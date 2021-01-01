« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 298224 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 10:18:52 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:07:27 am
You say this, but you said Sepp had no future and would be gone, like it was a fact, not an opinion and are now getting annoyed at HIM for how he posts?

I'm not one to defend Mac, but dude, seriously?

I think sticking imo at the end of a sentence makes it pretty transparent hes stating his opinion, no?

Not everybody rates Sepp, me included, and there seems to be this idea that if you dont rate him you havent watched him. I have watched him and I dont believe hes talented or ready enough to be a regular at our level. The clubs interested in him are his current level: the top end of the Dutch league, the middle/bottom end of the Bundesliga, hes valued at £20m and most clubs value him at around half of that. Theres nothing wrong in believing what your eyes and mind tell you that hes a little short of beating the likes of Konate, Quansah and van Dijk to a starting place. He wants to play regularly as is his right, hes at that stage in his development where consistent minutes are pivotal, I find it hard to believe hell get them here or at any other club on our level.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:18:52 am
I think sticking imo at the end of a sentence makes it pretty transparent hes stating his opinion, no?

Not everybody rates Sepp, me included, and there seems to be this idea that if you dont rate him you havent watched him. I have watched him and I dont believe hes talented or ready enough to be a regular at our level. The clubs interested in him are his current level: the top end of the Dutch league, the middle/bottom end of the Bundesliga, hes valued at £20m and most clubs value him at around half of that. Theres nothing wrong in believing what your eyes and mind tell you that hes a little short of beating the likes of Konate, Quansah and van Dijk to a starting place. He wants to play regularly as is his right, hes at that stage in his development where consistent minutes are pivotal, I find it hard to believe hell get them here or at any other club on our level.

This would be the common sense answer. Teams value him at £10m-£15m. Us £20m

PSV and Mainz are the main clubs after him. If we was a good as some say he'd have big clubs after him as such a modest fee and wages.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 10:25:40 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:07:27 am
You say this, but you said Sepp had no future and would be gone, like it was a fact, not an opinion and are now getting annoyed at HIM for how he posts?

I'm not one to defend Mac, but dude, seriously?

Read my initial post again  ::)
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:18:52 am
I think sticking imo at the end of a sentence makes it pretty transparent hes stating his opinion, no?

Not everybody rates Sepp, me included, and there seems to be this idea that if you dont rate him you havent watched him. I have watched him and I dont believe hes talented or ready enough to be a regular at our level. The clubs interested in him are his current level: the top end of the Dutch league, the middle/bottom end of the Bundesliga, hes valued at £20m and most clubs value him at around half of that. Theres nothing wrong in believing what your eyes and mind tell you that hes a little short of beating the likes of Konate, Quansah and van Dijk to a starting place. He wants to play regularly as is his right, hes at that stage in his development where consistent minutes are pivotal, I find it hard to believe hell get them here or at any other club on our level.

Thank you  :thumbup

I also completely agree with the rest of your post.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 10:38:39 am »
Sepp appears to be this windows Harry Wilson.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 10:38:49 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 10:04:33 am
We have 4 world-class centre-backs,

 ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,902
  • Truthiness
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 10:46:24 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:38:49 am
;D
You're thinking it should be 5 with Nat Phillips, right?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 10:49:41 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:46:24 am
You're thinking it should be 5 with Nat Phillips, right?

Well fuck Sepp he wants to leave so cant include him
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 10:49:51 am »
We have one world class cb and 3 very good ones.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 10:52:24 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 10:04:33 am
Yes. I don't really see it's that much of an issue. We have 4 world-class centre-backs, and I have a sneaky feeling Sepp VdB will be here when the window closes. More pressing issue for me is getting in a potential successor to Mo as RWF and, if needs be, phasing his move into the centre of the pitch.

We definitely don't have 4 world class centre backs.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 10:52:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:49:51 am
We have one world class cb and 3 very good ones.
I'm not sure I'd include Gomez in the very good centre back argument. Very good squad utility option so maybe just a semantics argument. His last good run at centre back  was, what, pre-Covid?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,070
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 10:55:19 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:46:11 am
If Virgil needs his minutes managed and konate is out with one of his knocks are we happy with Gomez and Quansah as the starting CBs

The issue though is that Gomez is cover for the full back positions. What happens if Robbo is out would people be happy with Tsimikas, Quansah and Gomez.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 11:00:37 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:19 am
The issue though is that Gomez is cover for the full back positions.

Surely Bradley and Tsimikas are the cover for full back. Two internationals. That's literally why they are here,
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 11:00:58 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:52:45 am
I'm not sure I'd include Gomez in the very good centre back argument. Very good squad utility option so maybe just a semantics argument. His last good run at centre back  was, what, pre-Covid?

