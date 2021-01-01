« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 324151 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 12:10:07 pm »

Most of the sniping here is really just related to timing. Most people acknowledge that if we dont add quality in certain positions then we are not going to improve on last year and it will be a fight for top 4.

If anyone seriously thinks that we dont need to improve and will somehow magically compete for the title by running it back and keeping everyone fit while our rivals build then that is wishful thinking.

So lets wait and judge our transfer business in a couple of weeks.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:10:07 pm
Most of the sniping here is really just related to timing. Most people acknowledge that if we dont add quality in certain positions then we are not going to improve on last year and it will be a fight for top 4.

If anyone seriously thinks that we dont need to improve and will somehow magically compete for the title by running it back and keeping everyone fit while our rivals build then that is wishful thinking.

So lets wait and judge our transfer business in a couple of weeks.

Top 4 would be a good season. I can't see us catching up with the top 2 with a new manager. They will strengthen more than us this summer too as both has superior funds available. But it's a bit unfair on Slot to expect him to put in a title charge.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,688
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 12:17:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:20:24 am
Has anyone told John Henry that the transfer window has opened?

The market has been slow overall. Two tournaments (three if you count the Olympics) plus FFP/PSR issues affecting clubs across the board and a lack of a massive transfer to grease the wheels elsewhere (Mbappe for instance would have done that had he not left on a free) will do that. What we've largely seen so far is a bunch of PSR related moves, some German clubs doing their usual buy early approach and the odd deal here and there trickling in. Some of the biggest deals so far have been Max Kilman joining West Ham and Elliot Anderson signing for Nottingham Forest.

I think we're likely working behind the scenes on deals. I think the Euros and Copa America have probably had an impact on our potential signings, because selling clubs will also want to finalize their replacements. Hughes even made it clear in his press conference that he expected the market would only really kick into gear in August.  It's been a strange window overall thus far and even some of the major players are not biting.

It's telling that Real Madrid and PSG didn't push more for Yoro. It's notable that Inter Milan did not cement their long-term interest in the Brazilian keeper Bento, who ended up joining a club in Saudi Arabia of all places, despite the player angling for a move to Inter for nearly a year. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have signed nobody. PSG have signed a back-up keeper. Dortmund paid the respective release clauses for two players from Stuttgart. Man City's only signing is a player controversially signed from a club within the City Group. Arsenal look to be sealing Calafiori, but their only other signing is confirming a player they had on loan last season. Real Madrid's two signings have been Mbappe on a free and confirming Endrick who they bought 18 months ago. Man Utd only got Yoro and Zirkzee by paying far more than Real Madrid and PSG were willing to pay for the former and acquiescing to Joorabchian's demand for 15 million in agent fees for that latter that Milan balked at.

At some point this market is going to kick into life, but right now I'm not overly concerned, because we're not the only ones in this boat. Just because there aren't links every day doesn't mean we aren't doing loads behind the scenes.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:57:16 am
I might start with those who can't use the quote feature properly  ;D

Ok ok 😄 i just hope with you are right with trent signing a new contract. I will settle for that if your right.call me any name you wantt just nothing kinky im not into that yet. Anyway imagine how more boring this transfer thread would be if we all agreed
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:34 pm
Sporting director says market will be quiet until august.


And yet its not yet august and people are still doing their heads in.


Weirdos

To be honest I think most sensible people who for this summer isn't their first following the sport of football would have worked out that there wasn't going to much going on in June and July. Players are starting to finish their holidays and slowly trickling back into pre-season so I'd expect things to slowly pick up in the market from next week before everything really kicks off in August.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,688
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 12:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:27:34 pm
To be honest I think most sensible people who for this summer isn't their first following the sport of football would have worked out that there wasn't going to much going on in June and July. Players are starting to finish their holidays and slowly trickling back into pre-season so I'd expect things to slowly pick up in the market from next week before everything really kicks off in August.

Agreed. I could also see a scenario in which moves will pick up for some clubs in the next week or so, as some players start returning from holidays. According to the Italian press,  Napoli want to sell Osimhen to PSG by the end of the week. I could see that being the sort of massive deal to release any logjam across the continent.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,250
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:40:08 pm
Agreed. I could also see a scenario in which moves will pick up for some clubs in the next week or so, as some players start returning from holidays. According to the Italian press,  Napoli want to sell Osimhen to PSG by the end of the week. I could see that being the sort of massive deal to release any logjam across the continent.

The sad state of world football that the sportswashers typically trigger the spending sprees.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm »
Havent even seen us linked with anyone. Which is quite unusual.
Logged

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 12:55:23 pm »
Juventus have not taken Huijsen with them to their pre season camp in Germany, in anticipation of selling him. Tuttosport reports that there are no offers yet, but interest from PSG and a bunch of German clubs. No mention of Liverpool today.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
If Napoli sold Osimhen for 120m+ and offered us what we paid for Darwin (including clauses), would we sell?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,250
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:05:00 pm
If Napoli sold Osimhen for 120m+ and offered us what we paid for Darwin (including clauses), would we sell?

They are signing Lukaku for £20mil.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 01:16:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:32:45 am
Speaking of Nat Phillips seems the the Turkish team who bid £4m for him have moved on. After some Rangers CB now.

When it comes to Philips we never learn.
Logged

Online medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,770
  • Garrincha
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:05:54 pm
They are signing Lukaku for £20mil.

Is he ever at a club for more than 2 years? I swear I see his name every transfer window
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:05:54 pm
They are signing Lukaku for £20mil.

I know. But I didnt ask that. Just asking would people sell Darwin if we got our money back?

I wouldnt.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 01:21:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:41:29 am
I'm not moaning about not making early signings or that a player making a slow start needs a full preseason  ???

But yes, most are idiots, especially in here.

Klopps an idiot then I guess by your logic?  his preference was to have a full pre season to integrate the new signings into the squad fully
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 