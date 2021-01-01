« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 341709 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 09:32:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:11 am
That's not what the above is saying and whilst you may be right the quote doesn't provide any evidence for it.

It's just an excuse not to sign players. You buy quality players and they can adapt to slightly different styles. If you buy the likes of Andy Carroll and Benteke then it's waranted.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,893
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 09:41:23 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:12:51 am
I put this in the discussion around our next manager before we appointed Klopp. Its from an Athletic article on Edwards after wed won the league, I think a lot of it applies to the current situation:

For me theres definitely an element of reservation around fully backing Slot from the off in case he doesnt succeed. I think well do a couple of club signings ie potentially elite talent regardless of style, but the shaping of the squad in Slots image wont start until next summer at the earliest.

FSG got their fingers burnt with Rodgers. He demanded full control of transfers from the off and they were stupid enough to give him it. First summer window he spent the budget on Borini and Joe Allen and tried to swap Jordan Henderson for Clint Dempsey. Allen was a decent player but it was clear that couldn't continue and the committee came in after that.

The structure is clearer now, it'll need Hughes, Edwards and Slot to all sign off on a transfer. It probably makes it harder to get some attainable who they all agree on, but it guards against mistakes. Klopp had the same structure initially with Gordon and Edwards.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 09:41:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:04:01 am
There won't be signings whilst the summer olympics is on. There's quite a few players playing. More so than the last week or so at the euros when we were told nothing would happening until it was finished.
But then the Premier League season starts. Will have to wait until that finishes too
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 09:45:17 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:41:25 am
But then the Premier League season starts. Will have to wait until that finishes too

I reckon so summer 2025 is the year mate ....probably shoe horn another Euros and AFCON in too 🤣
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7644 on: Today at 10:09:43 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 04:11:19 am
He was an extraterrestrial with human knees. That combination of skill, acceleration, pace, power will never ever happen on this planet ever again.

Yup the man had everything. Size, speed, acceleration, strength, skill, vision, invention...  the fact that you can be that broken (and then that big) and still be so fucking good is mind blowing.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7645 on: Today at 10:10:38 am »
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC
Senior sources at both #LFC and Real Sociedad have dismissed suggestions that Takefusa Kubo is Anfield bound
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,423
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:10:38 am
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC
Senior sources at both #LFC and Real Sociedad have dismissed suggestions that Takefusa Kubo is Anfield bound

Not surprised. Doesn't seem to fit the profile of wide players we usually go for and the transfer fee quoted was big.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 10:13:02 am »
Starting to flinch lads and think we aren't getting anyone major
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 10:14:52 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:10:38 am
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC
Senior sources at both #LFC and Real Sociedad have dismissed suggestions that Takefusa Kubo is Anfield bound

I wouldn't expect us to sign another forward without one leaving anyway.  If Diaz leaves this summer then we will sign a forward and not before imo. We won't stockpile. I fully expect Diaz to stay. Next summer is when we will sign a forward imo
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,423
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 10:15:11 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:13:02 am
Starting to flinch lads and think we aren't getting anyone major

I'm still confident we'll get a couple of players in but keeping things well under wraps for the time being. Hughes did say that August is when he expects business activity to ramp up and that also falls in line with Slot being given an opportunity to assess the existing squad.

Doing late transfers usually isn't a sign of a well organised club but there's mitigating circumstances on this occasion.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 10:15:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:13:02 am
Starting to flinch lads and think we aren't getting anyone major

It's July 23rd not August 30th. No need to get itchy feet.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 10:18:32 am »
Well probably make a cheap left back signing and call it a day, dont see us signing a DM or forward. I would love us to be ruthless and try upgrade on someone like Endo, but I dont see it happening .
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 10:20:17 am »
We'll sign a couple of system players for Slot at the very least. Geertruida will be one of them.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:15:36 am
It's July 23rd not August 30th. No need to get itchy feet.

It's the lack of even naming a position we are looking at that worries me.

I don't mind no links but we don't even have any information on what type of player we want
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 10:26:52 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:15:11 am
I'm still confident we'll get a couple of players in but keeping things well under wraps for the time being. Hughes did say that August is when he expects business activity to ramp up and that also falls in line with Slot being given an opportunity to assess the existing squad.

Doing late transfers usually isn't a sign of a well organised club but there's mitigating circumstances on this occasion.

And the mitigating circumstances are that we have had two major cup competitions this summer which will obviously have had an impact on our transfer activity. You've also got to factor in that the players that participated in the two tournaments will be away on their hols. Obviously some will have had already returned.

