« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 329110 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,969
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7320 on: Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:32:53 pm
His ma is batshit crazy mate. Why do you think no other agent is invovled in his business?  ;D

I wouldn't worry about that, we have extensive experience of that kind of thing when we had Paul Konchesky.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,603
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7321 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 09:56:45 am
Serious question:

1) May I know what the hell are we expecting? 9 days to August and we have not signed not even 1 player. Why do we have people like Hughes and Edwards for?

2) Klopp was a once in a generation talent, do we expect Slot to work the miracles like Klopp did?

3) Why is FSG getting no criticism for anything? Are we all happy to go back to the days of 5th to 7th place before Klopp came in?

Reading posts like this, I really hope we won't sign anyone. The sight of you head exploding all over the place will be hilarious ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,872
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7322 on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 pm »
The fact nobody knows anything is a good thing if it means that leaks have stopped. The Lavia amateur hour last year made you pine for the days when signings would be done/announced quickly without all the drawn out public bids and transfer sagas.

I don't know how Hughes operates but you'd rather not hear anything until a transfer is as good as done.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Risto

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7323 on: Yesterday at 09:31:26 pm »
More to the point, have we sold anyone else or even loaned anyone out? As things stand, the squad is a bit full with returning loanees and former U21, now needing to be registered as senior players. So despite releasing Thiago, Adrian and Matip and loaning Calvin Ramsey, there isn't really any room for signings until a handful more outgoings are sorted. Rhys Williams wasn't involved against Preston, so maybe they've sorted something out there and there could be something in the works for other players as well. No doubt workings have been done behind the scenes quietly on both in-comings and outgoings, but giving Slott an opportunity to work and assess his players has been important as well. It is not like Klopp left the squad in a bad state, quite the contrary.

Maybe there is a sense of waiting to see what Slott can do with the current crop, before doing major improvements to the side once everyone has a clearer picture were the gaps lie.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,603
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Risto on Yesterday at 09:31:26 pm
More to the point, have we sold anyone else or even loaned anyone out? As things stand, the squad is a bit full with returning loanees and former U21, now needing to be registered as senior players. So despite releasing Thiago, Adrian and Matip and loaning Calvin Ramsey, there isn't really any room for signings until a handful more outgoings are sorted. Rhys Williams wasn't involved against Preston, so maybe they've sorted something out there and there could be something in the works for other players as well. No doubt workings have been done behind the scenes quietly on both in-comings and outgoings, but giving Slott an opportunity to work and assess his players has been important as well. It is not like Klopp left the squad in a bad state, quite the contrary.

Maybe there is a sense of waiting to see what Slott can do with the current crop, before doing major improvements to the side once everyone has a clearer picture were the gaps lie.

Stop talking sense. This is the Transfer Thread ...
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,969
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:54:55 pm
I know :) it's just a good point that maybe everyone needs to take Slot and Hughes at their word i.e. they want to evaluate the squad. Van Den Berg is a prime example, he's by all accounts having a great pre-season, why buy a young center back if he's willing to stay and fight for a place and he's rated etc.

If Klopp was still here I think we might have moved faster, but ultimately I think we'll sign similar players we would have, this is summer 2 of a transition and it's about adding the final parts, not the foundations.

Yeah, hope so, continuing an upward trajectory into the coming season :)
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:54:55 pm
I know :) it's just a good point that maybe everyone needs to take Slot and Hughes at their word i.e. they want to evaluate the squad. Van Den Berg is a prime example, he's by all accounts having a great pre-season, why buy a young center back if he's willing to stay and fight for a place and he's rated etc.

If Klopp was still here I think we might have moved faster, but ultimately I think we'll sign similar players we would have, this is summer 2 of a transition and it's about adding the final parts, not the foundations.

I told you daft bastards he'd want to evaluate the squad in May and that business would be slow because of the Copa and Euros everyone called me a dinosaur.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,263
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
I told you daft bastards he'd want to evaluate the squad in May and that business would be slow because of the Copa and Euros everyone called me a dinosaur.

