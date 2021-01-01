« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:59:45 am
More important to tighten up at the back though.

We scored 86 PL goals last season. Arsenal scored 91. But Arsenal conceded 29 goals, we conceded 41. Before that late collapse, we were neck and neck with Arsenal but their goal difference was way ahead because they weren't going 1-0 down every week, they were regularly winning games to nil. They also had a run of games in Feb where they won 5-0, 6-0 and 6-0 in a couple of weeks which heavily flattered their goals tally.

Plus Arsenal's goals were spread around the team (top scorer 16) and they were scoring set pieces every week. Keep clean sheets and break the deadlock with set plays and it takes a lot of pressure off the forwards.  That's what we did regularly in 18/19 and 19/20.

Por qué no los dos? :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:32:35 pm
I agree we need to future plan for Mo if hes going next year. The club will know that shortly as theyre either currently trying to extend or sell him, failing which he goes for free next summer (which would be bad mismanagement but thats another issue).

I thought Olise for £50m was a good option, others disagreed. Now its Kubo? Lets hope thats a bollocks rumour as otherwise we really are rummaging in the Lidl bargain bucket. Youve got to hope that the club is aiming higher than that and keeping it confidential till theyre ready to announce. Well know in a few weeks.

Kubo would feel a bit of an Aspas/Minamino/Borini type signing.

I doubt we're in for him anyway, but it seems as though if we want anyone these days it has to be someone Chelsea/City/Real/PSG/Arsenal etc. aren't in for which does leave you with scraps. Gordon was the main target but Newcastle are reluctant to sell unless they get some of our good players in exchange or a mammoth fee. Next year you'll probably have some of the above in for him if he hasn't signed a deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:27:18 pm
Its time to be ruthless

Get rid of Jota due to availability and durability concerns, whilst he still retains value this summer?

Or bin Nunez/Diaz/Gakpo (delete as appropriate) because they arent consistent enough?

Or try to move Salah on when he retains value and before his legs fall off at 32?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Do you think Kubo has two strings?

Or maybe more?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:42:15 pm
Get rid of Jota due to availability and durability concerns, whilst he still retains value this summer?

Or bin Nunez/Diaz/Gakpo (delete as appropriate) because they arent consistent enough?

Or try to move Salah on when he retains value and before his legs fall off at 32?

I'd probably do 2 out of 3 of these things
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:42:15 pm
Get rid of Jota due to availability and durability concerns, whilst he still retains value this summer?

Or bin Nunez/Diaz/Gakpo (delete as appropriate) because they arent consistent enough?

Or try to move Salah on when he retains value and before his legs fall off at 32?

The problem is there arent better forwards on the market than the players we have

So for example  You can make a good argument Gakpo is our weakest forward .. he put up >0.6 npxg + xa last year , scored pretty much a goal from open play every other 90 in the league and was just about the best forward at the euros  and hes our 5th choice

The best possibly gettable forward weve been linked to is Antony Gordon and hes probably 80 million plus and its not clear hes better than any of our current 5

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:37:16 pm
Kubo would feel a bit of an Aspas/Minamino/Borini type signing.

I doubt we're in for him anyway, but it seems as though if we want anyone these days it has to be someone Chelsea/City/Real/PSG/Arsenal etc. aren't in for which does leave you with scraps. Gordon was the main target but Newcastle are reluctant to sell unless they get some of our good players in exchange or a mammoth fee. Next year you'll probably have some of the above in for him if he hasn't signed a deal.
Aspas had 9 goals and 10 assists in la liga last year, at the age of 36! Crazy impressive and substantially better than Kubo.
He has 155 la liga goals in 357 games now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:53:52 pm
The problem is there arent better forwards on the market than the players we have

So for example  You can make a good argument Gakpo is our weakest forward .. he put up >0.6 npxg + xa last year , scored pretty much a goal from open play every other 90 in the league and was just about the best forward at the euros  and hes our 5th choice

The best possibly gettable forward weve been linked to is Antony Gordon and hes probably 80 million plus and its not clear hes better than any of our current 5
Agree. If you want someone certified better, we're talking Mbappe / Musiala or someone like that. Wont happen.
But give me a pacy 18-yo RW to sub for Salah!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:37:16 pm
Kubo would feel a bit of an Aspas/Minamino/Borini type signing.

I doubt we're in for him anyway, but it seems as though if we want anyone these days it has to be someone Chelsea/City/Real/PSG/Arsenal etc. aren't in for which does leave you with scraps. Gordon was the main target but Newcastle are reluctant to sell unless they get some of our good players in exchange or a mammoth fee. Next year you'll probably have some of the above in for him if he hasn't signed a deal.

Why do you continually post lies? Do you enjoy making the worst possible fake scenarios up in your head then posting them?

Every single journalist said Newcastle came to us and we rejected their "terms" for Gordon, so no he wasn't our top target.

I honestly question why you support our club as you hate it so so much.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:37:16 pm
Kubo would feel a bit of an Aspas/Minamino/Borini type signing.

I doubt we're in for him anyway, but it seems as though if we want anyone these days it has to be someone Chelsea/City/Real/PSG/Arsenal etc. aren't in for which does leave you with scraps. Gordon was the main target but Newcastle are reluctant to sell unless they get some of our good players in exchange or a mammoth fee. Next year you'll probably have some of the above in for him if he hasn't signed a deal.
Most of those players actually had decent careers like Alberto, Aspas, etc. Heck, pretty sure Minanino was in the Ligue 1 TOTS.

