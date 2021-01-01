If were to sign a 6 it had to be someone that can sit and screen the back 4. Ugartes full of beans but I dont think hed suit the sitting role nor is his on ball ability anywhere near good enough for what wed require. Those flashy defensive numbers he put up for Sporting are quite hollow, he had the safety blanket of 3 centre backs behind him and played primarily for a defence-first manager in Amorim. Hes such a poor fit for what we need but because of those numbers a lot of fans think he should be in our crosshairs. Not for me, not without an elite screener already at the club.