Blame our owners, mingesauruses.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,124
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm »
What if we're signing soemone during the American tour for maximum exposure?  ???
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm »
I see the non idiots wise heads out this evening  :wave
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm »
Another Kubo update

https://www.sponichi.co.jp/soccer/news/2024/07/22/kiji/20240722s00002020008000c.html

Quote
It was found out by the 21st that Japans representative midfielder Takehide Kubo (23) of Spains first division Real Sociedad is likely to transfer to Liverpool, a prestigious English family. According to several parties, the negotiations are already in the final stage, and Kubo himself is also willing to challenge the worlds highest Premier League. Both the transfer fee and the annual salary are expected to be the most expensive super big contract in the history of Japanese soccer.

The birth of Liverpool Kubo has become a reality. According to several English officials, Kubos agents have already entered the site. It seems that the negotiations are in the final stage of finalising the details, and there is a possibility that they will agree soon.

Kubo extended his contract with R Sociedad in February until February 29, and the transfer fee seems to be set at 60 million euros (about 10.28 billion yen). Liverpool prepared a penalty of 65 million euros (about 11.1 billion yen). If the annual salary presented is also 15 million euros (about 2.57 billion yen), it is likely to be the biggest big deal this summer.

According to the people concerned, Kubo was also quite positive about joining Liverpool, and he had already started studying English in anticipation of future premiere participation. Now it seems to have reached the level where you can be interviewed in English. It is also a plus that the captain of the Japanese national team, MF Wataru Endo, belongs to it.

Liverpool, which boasts 19 league championships and 6 European CL championships, has been appointed by coach Arne Slott from the Netherlands from this season. It is said that Kubo was the biggest target of reinforcement in anticipation of winning the league since 19 to 20 years. Egyptian national team FW Mohamed Salah reigns in the same right FW, but there is a possibility of a transfer this summer, and Kubo was chosen as the successor of the worlds highest wing, which was the premier scorer three times.

If the transfer is realised, the 7th Japanese will participate in the premiere in 24 to 25 years after Endo, Mitomi (Brighton), Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Kamata (Crystal Palace), Sugawara, and Takaoka (Southampton). The day is approaching when the genius Lefty, who grew up in Barcelona, will challenge the worlds best league.

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,969
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm »
'Kubo: The Genius Lefty' - Banner worthy if we sign him (and he turns out to be a genius).
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,253
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7332 on: Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm »
We're not a prestigious English family, we're a Scouse prestigious family
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7333 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm »
Kubo seems too odd a rumour to make up
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7334 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm
Kubo seems too odd a rumour to make up

It's written very definitively isn't it, with fairly specific numbers.

On the other hand, the numbers quoted are insane. I doubt we'd pay him half the £240k quoted in the article.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7335 on: Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm »
I don't know what's more unbelievable; laptop Eddie signing a forward who barely scores or LFC proactively signing a replacement for an outgoing player.

Kubo? More like Ku-no.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7336 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm »
If we had signed a player or two by now, people would be saying that Hughes and Edwards are calling the shots and Slots role is reduced where he hasnt/doesnt have a say since he had no time to meet/see the whole squad train etc.
I think the timing makes sense and indicates Slot will, in fact have a proper call on incomings when he sees and understands the whole picture.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,988
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7337 on: Yesterday at 11:11:36 pm »
I don't know a lot about Kubo, but there are some on social media that reckons he profiles similarly to Elliott and that signing him could hinder Elliott's development. Would this be a fair concern?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,287
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7338 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm »
I look forward to the birth of Liverpool Kubo

Shortly followed by the afterbirth on the RAWK transfer forum
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7339 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:11:36 pm
I don't know a lot about Kubo, but there are some on social media that reckons he profiles similarly to Elliott and that signing him could hinder Elliott's development. Would this be a fair concern?

I would think that's because he's a left-footed attacking midfielder who's also played on the right hand side, and who's similarly slight/a little lightweight. Bit nippier than Harvey, but probably not as strong.

Personally I'd like to return to the day of athletic monsters on the wing. No-one in the world was beating Salah or Mane for pace or strength when we were at our best - but the squad now across the board has lost a lot of athleticism.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,124
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7340 on: Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm »
We have a Rawkite called Tokyoite who's from Japan better ask them about the reliability of this outlet.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,695
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7341 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm
Kubo seems too odd a rumour to make up

Yep. Too odd for Japan's leading sports newspaper to go into this much detail considering baseball is the most popular sport in Japan
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
  • hippie at heart
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7342 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm
It's written very definitively isn't it, with fairly specific numbers.

