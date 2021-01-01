Thiago was world class but we couldn't get him on the pitch enough. Similar with Konate and Jota, if we'd have kept them fit you're talking two of the best in the league, instead you get half a season out of them and it takes them time to get their level back after injuries.



Gakpo is a solid buy as a squad player/rotational option across the attack, if not what we needed at the time. The likes of Tsimikas, Minamino, Endo signed as squad players and served their function well within that. I don't think were signed to be first choice.



Mac a very solid buy. Dom still has to prove himself over a season and you hope he's more Gini than Keita (in terms of being a successful Liverpool player rather than one that flatters to deceive more), similar with Gravenberch.



Nunez was the real iffy one. It was if we moved away from the checks and balances of getting Mane and Salah over Gotze and Brandt or even a Benteke. He looked boss at Anfield so let's break our transfer record on him. We'd moved away from a winning formula.





In general though, the problem hasn't been the players we have signed but what we haven't done. We needed a Gini replacement in if not 2021 (when he left) then certainly 2022 but we end up wth Arthur Melo. We needed a first choice DM last summer in 2023 to replace Fabinho (but got a back up in Endo). PArt of that is being too slow to move players on like Keita and Ox. Fabinho and Henderson unexpectedly leaving facilitated Endo and Gravenberch who we probably wouldn't have signed otherwise, so it's a case of buying players more on the hoof. Mac and Dom were more planned. The strategy hasn't been right since that 2018 summer.



You are not world class or elite if you are only fit about 50-60% of the time. You might have world class ability but inmy book you need to be playing often to be classed as delivering in that bracket of playerAgree that Tsimikas, Endo, Minamino are squad players and have been decent buys in that regardSzoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Konate, Gravenberch, Nunez, MacAllister have cost about 350M euros between them and reportedly have annual wages of ~40M combined. We've committed over 400M to these 7 players since 2021 and mostly we still have concerns about either durability, ability and/or consistency. How many of them are nailed on starters?I agree on the point about being too slow to move players on. That was arguably the biggest factor. If the opportunity was available then we should have moved on AoC and Keita earlier. They were, at times, valuable players for us and contributed to our successes. Equally we knew their flaws and they only got worse as time went on. You can't just keep adding players upon players. It need to be substional when it comes to the squad churn that some crave. That meant hard decisions on getting rid of players who had served us well.Whether because of lack of funds, loyalty to players , lack of viable buying clubs or players being unwilling to leave we were left with little churn. It could easily be a combination of those reasons for each player at different points. None of us here have a scooby what the real reasons are. We can only exemplify what possible reasons there were. That lack of squad churn helped us win a league in 2019/20. Arguably it cost us in latter seasons. Who dictated that lack of squad churn is hard to know. Klopp's hand tied or was he the one wanting to keep players. Or did surplus players just not want to move.Who knows. We've spent a lot of money on the squad in wages and fee since the title win in 2019/20 and we've only got a few domestic cups to show for it. I think outside factors are the biggest determinant of that rather than what we did or didn't do, We've definitely made misteps on the way and it's probably not all been down to lack of funds.