Well he's a very good player. Although he's not played cb for a while now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 11:01:29 am »
Get Tony G for whatever it takes.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,283
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6655 on: Today at 11:13:11 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:00:37 am
Surely Bradley and Tsimikas are the cover for full back. Two internationals. That's literally why they are here,
Klopp loved Gomez that's why he played as much as he did and ahead of Tsimikas recently, despite Tsimikas being solid. Who knows how Slot will see it.

But you're correct, unless we plan on upgrading  LB, Tsimikas and Bradley very solid backup, and Gomez too.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6656 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:19 am
The issue though is that Gomez is cover for the full back positions. What happens if Robbo is out would people be happy with Tsimikas, Quansah and Gomez.

Well I wont be.  I think a left footed centre back 22-24 age group.  Would like good height and passing ability.  If nobody fits the bill its not ideal but then concentrate instead on a quality left back to replacement Tsimikas now and in a couple year Robbo, take a gamble on Virgil and Konate staying fit.  I like Ait-Nouri,  you guys can debate if hes good enough defensively.  Im not into stats Im basic just watch a game and think well he looks handy. 

Would love a DM but like a Virgil replacement its very hard to find the next Fabinho.  Tall intelligent snidey decent enough passing.  If nobody fits the requirement run a double pivot with Bajcetic and McAllister subs Endo and Gravenberch. 

A high piority is a Salah right wing replacement.  The Frimpong lad at Bayer would do me fast and would help Trent at right back defensively as played wingback with Bayer.  Allow Salah to operate either as a no10 and some as right winger

The biggest issue for me is if we do nothing this summer ride it out with the current squad and leave it all to the next year.

Transfer window has a long way to go yet but I like when we are proactive not reactive which it feels we are this summer.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,177
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6657 on: Today at 11:14:59 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:00:37 am
Surely Bradley and Tsimikas are the cover for full back. Two internationals. That's literally why they are here,

Bradley was a revelation, he's good enough to be our starter. Him and Trent have right back locked down.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6658 on: Today at 11:20:20 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:25:40 am
Read my initial post again  ::)


Your post...

Quote
Sepp has no future at Liverpool. I don't think there is any doubt about that." and then put another sentence with 'imo' at the end and say that the whole thing is an opinion. He'll be gone by the time window closes imo.

The first two sentences are statements. The second sentence reinforces the first statement. The third sentence is an opinion on if he will be here or not.
If the whole post is opinion then you should write it like that, because that third sentence does not do enough to row back the stance of the first two. Especially for someone who is not a native English speaker. It's similar to the whole "I'm not being a dick but..." before then going on to be a dick.

My point is that you can't write in such an tonally ambiguous fashion and then call someone crappy names because you don't like how they react to that.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6659 on: Today at 11:31:21 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:14:13 am
Hed be naive to try and make it to the next World Cup, in my opinion. Hes 33, hell be 35 by then, hell really struggle to age gracefully if he continues playing 60-70 games a year, which will happen if he continues his international career as captain. The Dutch are really well stocked at the back and have plenty of talented players coming through now, it makes perfect sense for Virgil to step aside and try to elongate his club career. Itll be really difficult for Slot to manage his minutes if hes representing his country during every break.
Makes sense as a Liverpool fan, but from his POV it could be quite the opposite. He has won everything with us, but hes missing a title with his country. Maybe thats what really keeps him going.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,212
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6660 on: Today at 11:39:46 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:49:51 am
We have one world class cb and 3 very good ones.

1 X world class but only 2-3 seasons left in him
1 potentially world class but injury prone
1 who looks better at Full back
1 who is about to have his second full season as a pro

Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6661 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:39:46 am
1 X world class but only 2-3 seasons left in him
1 potentially world class but injury prone
1 who looks better at Full back
1 who is about to have his second full season as a pro



The reason for buying a centre back is encapsulated in the above (though I dont necessarily agree on Gomez).

Conversely I think the reasons above (potentially 2 WC CBs and a youngster who need further game time) is the reason you buy someone for depth/utility rather than a nailed on starting CB.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,269
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6662 on: Today at 11:49:36 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:01:29 am
Get Tony G for whatever it takes.
Or Ali G
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6663 on: Today at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:39:46 am
1 X world class but only 2-3 seasons left in him
1 potentially world class but injury prone
1 who looks better at Full back
1 who is about to have his second full season as a pro



When was the last time Gomez played a run of games at CB? I think the people expecting him to slot back in at CB and be at that standard he was at with VVD are asking for a lot.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6664 on: Today at 11:54:35 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:19 am
The issue though is that Gomez is cover for the full back positions. What happens if Robbo is out would people be happy with Tsimikas, Quansah and Gomez.

I don't think any club in world football would or should be happy if three of their starting back four are injured.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6665 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:19 am
The issue though is that Gomez is cover for the full back positions. What happens if Robbo is out would people be happy with Tsimikas, Quansah and Gomez.

A sensible decision would be to move Tsimikas on and buy someone better who can long-term fully take over from Robbo

A lb/lcb and DM and actually think we're okay until next summer. But really want to see the contracts sorted out
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 