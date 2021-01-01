Tone deafness of a few here is insane considering what went on this week with French born players, no doubt very proud of their heritage too, and Argentina.



Ill leave it there, considering this is a transfer thread!



I think though a lot depends on the individual. Some people align with their heritage a lot more than others and some will align with the place of their birth. If Emre has called himself Turkish (not sure if that's definitely the case or not) and not german then he probably sees himself as Turkish.