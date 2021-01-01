« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Not one single proper link to a player


Its back to the good old days 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Not one single proper link to a player


Obviously, there was no internet in them old days.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
The one thing i've been surprised about in the debate about whether we should buy a new centre back is how many people are seeming wanting the club to pump the brakes on Jarrell Quansah after his performances last season. Wanting to slow his development and get less minutes either by buying someone to be ahead of him as 3rd choice or compete with him. He only played 17 PL games last season(and only lost 1) and it'll be hard already to get that many this season. I'm obviously a terrible judge because i'm all in on him and want him to get every minute rest or injury to VVD and Konate can provide.

Any centre back we look at should be an obvious 4th choice and there's probably nobody available any better for that role than Gomez.

I do wonder if we're seeing a similar situation to last season. Throughout the window we were linked to CBs and when the window shut most fans were upset that we hadn't signed anyone. But Klopp had already decided that Quansah would support van Djik, Konate, Matip, and Gomez. It wouldn't surprise me if Slot has decided that Konate, Quansah, and Gomez, will fight it out for spot alongside van Djik, and what he needs is a 5th choice option either in the form of a talented youngster or a versatile player who can play CB if needed. Personally I'm not convinced we'll go big on a CB unless one of the 4 that are already here are leaving.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Edit: With Konate's record, need to make sure there's some quality at number 5. Still, it's a decision the staff have to make before the season starts isn't it, if you think your new fitness regime can get a lot of games out of Konate then keep him. If you judge him permanently broken then cut him and sign a new centreback. Don't keep Konate AND sign a big money cb, that's just shirking a decision.

This is probably the tough conversation that needs to be had. Konate is obviously talented enough to be a starting CB here but if you can't get him available for at least 80-90% of games without having to constantly rest him maybe it's time to look elsewhere.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I think we need a quality defender. One thing is VVD and the question how long he'll stay and give his best and second thing is Konate and his injury record. I have very little faith in latter but if somehow our new coaching staff was into magic and could keep him healthy we could somehow get by with VVD, Quansah, Konate and Gomez occassionally filling in. But if not then one injury and we are walking on a thin line again. And by all looks we'll have more difficult games next season as CL will be more demanding than EL. And the other important aspect is not to hinder Quansah's development. But it would be probably safer with a 5th option.

One thing I want from this transfer window is to address at least one the more tricky matters: a) DM, b) improving central defence and c) Salah's succession. Hope we won't decide to ride it out again and then wake up to being forced to do it all at once.
