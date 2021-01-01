There seems to be a real shortage of quality in the market for that right sided forward position so I reckon even if Salah leaves next year, we'll wait until then to replace him.
My prediction is all three will be here this season. Who signs an extension or leaves next year is anyone's guess.
Agreed. I personally dont think Mo or Virgil will even be offered new contracts. For me itll be seen as an opportunity to refresh and plan for the next 5 years. There wont be risks taken on large contracts going to 32+ year olds, I dont see a world where the players arent using the Saudi offerings as a bargaining tool to get better/longer terms, I wouldnt be remotely surprised if the club nip it in the bud early and leave it up to the players to decide to see out their final year or seek the move.
Trents different, my own view is he wants his pay to reflect his status at the club and within the game. He cant be going to England duty and seeing players like Sancho, Grealish and Rashford earning more money than him, hes in such an advantageous position, the club will succumb as they did with Mo, but only after moving Mo on, just as we did after moving Sadio on, IMO of course.
I said probably 3-4 months ago this always felt like a summer where wed do 1-2 signings tops. I still think thats the case, that we havent made any signings yet makes me think that theres a big exit or two pending that were not fully guaranteed of. Thats the issue when you deal with the likes of KSA and Barcelona.