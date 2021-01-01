For me its pretty obvious we wont be signing anyone until we sell someone. Cant see us selling anyone with so many not due until after the USA tour.
Once everyones back, we can start moving the fringe players on and well invest that hopefully into Gordon and a centre back, or a 6 that can cover centre back.
Ive been really hesitant to anoint Bajcetic as the starting 6, I think he really needs the time to develop, work on his strength, tactical acumen etc but I do wonder if the hesitancy to recruit a 6 is because they want to offer him a clear path to the first 11, with Endo and Mac able to do the heavy lifting. Its not ideal but I really rate the talent, I think he could be a superb, complete midfielder, Im just really reserved about expecting too much too soon, especially with such a gap between his last run in the side. Weve appointed a manager to develop younger players, hes arguably the most gifted 18-21 year old at the club if not in the league, he looks like he could be the perfect 6 for what we want, we might just have to take the risk for a year and hope hes ready.