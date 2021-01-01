There seems to be a real shortage of quality in the market for that right sided forward position so I reckon even if Salah leaves next year, we'll wait until then to replace him.



My prediction is all three will be here this season. Who signs an extension or leaves next year is anyone's guess.



Agreed. I personally dont think Mo or Virgil will even be offered new contracts. For me itll be seen as an opportunity to refresh and plan for the next 5 years. There wont be risks taken on large contracts going to 32+ year olds, I dont see a world where the players arent using the Saudi offerings as a bargaining tool to get better/longer terms, I wouldnt be remotely surprised if the club nip it in the bud early and leave it up to the players to decide to see out their final year or seek the move.Trents different, my own view is he wants his pay to reflect his status at the club and within the game. He cant be going to England duty and seeing players like Sancho, Grealish and Rashford earning more money than him, hes in such an advantageous position, the club will succumb as they did with Mo, but only after moving Mo on, just as we did after moving Sadio on, IMO of course.I said probably 3-4 months ago this always felt like a summer where wed do 1-2 signings tops. I still think thats the case, that we havent made any signings yet makes me think that theres a big exit or two pending that were not fully guaranteed of. Thats the issue when you deal with the likes of KSA and Barcelona.