The other mitigating circumtances is we have a new manager that will want to assess the squad whether we want to hear it or not. We may all think we know what positions need strenthening but Slot deserves the opportunity to assess his players more close up and give them a chance to impress, especially those that didn't play much last season or were away on loan. Clearly, had Klopp still been here, the same reasons wouldn't apply to him as he'll have known for sure what areas need strengthening and what players needed to be moved on. It's different with Slot, though.

In an ideal world we would have had all our signings wrapped up during pre-season and before our first game of the season but we don't live in an ideal world!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:19 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 10:33:28 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:35:58 am

Ronaldo was beset by knee injuries but wasnt just an elite level talent. He was one of the most talented forwards Ive ever seen. He had at least 2 full seasons in Europe at Barcelona were he forged his reputation. You could argue theres the 1st season at PSV and 1st half a season at Inter plus the 1998 WC. That period between 94 and 98 he played over 150 domestic games and over 40 international games. Thats the Ronaldo everyone remembers and bar half a season at PSV he was consistently fit. Certainly more than 60% of the time.


He missed loads of time between 99 and 02 but still came back in 02 to inspire Brazil to a WC. That preceded his 1st 3 seasons at Real were he played in 153 games. Whilst not the same player he won another Balon DOr and scored 85 goals. After that he again had fitness and weight issues.

Its this period at Real, when again he had seasons of being consistently available, that highlighted both his immense talent but also what the injuries robbed him of. He was very good but not the elite youngster those 1st 4.5 seasons in Europe showed.


I dont think Ronaldo is comparable to Jota, Konate or Thiago because his talent and physical level was above all these players at his peak. He also had 4 seasons in his early career where he was fit consistently and 3 at Real were he was playing regularly. Its those periods that forged his reputation as one of the best players ever but also brought the investable caveat of how he may have turned out without the knee injury at Inter. Very different to players who continually are missing for a variety of different reasons, season after season.

I just cant bring myself to agree with someone holding up Thiago as an example while claiming you cant be world class or elite while being injury prone.

The guy is a generational midfielder who has won the lot despite being injured a lot. A good few exceptional players were riddled with injuries (so much so it becomes a running joke sometimes).

I guess it's just a difference of opinion though. I can count on one hand the CBs I would swap Konate with, in world football he currently sits at that top table for me
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,285
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 10:34:30 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:26:05 am
It's the lack of even naming a position we are looking at that worries me.

I don't mind no links but we don't even have any information on what type of player we want

Pearce said;

"What positions/players are they looking at?

Liverpool have been considering defensive options after the free-agent departure of long-serving Joel Matip. As well as a centre-back, there have been discussions over a holding midfielder and an attacking wide player. However, considering they have a youthful squad with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer.

Much depends on who steps up during pre-season and what gaps still need to be filled as Slot assesses his new squad."

Hopefully we're looking at Wharton.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 10:35:39 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:26:52 am
And the mitigating circumstances are that we have had two major cup competitions this summer which will obviously have had an impact on our transfer activity. You''ve also got to factor in that players that participated in the two tournaments will be away on their hols. Obviously some will have had already returned.

The other mitigating circumtances is we have a new manager that will want to assess the squad whether we want to hear it or not. We may all think we know what positions need strenthening but Slot deserves the opportunity to assess his players more close up and give them a chance to impress especially those that didn't play much last season or were away on loan. Clearly had Klopp still been here the same reasons wouldn't apply to him as he'll have known for sure what areas need strengthening and what players needed to be moved on. It's different with Slot, though.

In an ideal world we would have had all our signings wrapped up during pre-season and before our first game of the season but we don't live in an ideal world!

And add in VVDs contract position. If he doesnt sign now may be the time to get his replacement so they can bed in for when he leaves next summer.

If he does sign thats one position thats not desperate.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,285
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 10:40:24 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:26:52 am
And the mitigating circumstances are that we have had two major cup competitions this summer which will obviously have had an impact on our transfer activity. You''ve also got to factor in that players that participated in the two tournaments will be away on their hols. Obviously some will have had already returned.

The other mitigating circumtances is we have a new manager that will want to assess the squad whether we want to hear it or not. We may all think we know what positions need strenthening but Slot deserves the opportunity to assess his players more close up and give them a chance to impress especially those that didn't play much last season or were away on loan. Clearly had Klopp still been here the same reasons wouldn't apply to him as he'll have known for sure what areas need strengthening and what players needed to be moved on. It's different with Slot, though.

In an ideal world we would have had all our signings wrapped up during pre-season and before our first game of the season but we don't live in an ideal world!

Of the top 4, bar Savio doing their dodgy inter-club transfer and Arsenal confirming Raya as permanent no-one has signed anyone.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 10:42:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:34:30 am
Pearce said;

"What positions/players are they looking at?

