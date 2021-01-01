I think we need a quality defender. One thing is VVD and the question how long he'll stay and give his best and second thing is Konate and his injury record. I have very little faith in latter but if somehow our new coaching staff was into magic and could keep him healthy we could somehow get by with VVD, Quansah, Konate and Gomez occassionally filling in. But if not then one injury and we are walking on a thin line again. And by all looks we'll have more difficult games next season as CL will be more demanding than EL. And the other important aspect is not to hinder Quansah's development. But it would be probably safer with a 5th option.



One thing I want from this transfer window is to address at least one the more tricky matters: a) DM, b) improving central defence and c) Salah's succession. Hope we won't decide to ride it out again and then wake up to being forced to do it all at once.