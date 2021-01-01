« previous next »
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 05:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:39:01 pm
Jack is right and wrong at the same time-


story checks out :)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:41:05 pm
Doak won't make it here unless he starts to run with his head up
He's young enough for it to be coached out of him.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 06:12:31 pm »
Are we down to one string in our bow?
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 06:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:46:06 pm

I understand some of this but was buying Nunez for about 75-85M or paying Szboszlais 65M release clause (probably in 1 instalment) signs of ambition over recent years? Or getting MacAllister ahead of loads of other clubs?

My  issue  isnt the money weve spent over last few seasons. Its how weve spent it. In my opinion only MacAllister has been a slam dunk success since summer of 2019. Other players weve bought have been good but none have really reached that elite level at the club.

From Konate to Gravenberch to Diaz and Jota (plus loads of others) we have so many players that are very good but not yet in that top bracket. Theres question marks across a large number of the players weve bought.

Weve spent 500M gross and about 260M net since summer 2020. I think weve only got 1 world class player from that. The recruitment had been far from terrible but no as good as 2016-2019. Those preceding 3-4 years we added 5-6 players who ended up World Class. I find it hard to know whether its a money thing or whether we were just in a golden spell of recruitment between 2016-2019. Maybe its a bit of both.

Thiago was world class but we couldn't get him on the pitch enough. Similar with Konate and Jota, if we'd have kept them fit you're talking two of the best in the league, instead you get half a season out of them and it takes them time to get their level back after injuries.

Gakpo is a solid buy as a squad player/rotational option across the attack, if not what we needed at the time. The likes of Tsimikas, Minamino, Endo signed as squad players and served their function well within that. I don't think were signed to be first choice.

Mac a very solid buy. Dom still has to prove himself over a season and you hope he's more Gini than Keita (in terms of being a successful Liverpool player rather than one that flatters to deceive more), similar with Gravenberch.

Nunez was the real iffy one. It was if we moved away from the checks and balances of getting Mane and Salah over Gotze and Brandt or even a Benteke. He looked boss at Anfield so let's break our transfer record on him. We'd moved away from a winning formula.

In general though, the problem hasn't been the players we have signed but what we haven't done. We needed a Gini replacement in if not 2021 (when he left) then certainly 2022 but we end up wth Arthur Melo.  We needed a first choice DM last summer in 2023 to replace Fabinho (but got a back up in Endo). PArt of that is being too slow to move players on like Keita and Ox. Fabinho and Henderson unexpectedly leaving facilitated Endo and Gravenberch who we probably wouldn't have signed otherwise, so it's a case of buying players more on the hoof. Mac and Dom were more planned. The strategy hasn't been right since that 2018 summer.
Offline kop306

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 06:16:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:38:19 pm
Im not sure about that. Not to be blunt, but what do a lot of the squad need to prove to Slot? Many of them are proven footballers and their skills and attributes will be well known.

agreed all those players are international standard aswell
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 06:22:42 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:16:30 pm
agreed all those players are international standard aswell
I'm sure it's more to assess if they Slot thinks that's they can fit into his system and that he wants to work with those players.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 06:35:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:27:59 pm
You said he was our main target.

In the sense that so far this summer he probably has been, who else have we been in negotiations to sign? But we were never signing him post-June 30th.
Online bigal

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm »
I get that Slot will want to look at the squad but we can all see that there are weaknesses in the squad at DM and CB and we need two players. Surely Hughes / Edwards can show him that or he's seen it himself in studying last season?
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 06:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:03:41 pm
That is worded a bit like before we signed Diaz where the message wasn't "We are not interested" and instead were "We are not close to a deal now"

Sounds to me like we are interested but maybe not imminent as the paper suggests

Sounds to me like he doesn't have a clue whether we're interested in him.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 07:02:02 pm »
Interesting that The Guardian notes a deal for Gordon had progressed enough during the Euros that a medical was pencilled in to take place in Leipzig.

Quote
Howe fought hard to keep Gordon as Newcastle scrambled to raise £60m to satisfy the Premier Leagues profitability and sustainability rules before 30 June and avoid a potential points deduction.

