

The best possibly gettable forward weve been linked to is Antony Gordon and hes probably 80 million plus and its not clear hes better than any of our current 5



I think the biggest red flag on Kubo is that his underlying numbers regressed a bit this past season. Just feels unlikely that he'd be a significant target... maybe at £20-30m but the rumoured fee is a lot higher than that. And for that kind of money you want higher levels of production.Maybe there is some difference in what we'd look for in a Slot forward versus a Klopp forward which would make us consider him but it feels unlikely.I think there'd be an expectation that Gordon's production would scale up. You said earlier that when we sign first-team forwards we go for ones with elite or close to elite numbers, and he's basically at the same npxG+xA as Jota when he left Wolves. Jota also took a big upturn when he joined us, as did Mane (being the two examples of attackers moving from other PL clubs). Obviously the data crunchers at the club would have a much better and more intelligent view, but I don't see why Gordon couldn't at worst match Diaz's output for Liverpool (with more potential upside given he's four years younger).