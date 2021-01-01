« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm
Saudi window only opened a few days ago, didnt it?

Id be amazed if we went into the season with the three players with 12 months left seeing out their contracts. I thought it might be Virgil after the Euros comments but was hoping it would be Mo that went if I had to pick one. Thats a huge deal, I imagine were trying to get our eggs in order if they do decide to pay up to get him a year early. I think we should be in the market for a Salah replacement regardless of whether he leaves now or in 12 months.

There seems to be a real shortage of quality in the market for that right sided forward position so I reckon even if Salah leaves next year, we'll wait until then to replace him.

My prediction is all three will be here this season. Who signs an extension or leaves next year is anyone's guess.
PeterTheRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 10:27:21 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm
Speaking on ABEMA Sports Time (via Anything Liverpool), the LFC midfielder has seemed to talk up the possibility of his Japan teammate joining him at Anfield, in the process lifting the veil on one part of the clubs transfer strategy.

When asked if he could sign one international colleague for the Reds, Endo replied: Maybe Kubo. Theyre looking for a replacement for Mo Salah, so thats probably going to be a real area for Liverpool to strengthen in the future, and if they think about who can replace him, I think itll be Kubo.

Maybe its a lost in translation thing and Endo meant more he would like

You are new to this transfer talk thing? We've been linked with Kubo for years. We might or might not sign him this summer, but he is certainly a player we are monitoring ...
RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:29:49 pm
You are not world class or elite if you are only fit about 50-60% of the time. You might have world class ability but inmy book you need to be playing often to be classed as delivering in that bracket of player

Agree that Tsimikas, Endo, Minamino are squad players and have been decent buys in that regard

Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Konate, Gravenberch, Nunez, MacAllister have cost about 350M euros between them and reportedly have annual wages of ~40M combined. We've committed over 400M to these 7 players since 2021 and mostly we still have concerns about either durability, ability and/or consistency. How many of them are nailed on starters?

I agree on the point about being too slow to move players on. That was arguably the biggest factor. If the opportunity was available then we should have moved on AoC and Keita earlier. They were, at times, valuable players for us and contributed to our successes. Equally we knew their flaws and they only got worse as time went on. You can't just keep adding players upon players. It need to be substional when it comes to the squad churn that some crave. That meant hard decisions on getting rid of players who had served us well.

Whether because of lack of funds, loyalty to players , lack of viable buying clubs  or players being unwilling to leave we were left with little churn. It could easily be a combination of those reasons for each player at different points. None of us here have a scooby what the real reasons are. We can only exemplify what possible reasons there were. That lack of squad churn helped us win a league in 2019/20. Arguably it cost us in latter seasons. Who dictated that lack of squad churn is hard to know. Klopp's hand tied or was he the one wanting to keep players. Or did surplus players just not want to move.

Who knows. We've spent a lot of money on the squad in wages and fee since the title win in 2019/20 and we've only got a few domestic cups to show for it. I think outside factors are the biggest determinant of that rather than what we did or didn't do, We've definitely made misteps on the way and it's probably not all been down to lack of funds.

Never understood this view when one of the all time greats was absolutely fucking riddled with injuries throughout his career and is still regarded as an all time great and spoken of as highly as a football player ever has been

In the very top bracket of world class and it's not even a question of was he or wasn't he elite
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm
There seems to be a real shortage of quality in the market for that right sided forward position so I reckon even if Salah leaves next year, we'll wait until then to replace him.

My prediction is all three will be here this season. Who signs an extension or leaves next year is anyone's guess.

Agreed. I personally dont think Mo or Virgil will even be offered new contracts. For me itll be seen as an opportunity to refresh and plan for the next 5 years. There wont be risks taken on large contracts going to 32+ year olds, I dont see a world where the players arent using the Saudi offerings as a bargaining tool to get better/longer terms, I wouldnt be remotely surprised if the club nip it in the bud early and leave it up to the players to decide to see out their final year or seek the move.

Trents different, my own view is he wants his pay to reflect his status at the club and within the game. He cant be going to England duty and seeing players like Sancho, Grealish and Rashford earning more money than him, hes in such an advantageous position, the club will succumb as they did with Mo, but only after moving Mo on, just as we did after moving Sadio on, IMO of course.

I said probably 3-4 months ago this always felt like a summer where wed do 1-2 signings tops. I still think thats the case, that we havent made any signings yet makes me think that theres a big exit or two pending that were not fully guaranteed of. Thats the issue when you deal with the likes of KSA and Barcelona.
KC7

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Never understood this view when one of the all time greats was absolutely fucking riddled with injuries throughout his career and is still regarded as an all time great and spoken of as highly as a football player ever has been

In the very top bracket of world class and it's not even a question of was he or wasn't he elite

You talking about Ronaldo? His knee (which was a ticking time bomb) exploding was one of the saddest days in sport that didn't involve someone dying.

