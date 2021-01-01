There are links but few solid ones. Football365 linking us with a player is different from Pearce doing it.



The manager search was more compelling because of that. Even though Amorim wasn't our first choice, the fact that the more reliable journos used to talk about led to a buzz. If there were no decent links at all, the buzz would have been replaced by anxiety.



Are people really that stupid that if the likes of Pearce, Romano etc aren't linking us they think it means we're doing nothing? I dont think so personally.The management stuff is something that obviously needed sorting asap though, we know Klopp was going ages ago, of course you want a new manager sorted asap to prep for a new season. The same goes for players.Every year we hear 'once he's had a preseason with the team and manager' for a reason. People aren't thick, no solid links obviously doesn't mean we're doing nothing but at the same time, you would think with a new manager in you have even more emphasis on getting the new lads up to speed to give you the best chance of everyone being on the same pageI hope i'm very wrong but I think our windows are described one way or people push the same narrative each season but you can often predict quite close to whats unfolding. Maybe i'm wrong but I still think we bring one new player in, agree a few new deals, sell and loan a few then we're done. We hear how impressed Slots been with the quality in the squad, how we want to nurture and harness the youth we have and there's (again) little to no value in the market.