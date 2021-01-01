Never understood this view when one of the all time greats was absolutely fucking riddled with injuries throughout his career and is still regarded as an all time great and spoken of as highly as a football player ever has been



In the very top bracket of world class and it's not even a question of was he or wasn't he elite



Ronaldo was beset by knee injuries but wasnt just an elite level talent. He was one of the most talented forwards Ive ever seen. He had at least 2 full seasons in Europe at Barcelona were he forged his reputation. You could argue theres the 1st season at PSV and 1st half a season at Inter plus the 1998 WC. That period between 94 and 98 he played over 150 domestic games and over 40 international games. Thats the Ronaldo everyone remembers and bar half a season at PSV he was consistently fit. Certainly more than 60% of the time.He missed loads of time between 99 and 02 but still came back in 02 to inspire Brazil to a WC. That preceded his 1st 3 seasons at Real were he played in 153 games. Whilst not the same player he won another Balon DOr and scored 85 goals. After that he again had fitness and weight issues.Its this period at Real, when again he had seasons of being consistently available, that highlighted both his immense talent but also what the injuries robbed him of. He was very good but not the elite youngster those 1st 4.5 seasons in Europe showed.I dont think Ronaldo is comparable to Jota, Konate or Thiago because his talent and physical level was above all these players at his peak. He also had 4 seasons in his early career where he was fit consistently and 3 at Real were he was playing regularly. Its those periods that forged his reputation as one of the best players ever but also brought the investable caveat of how he may have turned out without the knee injury at Inter. Very different to players who continually are missing for a variety of different reasons, season after season.