On the other hand, the numbers quoted are insane. I doubt we'd pay him half the £240k quoted in the article.

I think the salary figure quoted might be over the term of contract. 60K a week over 4 years would make sense.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,695
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7343 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm
I think the salary figure quoted might be over the term of contract. 60K a week over 4 years would make sense.

That's what I thought too
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7344 on: Today at 12:12:17 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm
I think the salary figure quoted might be over the term of contract. 60K a week over 4 years would make sense.
Yeah, it's the total package. We await Tokyoite's views on the source.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7345 on: Today at 12:12:17 am »
Interesting stat I found. He's got a better shots on target ratio vs the last season of Salah, Diaz, Elliott and Bowen but he's just taken less shots than them. His work rate and dribble success stands up against them well. If we are thinking moneyball, it seems that Real Sociadad use him slightly differently than a pure right sided attacker, often playing across the front three and into the 10 position. They are also the type of team to sit on a lead and play keep ball. If we are looking to dominate games and see him being able to increase his shots per 90 in a side like ours and a role that allows it, he may be able to explode his goal return.

He also has a much higher cross percentage than those mentioned. We may just nip that in the bud or like the idea of how some of that may be beneficial to Nunez.

Feels a bit like someone the computer nerds would like in terms of a projected output rather than just a current output perspective.
Logged
@paulair

Offline NealFrom25Yards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7346 on: Today at 12:17:08 am »
I'd be well up for Rabiot on a free - even with a presumably high signing on fee and wages. Gets a bad rap for the stuff with his mum at PSG but according to Juve fans he's been a good pro for them.

Can play 6 or 8. Big, imposing physical presence, dominant aerially while also being technically and tactically sound. Second highest in Serie A for distance covered per game last year (Koopmeiners first). Even started chipping in with a good amount of goals last couple of seasons.

Think he's underrated. Profile-wise he's a bit of a Poundland Rodri if you squint a bit.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:28 am by NealFrom25Yards »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,695
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7347 on: Today at 12:25:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:12:17 am
Yeah, it's the total package. We await Tokyoite's views on the source.

It is Japan's leading sports newspaper. According to a Japanese work colleague they are pretty solid. For example, they recently broke the news that Sugawara was joining Southampton about a week before any UK outlet did
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:25 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7348 on: Today at 01:09:16 am »
55m pounds for Kubo with his stats and uncertainty around whether he will adjust to the league doesn't really make sense be it money ball or whatever approach you take to identifying value in the market. 

Naturally we'd be looking for a Salah replacement - where else are the goals going to come from? - and Kubo is anything but a natural goal scorer right now and nothing in his numbers suggests otherwise.  We need Salah type numbers from his position because Nunez is no certainty to up his numbers.

We're not a club that are just adding young players in the hope they might come good at any old price - maybe last season?

Salah was averaging 15 goals a season for Roma and had done it twice in a row, so there was high confidence around his consistency.  Kubo just doesn't profile in that way at all.  It would be a terrible buy at that price IMO.

Someone was also arguing his diminutive stature wouldn't be an issue because Bruno Fernandes is a rake and Bernardo Silva isn't very big.  Ok, but Bernardo Silva's strength on the ball and technical ability is some of the best we've ever seen in the Premier League.  Kubo is not that level technically.

Bruno Fernandes is technically okay, but he does suffer being knocked off the ball and dispossessed quite easily.  Fernandes' covers up a lot of his deficiencies by playing in a bang average Man U team that spends most of the game sitting deep and defending, but ultimately because he can score cracking goals with decent regularity.  Take away his goal proficiency and you have a player that few big clubs would be interested in.  That is about where Kubo is at for me, not that great technically, light weight, uncertainty around his ability to adjust to a very physical league and no consistency and proficiency with his goal scoring.  55m pounds?  Hell no!!!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:10 am by latortuga »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Up
« previous next »
 