The issue though is that Gomez is cover for the full back positions. What happens if Robbo is out would people be happy with Tsimikas, Quansah and Gomez.



Well I wont be. I think a left footed centre back 22-24 age group. Would like good height and passing ability. If nobody fits the bill its not ideal but then concentrate instead on a quality left back to replacement Tsimikas now and in a couple year Robbo, take a gamble on Virgil and Konate staying fit. I like Ait-Nouri, you guys can debate if hes good enough defensively. Im not into stats Im basic just watch a game and think well he looks handy.Would love a DM but like a Virgil replacement its very hard to find the next Fabinho. Tall intelligent snidey decent enough passing. If nobody fits the requirement run a double pivot with Bajcetic and McAllister subs Endo and Gravenberch.A high piority is a Salah right wing replacement. The Frimpong lad at Bayer would do me fast and would help Trent at right back defensively as played wingback with Bayer. Allow Salah to operate either as a no10 and some as right wingerThe biggest issue for me is if we do nothing this summer ride it out with the current squad and leave it all to the next year.Transfer window has a long way to go yet but I like when we are proactive not reactive which it feels we are this summer.