Thiago was a great player, world class when fit, but I do think we never saw the best of him. He seemed to have these injuries throughout his career that held him back. With Ronaldo we did see the best of him, before his knee went.

Owen falls into the bracket of never having seen the best of. What he could have been.

Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7605 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm
You talking about Ronaldo? His knee (which was a ticking time bomb) exploding was one of the saddest days in sport that didn't involve someone dying.

Thiago was a great player, world class when fit, but I do think we never saw the best of him. He seemed to have these injuries throughout his career that held him back. With Ronaldo we did see the best of him, before his knee went.

Owen falls into the bracket of never having seen the best of. What he could have been.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/OhH7QR_v21E?si=x0hirSaShcgCDEF9" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/OhH7QR_v21E?si=x0hirSaShcgCDEF9</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7606 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm »
Nah. Original Ronaldo was hardly ever fit and yet youd wait for him like an old Cinema to video release in the 80s. Youd wait 4 years just to watch him. Just to watch him For 5 minutes. On an old shitty VHS if ya could. recorded from a shitty cam that you bought from some scally  in the pub that youd have to fuck around with the tracking the whole time like an old TMNTs fleem.  Hedve probably been the best player ever if hedve stayed fit. Everyone knew this

He was fucking ridiculous. Like some sorta Cirque du Soleil act

farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7607 on: Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm »
Il Fenomeno was something special.

I quite liked Ronaldinho too, and I thought he never reached the appreciation level his quality warranted.
Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7608 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm
Il Fenomeno was something special.

I quite liked Ronaldinho too, and I thought he never reached the appreciation level his quality warranted.

Ronaldinho was a samba dancer who happened to prefer a football as his partner.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7609 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
Nah. Original Ronaldo was hardly ever fit and yet youd wait for him like an old Cinema to video release in the 80s. Youd wait 4 years just to watch him. Just to watch him For 5 minutes. On an old shitty VHS if ya could. recorded from a shitty cam that you bought from some scally  in the pub that youd have to fuck around with the tracking the whole time like an old TMNTs fleem.  Hedve probably been the best player ever if hedve stayed fit. Everyone knew this

He was fucking ridiculous. Like some sorta Cirque du Soleil act

The fact that he came back from 2 serious knee injuries to win the World Cup and the Golden Boot and World Player of the Year is fuckin' ridiculous mate.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7610 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
The fact that he came back from 2 serious knee injuries to win the World Cup and the Golden Boot and World Player of the Year is fuckin' ridiculous mate.
Aye. My hero was Maradona. Styled my game on him. Had all the old Italia footy vids etc and then Gullit. But When he came along he was doin shit with his feet at a 100 mph that was fucking stupid. He had feet that looked like they were doin that three cup trick with a ball that would leave you fucking bewildered. Was no surprise he had injuries.
Angelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7611 on: Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm »
To me, and this is obviously a biased personal opinion, the original Ronaldo - for the short burst that he was fully fit - was the best player I've ever seen, and that includes Messi and the other Ronaldo. Messi is an amazing player, don't get me wrong, but the original Ronaldo left me amazed and flabbergasted in a way that no other player has. To be fair, Ronaldo was also around in my youth so the impression formed was stronger at that time. And I missed Maradona live, who my Dad said left a similar type of impression on him.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7612 on: Today at 12:31:06 am »


Those Chelsea numbers are crazy.  Would not have guessed Spurs being that high as well.  Ours would probably be as high as Arsenal/City if we didn't have players like Quansah and Bradley coming through.  They really have saved us a shitload of money.  Gotta hit that sweet spot of gradually refreshing the squad while maintaining levels though. 
Betty Blue

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7613 on: Today at 12:38:01 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
To me, and this is obviously a biased personal opinion, the original Ronaldo - for the short burst that he was fully fit - was the best player I've ever seen, and that includes Messi and the other Ronaldo. Messi is an amazing player, don't get me wrong, but the original Ronaldo left me amazed and flabbergasted in a way that no other player has. To be fair, Ronaldo was also around in my youth so the impression formed was stronger at that time. And I missed Maradona live, who my Dad said left a similar type of impression on him.

Each generation has 'their' player. My old man used to talk about Pele and Puskas the way this generation talks about Messi. Mine was Zizou, but I know I'm utterly biased because France are my team. I do generally prefer to watch midfielders though. That part of the field is less dominated by physical attributes and more often about players who are able to slow things down in effect by seeing the game ahead of everyone else. Similarly why I loved watching Pirlo play. 
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7614 on: Today at 12:42:44 am »
Well," said Pooh, "what I like best," and then he had to stop and think. Because although Getting a Transfer was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to Get the Transfer which was better than when the Transfer was In, but he didn't know what it was called.

