverage.

If it was actually concrete then their press will reflect that because they court players in public.
Trent Agent is his Brother irc
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7771 on: Today at 06:49:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:43:55 pm
Trent Agent is his Brother irc

Good mates with Rashfords brothers (who are also his agents), theyre not daft, they know what Trents worth.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7772 on: Today at 07:01:15 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:43:55 pm
Trent Agent is his Brother irc
Never knew- https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/SC665236/officers

He's doing well for himself, has other clients like Hendo- https://www.plg-group.co.uk/

At the end of the day,  it's business. The better the deal he secures for the Trent, the higher his commission will be. People need to chill, these are tactics that are often used. FSG may cede to the pressure created by the imaginary links and pay more.
Online Dench57

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7773 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:25:32 pm
There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.


what's his channel? asking for a friend
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7774 on: Today at 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:07:16 pm
what's his channel? asking for a friend

Read my second post about it, should give it away.
Offline RedG13

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7775 on: Today at 07:11:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:01:15 pm
Never knew- https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/SC665236/officers

He's doing well for himself, has other clients like Hendo- https://www.plg-group.co.uk/

At the end of the day,  it's business. The better the deal he secures for the Trent, the higher his commission will be. People need to chill, these are tactics that are often used. FSG may cede to the pressure created by the imaginary links and pay more.
Im pretty sure Taylor is an agent for a good amount of the youth player at Liverpool too.
Wonder if we hear more contract stuff for trent when he not on Holiday and back training
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7776 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:11:58 pm
Im pretty sure Taylor is an agent for a good amount of the youth player at Liverpool too.
Wonder if we hear more contract stuff for trent when he not on Holiday and back training
He's doing well, fair play to him. Any new contracts will probably be announced when the players are back because the club has to get social media content out as well (pics and maybe a video).
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7777 on: Today at 07:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:59 pm
That's a story that has many meanings and conatations to it mate.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7778 on: Today at 07:37:00 pm »
Quote
Van den Berg will likely be allowed to leave if a club offers 20 million. PSV is not willing to go that far, but a substantial offer will be made to sign him. However, its not certain Sepp will join Eindhoven, as VfB Stuttgart is also interested.

[@RikElfrink]
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7779 on: Today at 09:38:28 pm »
PSV's transfer record is 15 million euro so it's doubtful lo think they'd go much over that on a young CB.

They could have got Branthwaite last year if they put a big bid in.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7780 on: Today at 09:43:18 pm »
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7781 on: Today at 09:45:43 pm »
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1815844214598443222

[🚨] NEW: Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, want to strengthen, particularly in central midfield following the departure of Thiago Alcantara, with another holding player in there.

[@SkySportsNews
]