The necessary cash was raised by selling the midfielder Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and the winger Yankuba Minteh to Brighton but, at one point, it looked as if Newcastle might be forced to sell Gordon to Liverpool and a medical was pencilled in to take place in Leipzig, not far from Englands Euros base. The former Everton forward, a boyhood Liverpool fan, was believed to be excited by the idea of returning to Merseyside, with Newcastle insiders fearing his head had been turned.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/22/newcastle-anthony-gordon-eddie-howe-premier-league
Offline Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 07:04:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:02:02 pm
Interesting that The Guardian notes a deal for Gordon had progressed enough during the Euros that a medical was pencilled in to take place in Leipzig.
Quote
The former Everton forward, a boyhood Liverpool fan, was believed to be excited by the idea of returning to Merseyside, with Newcastle insiders fearing his head had been turned.

His head has definitely been turned  :D
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 07:07:09 pm »
I said it on here at the time. The England medical team was on standby for us.  ;D
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 07:08:34 pm »
Is there any good source on his contract expiring in 2026?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 07:10:07 pm »
Do 100m for Tony G
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 07:13:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:02:02 pm
Interesting that The Guardian notes a deal for Gordon had progressed enough during the Euros that a medical was pencilled in to take place in Leipzig.
It's not surprising. It's more about us having space for him which remains the case. No way the deal was getting done then but we've already planted the seeds.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 07:15:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:02:02 pm
Interesting that The Guardian notes a deal for Gordon had progressed enough during the Euros that a medical was pencilled in to take place in Leipzig.

Itll happen next summer. Itll only happen this summer if Diaz goes and thats not looking likely at present.

Hell be a beast of a signing. One of the best pressing forwards in the league, loads of power and athleticism, its a shame hes not left footed as Id really a player of his profile on the right side.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:13:53 pm
It's not surprising. It's more about us having space for him which remains the case. No way the deal was getting done then but we've already planted the seeds.

I could see a situation in which it happens next summer with Diaz leaving. Barcelona are now locked into the idea of signing Nico Williams rather than Diaz so we almost certainly won't be looking at signing Gordon this summer. This might explain why there are links to Kubo as he plays on the right
Online Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 07:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:14:02 pm
Thiago was world class but we couldn't get him on the pitch enough. Similar with Konate and Jota, if we'd have kept them fit you're talking two of the best in the league, instead you get half a season out of them and it takes them time to get their level back after injuries.

You are not world class or elite if you are only fit about 50-60% of the time. You might have world class ability but inmy book you need to be playing often to be classed as delivering in that bracket of player

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:14:02 pm
Gakpo is a solid buy as a squad player/rotational option across the attack, if not what we needed at the time. The likes of Tsimikas, Minamino, Endo signed as squad players and served their function well within that. I don't think were signed to be first choice.

Mac a very solid buy. Dom still has to prove himself over a season and you hope he's more Gini than Keita (in terms of being a successful Liverpool player rather than one that flatters to deceive more), similar with Gravenberch.

Nunez was the real iffy one. It was if we moved away from the checks and balances of getting Mane and Salah over Gotze and Brandt or even a Benteke. He looked boss at Anfield so let's break our transfer record on him. We'd moved away from a winning formula.


Agree that Tsimikas, Endo, Minamino are squad players and have been decent buys in that regard

Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Konate, Gravenberch, Nunez, MacAllister have cost about 350M euros between them and reportedly have annual wages of ~40M combined. We've committed over 400M to these 7 players since 2021 and mostly we still have concerns about either durability, ability and/or consistency. How many of them are nailed on starters?

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:14:02 pm
In general though, the problem hasn't been the players we have signed but what we haven't done. We needed a Gini replacement in if not 2021 (when he left) then certainly 2022 but we end up wth Arthur Melo.  We needed a first choice DM last summer in 2023 to replace Fabinho (but got a back up in Endo). PArt of that is being too slow to move players on like Keita and Ox. Fabinho and Henderson unexpectedly leaving facilitated Endo and Gravenberch who we probably wouldn't have signed otherwise, so it's a case of buying players more on the hoof. Mac and Dom were more planned. The strategy hasn't been right since that 2018 summer.

