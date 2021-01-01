Spurs and Arsenal's approach has changed since coming out of covid. They are spending way more than they ever have previously.
Definitely.
Spurs and Arsenal have spent approx 350M and 460M net between 21/22 and 23/24.
Liverpool have spent about 230M net in the same period.
Its a different approach to where you spend your resources. Based on 2022 and 2023 published accounts, Liverpool spent 738M on wages. In comparison Arsenal was 447M and Spurs was 460M. Id imagine that gap gets bigger when you include 2024 accounts.
When you combine net spend and wages then Liverpool have spent about 160M more than Spurs and 60M more than Arsenal. I suspect itll be another 70-80M more as a minimum when you add 2023/24 wages.
Id suspect us to spend more on our playing squad than Arsenal and Spurs. We are a bigger club with bigger revenues. We also have an established squad whereas those clubs are playing catch up. Is spending ~ 150M more than Arsenal and ~250M more than Spurs over a 3 year period enough?
I think Arsenals strategy will change since theyll have more and more players on bigger wages (if they want to retain squad). I think youll see their net transfer spend come down considerably over next few years but wage bill increase into the 350-400M per year region.