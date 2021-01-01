« previous next »
non - penalty xg (as in open play), xA (expected assists) (and some combination of xg + xa being high overall) and shots per 90 get you most of the way there for forwards ... as in they don't tell you everything but we haven't signed a forward for significant money that hasn't shown up really well for their role on those measures before signing

I appreciate that, thanks. Makes for interesting reading.
If the club/FSG can find any reason whatsoever not to spend any money they will grasp it with both hands. It's the truth. Call is FSG bashing if you like.

The bang of Wenger at Arsenal days is very strong. Spend as little as possible whilst trying to guarantee 4th place is the dream scenario for these responsible owners.

Now apparently Slot wants to properly take a look at Van den Berg, Carvalho, Luca Stephenson, Harvey Blair etc before deciding if we need to improve upon these guys and sign anyone.

Fuck selling Nat Phillips for 4million when we can rent him out again this year, by the time he's 30 the extra million made on loan fees will be more prudent for the balance sheet.

The way our fanbase have been conditioned by these guys in terms of how a big club should act is mind boggling. I give them their dues in terms of infrastructure updates in Kirby and Anfield, but being terrified of top players asking for big wages, bidding wars etc everything about LFC  under FSG in terms of player acquisition is fucking small time. And I'll stand by that regardless of what happens between now and end of window.

We act like a mid table outfit, and if there's any excuse not to push the boat out, we fucking cling on to it for life.
Its not the truth its your opinion. If its that much of a problem and gets you so worked up why bother.

Supporting a football team is primarily about supporting them when they play matches regardless of whos wearing the shirt. Its not about transfers.

Yes transfers are exciting and seeing new talented players at the club is a buzz, but what the club do or dont do in the transfer market isnt a reason to get agitated or angry or upset.

The club generally always adds players they think will improve us if they can. Im sure they will do so when they can again.
Reports in Japan that Takefusa Kubo is close to joining Liverpool are premature. Arne Slot wants to fully assess his squad during the upcoming pre-season tour of the United States and a patient approach to transfers will be applied 👍🏻
Doesn't say there's no interest at least.

We wait. As always.
Reports in Japan that Takefusa Kubo is close to joining Liverpool are premature. Arne Slot wants to fully assess his squad during the upcoming pre-season tour of the United States and a patient approach to transfers will be applied 👍🏻

Didn't say we weren't interested did he? :D
This thread is so boring. Very few posters at the moment who are actually watching football ...
That period when we pulled off Fabinho, Allison, Keita and Van Dijk genuinely at the time felt a like we turned a switch as a club. Keita didn't work out but he was a statement considering the hype. The others were absolutely huge signings that had other clubs looking on in envy.

For all too long we had lacked bravado in the market and that arrogance of a big club. Going as back as the Houllier era, we were always so tentative. That spell was a welcome change.

The last few years have been a shit reality check of just being back to the norm. This summer is just a continuation of a poor few years in the market.

Being stuck with a bargain purchase like Endo as a DM and our failure to address that issue for a few years is a signal of our lack of ambition, and how we are just happy..... being.