I agree on the point about being too slow to move players on. That was arguably the biggest factor. If the opportunity was available then we should have moved on AoC and Keita earlier. They were, at times, valuable players for us and contributed to our successes. Equally we knew their flaws and they only got worse as time went on. You can't just keep adding players upon players. It need to be substional when it comes to the squad churn that some crave. That meant hard decisions on getting rid of players who had served us well.

Whether because of lack of funds, loyalty to players , lack of viable buying clubs  or players being unwilling to leave we were left with little churn. It could easily be a combination of those reasons for each player at different points. None of us here have a scooby what the real reasons are. We can only exemplify what possible reasons there were. That lack of squad churn helped us win a league in 2019/20. Arguably it cost us in latter seasons. Who dictated that lack of squad churn is hard to know. Klopp's hand tied or was he the one wanting to keep players. Or did surplus players just not want to move.

Who knows. We've spent a lot of money on the squad in wages and fee since the title win in 2019/20 and we've only got a few domestic cups to show for it. I think outside factors are the biggest determinant of that rather than what we did or didn't do, We've definitely made misteps on the way and it's probably not all been down to lack of funds.
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 07:36:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:02:02 pm
Interesting that The Guardian notes a deal for Gordon had progressed enough during the Euros that a medical was pencilled in to take place in Leipzig.

so all the media comments about Slot wanting to evaluate the squad first was bullshit?  :o
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 07:48:26 pm »
Gordon will be £50m next summer with one year left. We'd get that for Diaz next summer (he'd have two years left)
Online Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7580 on: Today at 07:48:52 pm »
Quote from: bigal on Today at 06:42:53 pm
I get that Slot will want to look at the squad but we can all see that there are weaknesses in the squad at DM and CB and we need two players. Surely Hughes / Edwards can show him that or he's seen it himself in studying last season?

They might know all this but the players they want are not available at the price we value them at. Or we haven't identified players who are worth the investment for an incremental increase in perceived quality.

Or we could be looking for sales 1st. Not necessarily to raise money but if we buy another CB it massively reduces our negotiating power for selling van den Berg for example.

A centre back purchase isn't likely going to be someone who straight away supersedes the likes of Konate or Quansah. I'd be amazed if one of those players doesn't start the season so any purchase is likely to be about depth. So getting them in now or in August is likely to have limited impact on results unless we get a mad injury crisis.

I think there's lot of potential reasons why we haven't bought yet. Ranging from we don't want to spend money all the way through to this being part of the plan. The lack of clarity and noise from the club (either directly or indirectly through the press) is the thing that is creating a level of anxiety in some. Add in new manager, new footballing structure and 1 year left on deals for 3 key players and I understand why people are worried.

I think we'll know in 5-6 weeks where we stand on a number of things - though personally I still think the biggest determining factors to success this season is the current players and how they adapt to the manager & vice versa. That's the reason I'm quite relaxed about it all currently.
Online Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7581 on: Today at 07:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:36:53 pm
so all the media comments about Slot wanting to evaluate the squad first was bullshit?  :o


It's not like Slot wants to evaluate the whole squad is it. He'll know about the strengths and weaknesses of the vast majority of players.

I think it's the players who are position 23-30 in the squad he is evaluating. There's a lot less evidence of them playing in a Klopp system. Slot has a lot less hands on experience of those players in training and how they'd adapt to his system. Most of these players have been out on loan playing in other leagues in different systems or playing in the relative obscurity of U23 football.

I think it's fair to have some time to evaluate these types of players before making a call on whether they are part of the squad for next season, loaned or sold. When it says Slot is evalauting the sqaud I think it means this type of player -  Beck, vdB, Carvalho, Morton, Clark. I doubt he's using much of this to evaluate the relative merits of Andy Robertson and Dominc Szboszlia before moving in the transfer market.
