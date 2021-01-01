If were to sign a 6 it had to be someone that can sit and screen the back 4. Ugartes full of beans but I dont think hed suit the sitting role nor is his on ball ability anywhere near good enough for what wed require. Those flashy defensive numbers he put up for Sporting are quite hollow, he had the safety blanket of 3 centre backs behind him and played primarily for a defence-first manager in Amorim. Hes such a poor fit for what we need but because of those numbers a lot of fans think he should be in our crosshairs. Not for me, not without an elite screener already at the club.