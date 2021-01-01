I'm still confident we'll get a couple of players in but keeping things well under wraps for the time being. Hughes did say that August is when he expects business activity to ramp up and that also falls in line with Slot being given an opportunity to assess the existing squad.



Doing late transfers usually isn't a sign of a well organised club but there's mitigating circumstances on this occasion.



And the mitigating circumstances are that we have had two major cup competitions this summer which will obviously have had an impact on our transfer activity. You've also got to factor in that the players that participated in the two tournaments will be away on their hols. Obviously some will have had already returned.The other mitigating circumtances is we have a new manager that will want to assess the squad whether we want to hear it or not. We may all think we know what positions need strenthening but Slot deserves the opportunity to assess his players more close up and give them a chance to impress, especially those that didn't play much last season or were away on loan. Clearly, had Klopp still been here, the same reasons wouldn't apply to him as he'll have known for sure what areas need strengthening and what players needed to be moved on. It's different with Slot, though.In an ideal world we would have had all our signings wrapped up during pre-season and before our first game of the season but we don't live in an ideal world!