W.T. Pooh
Lubeh

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7615 on: Today at 01:29:00 am »
We have alot of Players we could/should or would sell. i genuinely think bringing Gordon in would be a master stroke, especially as his pace would be superb for Slots type of play , of the five forwards we have if you had to sell two  for me it would be Diaz,lack of goals , lack of final ball, and maybe Salah on the asumption we would bring in say Adeyemi (not Kuba too slow) , if not then simply due to his unreliability it would be Jota scores goal just never fit.

Gordon -  Nunez -  Adeyemi/Salah

would scare the shite out of any team. Just need Nunez to push on this year.

what i think we will end up with is

Gakpo  - Nunez - Salah


I also think we should go in for Fofana as the DM as he is pretty cheap and better imo than Ugarte at half the price.

https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana
MBL?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7616 on: Today at 01:44:16 am »
Ronaldo was incredible. Must be the best teenager? Although I believe Pele was unreal as a teenager. It's a shame he didn't get off the bench in the 94 world cup. Of course the injuries fucked him but even then he was lethal.

Of all players that were destroyed by injuries.. if there was one you would like to see play healthy in a parallel universe, it would be him. An absolute power house with pace, skill and finishing to to go with it.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7617 on: Today at 03:05:01 am »
I like these Kubo links, a very technically gifted player with a great eye for a pass as well. Can see him coming in off the right flank to provide ammunition for the likes of a deep running Szoboslai, raiding full backs and Darwin up top pushing the defensive line back, which will give Kubo and Mac Allister space to create from deeper areas. Stick a Gordon raiding in from the left and maybe an Ait Nouri powering down the left and you can see the idea of how an Arne Slot side may line up.

People trying to compare Kubo with Salah are wasting their time as they will play the right sided attacking role in completely different ways. Salah always tries to break lines and push into the box to score, whereas Kubo will stay deeper and look for the pass to an onrushing team mate going beyond him.
LiverBirdKop

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7618 on: Today at 04:11:19 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
Nah. Original Ronaldo was hardly ever fit and yet youd wait for him like an old Cinema to video release in the 80s. Youd wait 4 years just to watch him. Just to watch him For 5 minutes. On an old shitty VHS if ya could. recorded from a shitty cam that you bought from some scally  in the pub that youd have to fuck around with the tracking the whole time like an old TMNTs fleem.  Hedve probably been the best player ever if hedve stayed fit. Everyone knew this

He was fucking ridiculous. Like some sorta Cirque du Soleil act


He was an extraterrestrial with human knees. That combination of skill, acceleration, pace, power will never ever happen on this planet ever again.
smurfinaus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7619 on: Today at 05:05:29 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 03:05:01 am
I like these Kubo links, a very technically gifted player with a great eye for a pass as well. Can see him coming in off the right flank to provide ammunition for the likes of a deep running Szoboslai, raiding full backs and Darwin up top pushing the defensive line back, which will give Kubo and Mac Allister space to create from deeper areas. Stick a Gordon raiding in from the left and maybe an Ait Nouri powering down the left and you can see the idea of how an Arne Slot side may line up.

People trying to compare Kubo with Salah are wasting their time as they will play the right sided attacking role in completely different ways. Salah always tries to break lines and push into the box to score, whereas Kubo will stay deeper and look for the pass to an onrushing team mate going beyond him.

With the way Arne likes his teams to play all the short passing will benefit technically gifted players like Macca and Harvey. Kubo would be another one except he can do it right across the frontline (im not including Carvalho as he hasnt seemingly showed anything to suggest he would even fit the 10 role with us). The only issue (physicality aside) is where the dropoff from goals Mo currently gives us will come from?.
Djozer

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7620 on: Today at 06:53:55 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
To me, and this is obviously a biased personal opinion, the original Ronaldo - for the short burst that he was fully fit - was the best player I've ever seen, and that includes Messi and the other Ronaldo. Messi is an amazing player, don't get me wrong, but the original Ronaldo left me amazed and flabbergasted in a way that no other player has. To be fair, Ronaldo was also around in my youth so the impression formed was stronger at that time. And I missed Maradona live, who my Dad said left a similar type of impression on him.
Agree completely. He had everything Messi had (dribbling, shooting, first touch, set pieces) bar maybe the passing, allied to olympic sprinter level speed and power. Seemed to be in another galaxy compared to everyone else until the injuries, and even then he was still on another planet to the bast majority. Absolutely unreal. And he even did stopovers that were effective, unlike his preening semi-namesake. Ridiculous player.
Djozer

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7621 on: Today at 06:55:41 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:42:44 am
Well," said Pooh, "what I like best," and then he had to stop and think. Because although Getting a Transfer was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to Get the Transfer which was better than when the Transfer was In, but he didn't know what it was called.

