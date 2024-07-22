55m pounds for Kubo with his stats and uncertainty around whether he will adjust to the league doesn't really make sense be it money ball or whatever approach you take to identifying value in the market.



Naturally we'd be looking for a Salah replacement - where else are the goals going to come from? - and Kubo is anything but a natural goal scorer right now and nothing in his numbers suggests otherwise. We need Salah type numbers from his position because Nunez is no certainty to up his numbers.



We're not a club that are just adding young players in the hope they might come good at any old price - maybe last season?



Salah was averaging 15 goals a season for Roma and had done it twice in a row, so there was high confidence around his consistency. Kubo just doesn't profile in that way at all. It would be a terrible buy at that price IMO.



Someone was also arguing his diminutive stature wouldn't be an issue because Bruno Fernandes is a rake and Bernardo Silva isn't very big. Ok, but Bernardo Silva's strength on the ball and technical ability is some of the best we've ever seen in the Premier League. Kubo is not that level technically.



Bruno Fernandes is technically okay, but he does suffer being knocked off the ball and dispossessed quite easily. Fernandes' covers up a lot of his deficiencies by playing in a bang average Man U team that spends most of the game sitting deep and defending, but ultimately because he can score cracking goals with decent regularity. Take away his goal proficiency and you have a player that few big clubs would be interested in. That is about where Kubo is at for me, not that great technically, light weight, uncertainty around his ability to adjust to a very physical league and no consistency and proficiency with his goal scoring. 55m pounds? Hell no!!!

