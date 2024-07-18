We really don't. We have 4 quality ones plus whoever is left from the youth ranks who's not sold or loaned out. If we'd have gone into last year with your thinking god knows when or if Quansah would've come through.





I disagree, I think a CB is important. When Gomez is on it hes an excellent CB but his performances there last season werent the best. Quansah has huge potential but its an awful lot to ask of him to play a huge number of games at the top level at his age.Frankly Gomez looked more comfortable at LB last season and hes versatile enough to get loads of games across the back 4 regardless.If VVD or Konate got a significant injury, Id be very nervous looking at Gomez or Quansah playing a load of games. Quansah should be afforded the opportunity to develop without the pressure of having to play every week.