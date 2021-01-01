Has anyone told John Henry that the transfer window has opened?



The market has been slow overall. Two tournaments (three if you count the Olympics) plus FFP/PSR issues affecting clubs across the board and a lack of a massive transfer to grease the wheels elsewhere (Mbappe for instance would have done that had he not left on a free) will do that. What we've largely seen so far is a bunch of PSR related moves, some German clubs doing their usual buy early approach and the odd deal here and there trickling in. Some of the biggest deals so far have been Max Kilman joining West Ham and Elliot Anderson signing for Nottingham Forest.I think we're likely working behind the scenes on deals. I think the Euros and Copa America have probably had an impact on our potential signings, because selling clubs will also want to finalize their replacements. Hughes even made it clear in his press conference that he expected the market would only really kick into gear in August. It's been a strange window overall thus far and even some of the major players are not biting.It's telling that Real Madrid and PSG didn't push more for Yoro. It's notable that Inter Milan did not cement their long-term interest in the Brazilian keeper Bento, who ended up joining a club in Saudi Arabia of all places, despite the player angling for a move to Inter for nearly a year. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have signed nobody. PSG have signed a back-up keeper. Dortmund paid the respective release clauses for two players from Stuttgart. Man City's only signing is a player controversially signed from a club within the City Group. Arsenal look to be sealing Calafiori, but their only other signing is confirming a player they had on loan last season. Real Madrid's two signings have been Mbappe on a free and confirming Endrick who they bought 18 months ago. Man Utd only got Yoro and Zirkzee by paying far more than Real Madrid and PSG were willing to pay for the former and acquiescing to Joorabchian's demand for 15 million in agent fees for that latter that Milan balked at.At some point this market is going to kick into life, but right now I'm not overly concerned, because we're not the only ones in this boat. Just because there aren't links every day doesn't mean we aren't doing loads behind the scenes.