W.T. Pooh
;D

And accurate. For us, anyway. Maybe not Chelsea fans, they're probably bored of transfers, and the moments just before the transfers.
RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7622 on: Today at 07:30:29 am »
The original Ronaldo had everything, just the most incredible player you could ever watch and backed the hype and talk statistically too.

Talking about what could have been is natural and completely fair but he's the greatest example of why persistent injuries dont mean a player cant achieve the world class or elite bracket, the man was injury so much and yet remains the very definition of what a world class and elite football player is

Watching that France national team video where they're discussing how you stop Ronaldo still makes me laugh every time
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7623 on: Today at 07:35:58 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Never understood this view when one of the all time greats was absolutely fucking riddled with injuries throughout his career and is still regarded as an all time great and spoken of as highly as a football player ever has been

In the very top bracket of world class and it's not even a question of was he or wasn't he elite


Ronaldo was beset by knee injuries but wasnt just an elite level talent. He was one of the most talented forwards Ive ever seen. He had at least 2 full seasons in Europe at Barcelona were he forged his reputation. You could argue theres the 1st season at PSV and 1st half a season at Inter plus the 1998 WC. That period between 94 and 98 he played over 150 domestic games and over 40 international games. Thats the Ronaldo everyone remembers and bar half a season at PSV he was consistently fit. Certainly more than 60% of the time.


He missed loads of time between 99 and 02 but still came back in 02 to inspire Brazil to a WC. That preceded his 1st 3 seasons at Real were he played in 153 games. Whilst not the same player he won another Balon DOr and scored 85 goals. After that he again had fitness and weight issues.

Its this period at Real, when again he had seasons of being consistently available, that highlighted both his immense talent but also what the injuries robbed him of. He was very good but not the elite youngster those 1st 4.5 seasons in Europe showed.


I dont think Ronaldo is comparable to Jota, Konate or Thiago because his talent and physical level was above all these players at his peak. He also had 4 seasons in his early career where he was fit consistently and 3 at Real were he was playing regularly. Its those periods that forged his reputation as one of the best players ever but also brought the investable caveat of how he may have turned out without the knee injury at Inter. Very different to players who continually are missing for a variety of different reasons, season after season.
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7624 on: Today at 07:46:30 am »
I did wonder at the time if wed gone for a relatively unknown manager as they wouldnt rock the boat in terms of demanding money for transfers
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7625 on: Today at 07:52:17 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:46:30 am
I did wonder at the time if wed gone for a relatively unknown manager as they wouldnt rock the boat in terms of demanding money for transfers
it will always to down to the coach to overachieve under FSG
they will be happy with top 4 and will spend to get there
but we wont be spending big on wages and transfers. We concentrated on keeping players with a huge wage bill rather than a big net spend
we may see a focus on top quality youth players i think with the chelsea kid coming in and looking at a 2nd club
xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7626 on: Today at 07:58:11 am »
do we actually need any more forwards like that drop deep and wont break the lines.

we already have diaz, gakpo, elliot(sort off) that are pretty much technically decent. Jota is generally more of a poacher and if he stays injury free would rather be an interesting problem for slot on where to fit him in.

only nunez (if he timed his runs) well enough that is willing to break lines.

guess we got lucky with salah and mane that they are capable of doing both to such a high level.

killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7627 on: Today at 08:08:19 am »
Are we signing Ronaldo?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7628 on: Today at 08:08:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:19 am
Are we signing Ronaldo?

From 1997
Schmarn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7629 on: Today at 08:09:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:46:30 am
I did wonder at the time if wed gone for a relatively unknown manager as they wouldnt rock the boat in terms of demanding money for transfers

I dont think they deliberately picked a lesser manager just so they can spend less. They didnt give Klopp what he wanted when he was desperate for midfielders so Slot will get the same treatment. I do agree that the new manager is being used to excuse a lack of transfer activity. Before anyone says that weve been promised action in August Im fine with that provided it actually happens and provided we bring in real quality and not just short term stop gaps like Endo.

As Ive said before well know the truth in a couple of weeks. Hughes has put his reputation on the line by stating explicitly that our transfer business would hot up in August. If it doesnt and they come up with excuses about the right players not being there while all our rivals strengthen, it will be a short honeymoon and we will have to reassess the true ambition of the club. Im still hopeful well get a couple of quality players who will be regular starters this season.