Things like fit and the ability to adapt to the league are based on subjective judgement and the eye test. Those guys did well elsewhere which shows that the stats were right but it also shows the limitations of stats.

With respect to Kubo, fans need something to talk about because so they should be allowed to speculate.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:42:15 pm
Get rid of Jota due to availability and durability concerns, whilst he still retains value this summer?

Or bin Nunez/Diaz/Gakpo (delete as appropriate) because they arent consistent enough?

Or try to move Salah on when he retains value and before his legs fall off at 32?
Obviously depends whos available in the market, and who the mingebags will spend on ( joke) . We need durability and consistency. I cant see Jota becoming more reliable, however he is by far our best finisher. So it is a very tough decision with him. Personally, if we can sign someone good enough, he would be the first one I would sell as I dont think well see much of him anyway. Although different styles, Nunez and Gakpo are similar in being very inconsistent in terms of productivity and I think having two players like that has hurt us at times. Someone needs to step up to take the burden off Salah , or we bring someone in who can.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Go get Mathys Tel before the price for him tops 100 million
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:01:48 pm
Obviously depends whos available in the market, and who the mingebags will spend on ( joke) . We need durability and consistency. I cant see Jota becoming more reliable, however he is by far our best finisher. So it is a very tough decision with him. Personally, if we can sign someone good enough, he would be the first one I would sell as I dont think well see much of him anyway. Although different styles, Nunez and Gakpo are similar in being very inconsistent in terms of productivity and I think having two players like that has hurt us at times. Someone needs to step up to take the burden off Salah , or we bring someone in who can.
Gakpo's position needs to be clarified. Last season, he was played all over the shop which wasn't good for him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:02:48 pm
Gakpo's position needs to be clarified. Last season, he was played all over the shop which wasn't good for him.
Fair point. He looked good at the Euros. Hopefully Arne has a plan for him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:21:01 am
I don't think signing someone worse than what we have is a good idea
When everyone is fit our first 11 is pretty great. Who are these better players that are available and wouldn't cost an astronomical fee?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:07:07 pm
When everyone is fit our first 11 is pretty great. Who are these better players that are available and wouldn't cost an astronomical fee?
Ederson - on the surface looks like someone who can potentially do a lot of Fabinho bits in front of our back 4. We need more steel in that are imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I think the biggest red flag on Kubo is that his underlying numbers regressed a bit this past season. Just feels unlikely that he'd be a significant target... maybe at £20-30m but the rumoured fee is a lot higher than that. And for that kind of money you want higher levels of production.

Maybe there is some difference in what we'd look for in a Slot forward versus a Klopp forward which would make us consider him but it feels unlikely.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:53:52 pm

The best possibly gettable forward weve been linked to is Antony Gordon and hes probably 80 million plus and its not clear hes better than any of our current 5

I think there'd be an expectation that Gordon's production would scale up. You said earlier that when we sign first-team forwards we go for ones with elite or close to elite numbers, and he's basically at the same npxG+xA as Jota when he left Wolves. Jota also took a big upturn when he joined us, as did Mane (being the two examples of attackers moving from other PL clubs). Obviously the data crunchers at the club would have a much better and more intelligent view, but I don't see why Gordon couldn't at worst match Diaz's output for Liverpool (with more potential upside given he's four years younger).

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:42:15 pm
Get rid of Jota due to availability and durability concerns, whilst he still retains value this summer?

Or bin Nunez/Diaz/Gakpo (delete as appropriate) because they arent consistent enough?

Or try to move Salah on when he retains value and before his legs fall off at 32?

I like all 4 individually. Jota is my favourite after Mo but unfortunately always gets injuries every season with us. Big fan of Darwin too love his fire physicality but not sure he can ever become a reliable finisher. Diaz has the skills and fire too but is inconsistent and seems to make bad decisions head down too much. Gapko confuses me looks good in Euros physical beast but doesn't play like that for us. Definitely keep Mo man's a legend. So probably keep all 4 and sign a young fast (technical  Draex ???) winger.

Before I would have said lose Cody get Krav of Napoli and Diaz can move right wing  Mo can spell more as a striker in the middle. But after the Euros Cody deserves another shot on the left wing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Ian Doyle have sent Liverpool social media fans into meltdown with saying there wont be any incomings or outgoings the next fortnight.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:29:27 pm
Ian Doyle have sent Liverpool social media fans into meltdown with saying there wont be any incomings or outgoings the next fortnight.

I mean, he said there aren't any 'mooted' incomings our outgoings... in other words, no business that they're aware of being likely to happen.

People need to stop aggregating off the cuff lines 15 paragraphs into an article, and making it out to be some massive pronouncement.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:29:27 pm
Ian Doyle have sent Liverpool social media fans into meltdown with saying there wont be any incomings or outgoings the next fortnight.

He's not someone I'd really think knows much about what's going on.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:36:38 pm
I mean, he said there aren't any 'mooted' incomings our outgoings... in other words, no business that they're aware of being likely to happen.

People need to stop aggregating off the cuff lines 15 paragraphs into an article, and making it out to be some massive pronouncement.
But how else will they make a living off twitter without farming for engagement?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:36:38 pm
I mean, he said there aren't any 'mooted' incomings our outgoings

Yeah it's like a cow's opinion. Doesn;t matter
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:29:27 pm
Ian Doyle have sent Liverpool social media fans into meltdown with saying there wont be any incomings or outgoings the next fortnight.

Shite what will we have to talk about for the 2 weeks. I have already been told off for discussing net spend. It's been done to death already. I don't fancy 2 weeks of bears or stories of sir capon on holidays with his treacher
