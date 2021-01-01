I put this in the discussion around our next manager before we appointed Klopp. Its from an Athletic article on Edwards after wed won the league, I think a lot of it applies to the current situation:



For me theres definitely an element of reservation around fully backing Slot from the off in case he doesnt succeed. I think well do a couple of club signings ie potentially elite talent regardless of style, but the shaping of the squad in Slots image wont start until next summer at the earliest.



FSG got their fingers burnt with Rodgers. He demanded full control of transfers from the off and they were stupid enough to give him it. First summer window he spent the budget on Borini and Joe Allen and tried to swap Jordan Henderson for Clint Dempsey. Allen was a decent player but it was clear that couldn't continue and the committee came in after that.The structure is clearer now, it'll need Hughes, Edwards and Slot to all sign off on a transfer. It probably makes it harder to get some attainable who they all agree on, but it guards against mistakes. Klopp had the same structure initially with Gordon and Edwards.