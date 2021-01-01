« previous next »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:11 am
That's not what the above is saying and whilst you may be right the quote doesn't provide any evidence for it.

It's just an excuse not to sign players. You buy quality players and they can adapt to slightly different styles. If you buy the likes of Andy Carroll and Benteke then it's waranted.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:12:51 am
I put this in the discussion around our next manager before we appointed Klopp. Its from an Athletic article on Edwards after wed won the league, I think a lot of it applies to the current situation:

For me theres definitely an element of reservation around fully backing Slot from the off in case he doesnt succeed. I think well do a couple of club signings ie potentially elite talent regardless of style, but the shaping of the squad in Slots image wont start until next summer at the earliest.

FSG got their fingers burnt with Rodgers. He demanded full control of transfers from the off and they were stupid enough to give him it. First summer window he spent the budget on Borini and Joe Allen and tried to swap Jordan Henderson for Clint Dempsey. Allen was a decent player but it was clear that couldn't continue and the committee came in after that.

The structure is clearer now, it'll need Hughes, Edwards and Slot to all sign off on a transfer. It probably makes it harder to get some attainable who they all agree on, but it guards against mistakes. Klopp had the same structure initially with Gordon and Edwards.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:04:01 am
There won't be signings whilst the summer olympics is on. There's quite a few players playing. More so than the last week or so at the euros when we were told nothing would happening until it was finished.
But then the Premier League season starts. Will have to wait until that finishes too