Liverpool have been considering defensive options after the free-agent departure of long-serving Joel Matip. As well as a centre-back, there have been discussions over a holding midfielder and an attacking wide player. However, considering they have a youthful squad with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer.

Much depends on who steps up during pre-season and what gaps still need to be filled as Slot assesses his new squad."

Hopefully we're looking at Wharton.
This is similar to what I said yesterday. We obviously need a DM and a CB but he's looking inwards first before going out. If he concludes that Baj and VdB are good enough, we wouldn't need signings in those areas.

I like the culture of looking inwards first and we have a crop of talented youngsters with the potential to be regulars here. Basically,  we have a massive squad when you factor in the youngsters in between the reserves and the first team and it's more cost-effective.

At the moment,  if you include Doak, we have 6 attackers and I don't see us getting anyone else unless we sell.

Good spot by the posters that said it early on. Rawk is more reliable than you think :D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,893
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 10:42:38 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:15:11 am
I'm still confident we'll get a couple of players in but keeping things well under wraps for the time being. Hughes did say that August is when he expects business activity to ramp up and that also falls in line with Slot being given an opportunity to assess the existing squad.

Doing late transfers usually isn't a sign of a well organised club but there's mitigating circumstances on this occasion.

Last summer we were desperate for midfielders due to previous inaction which led to urgency required (Mac and Dom were timely purchases as a result). We're not desperate now, i'd say the desperate situation is sorting out expiring contracts. We've got a bloated squad numbers wise, plenty of young talent, so makes sense for Slot to assess what he's got before deciding what we need.

The key is if we're able to act timely in August when we detemine what we need. There's a difference between sorting Endo fairly quickly half way through August after the mess with Caicedo/Lavia and making mugs of ourselves on deadline day looking for next Kabak, Ben Davies or Arthur Melo.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,994
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 10:47:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:54:39 am
Spurs and Arsenal's approach has changed since coming out of covid. They are spending way more than they ever have previously.

Definitely.

Spurs and Arsenal have spent approx 350M and 460M net between 21/22 and 23/24.

Liverpool have spent about 230M net in the same period.

Its a different approach to where you spend your resources. Based on 2022 and 2023 published accounts, Liverpool spent 738M on wages. In comparison Arsenal was 447M and Spurs was 460M. Id imagine that gap gets bigger when you include 2024 accounts.

When you combine net spend and wages then Liverpool have spent about 160M more than Spurs and 60M more than Arsenal. I suspect itll be another 70-80M more as a minimum when you add 2023/24 wages.

Id suspect us to spend more on our playing squad than Arsenal and Spurs. We are a bigger club with bigger revenues. We also have an established squad whereas those clubs are playing catch up. Is spending ~ 150M more than Arsenal and ~250M more than Spurs over a 3 year period enough?

I think Arsenals strategy will change since theyll have more and more players on bigger wages (if they want to retain squad). I think youll see their net transfer spend come down considerably over next few years but wage bill increase into the 350-400M per year region.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 10:50:47 am »
Dont know why people are starting to panic. Weve got ages to look for a last minute loan signing.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,994
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:26:05 am
It's the lack of even naming a position we are looking at that worries me.

I don't mind no links but we don't even have any information on what type of player we want

Do you think the club, either directly or indirectly, should be informing fans what positions they want to strengthen?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
It's like groundhog day in here every year; what's that saying about doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome?

If one of the greatest managers ever to step foot in this club and league was never backed properly they sure as shit are not going to start now in my view. Especially when the exit strategy could be coming to a head at any point over the next year or two. 
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 11:07:39 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:52:16 am
Do you think the club, either directly or indirectly, should be informing fans what positions they want to strengthen?

No but we dont need the club to tell us what we need as we can all see it.

The two positions Pearce mentioned I would imagine 99% of fans already agree with that.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 11:11:18 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:52:16 am
Do you think the club, either directly or indirectly, should be informing fans what positions they want to strengthen?
The lack of information leads to anxiety. The club's approach of shutting down every rumour is contributing. Maybe, they should let some rumours float more.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 11:13:47 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
To me, and this is obviously a biased personal opinion, the original Ronaldo - for the short burst that he was fully fit - was the best player I've ever seen, and that includes Messi and the other Ronaldo. Messi is an amazing player, don't get me wrong, but the original Ronaldo left me amazed and flabbergasted in a way that no other player has. To be fair, Ronaldo was also around in my youth so the impression formed was stronger at that time. And I missed Maradona live, who my Dad said left a similar type of impression on him.

Is the correct answer.

Sometimes you hear commentators compare elite players to sports cars.  Well original Ronaldo was a f*cking flying carpet.  Just magic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 