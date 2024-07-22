More to the point, have we sold anyone else or even loaned anyone out? As things stand, the squad is a bit full with returning loanees and former U21, now needing to be registered as senior players. So despite releasing Thiago, Adrian and Matip and loaning Calvin Ramsey, there isn't really any room for signings until a handful more outgoings are sorted. Rhys Williams wasn't involved against Preston, so maybe they've sorted something out there and there could be something in the works for other players as well. No doubt workings have been done behind the scenes quietly on both in-comings and outgoings, but giving Slott an opportunity to work and assess his players has been important as well. It is not like Klopp left the squad in a bad state, quite the contrary.
Maybe there is a sense of waiting to see what Slott can do with the current crop, before doing major improvements to the side once everyone has a clearer picture were the gaps lie.