Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Reply #6600 on: Today at 07:20:52 am
I wouldn't be against Sepp staying. Would like to see how he could do in this league.
Reply #6601 on: Today at 07:22:44 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:20:52 am
I wouldn't be against Sepp staying. Would like to see how he could do this league.

With Van Dijk saying he wants his minutes managing a bit more going forward, having 4 top quality center halves would give all of them plenty of minutes, much rather we promoted from within.
Reply #6602 on: Today at 07:31:22 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:22:44 am
With Van Dijk saying he wants his minutes managing a bit more going forward, having 4 top quality center halves would give all of them plenty of minutes, much rather we promoted from within.
Yeah I'd be perfectly fine with that. Is Gomez seen as a more utility player now or can he be considered as a starting centre back or otherwise it's Sepp and Quansah looking to start alongside Virgil.

Based on Euros that Italian defender seemed good but he's Arsenal bound. Can't really see many alternatives that are absolute must haves.
Reply #6603 on: Today at 07:38:03 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on July 16, 2024, 10:08:32 pm
0 fucks given.

Enough fucks given to reply ;)
Reply #6604 on: Today at 07:43:14 am

We more than anyone else should know how important players availability is. We definitely need one more central defender , a very good one.
Reply #6605 on: Today at 07:47:15 am
https://x.com/RudyGaletti/status/1813823984103985621

Quote
More on the interest from 🇸🇦 in Johan #Bakayoko: the PIF also approached #PSV, sending an ~32m proposal for the 🇧🇪 RW.

❌ The 🇳🇱 club rejected the offer, asking for at least double that amount to start evaluating his possible departure. 🐓⚽ #Transfers

if true thats a crazy price for Bakayoko
Reply #6606 on: Today at 07:56:08 am
I have no view on Yoro although I find the good opportunity to get a potential generational talent for a relatively modest fee given his contract situation analysis a compelling one. Once it became, pay top dollar for only potential we backed out and reasonably so. However, we REALLY need a centre back and those explaining our decision to back out by appeal to how we dont really need one are off by a long shot.
Reply #6607 on: Today at 07:58:20 am
Gomez is seemingly discounted as a centre-back but when he was partnered with VVD it was a title-winning combination and statistically the best in Europe at the time.
Reply #6608 on: Today at 08:00:56 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:43:14 am
We more than anyone else should know how important players availability is. We definitely need one more central defender , a very good one.

We really don't. We have 4 quality ones plus whoever is left from the youth ranks who's not sold or loaned out. If we'd have gone into last year with your thinking god knows when or if Quansah would've come through.
Reply #6609 on: Today at 08:01:11 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:47:15 am
https://x.com/RudyGaletti/status/1813823984103985621

if true thats a crazy price for Bakayoko

If they want £60m for him. They should have no problem paying £20m for Sepp
Reply #6610 on: Today at 08:01:19 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:56:08 am
I have no view on Yoro although I find the good opportunity to get a potential generational talent for a relatively modest fee given his contract situation analysis a compelling one. Once it became, pay top dollar for only potential we backed out and reasonably so. However, we REALLY need a centre back and those explaining our decision to back out by appeal to how we dont really need one are off by a long shot.
I dont think a teenage CB is a priority.
We have Quansah & even Konate is young for a CB.
We need an experienced CB 24-28 range most likely
Reply #6611 on: Today at 08:02:46 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:58:20 am
Gomez is seemingly discounted as a centre-back but when he was partnered with VVD it was a title-winning combination and statistically the best in Europe at the time.

He had a bad spell at centre back when he came back from injury and looked like he didn't trust his body but a whole season of being fit and playing fullback(and midfield) i would bet he'll be back to his best at centre back this season.
Reply #6612 on: Today at 08:28:46 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:00:56 am
We really don't. We have 4 quality ones plus whoever is left from the youth ranks who's not sold or loaned out. If we'd have gone into last year with your thinking god knows when or if Quansah would've come through.


I disagree, I think a CB is important. When Gomez is on it hes an excellent CB but his performances there last season werent the best. Quansah has huge potential but its an awful lot to ask of him to play a huge number of games at the top level at his age.

Frankly Gomez looked more comfortable at LB last season and hes versatile enough to get loads of games across the back 4 regardless.

If VVD or Konate got a significant injury, Id be very nervous looking at Gomez or Quansah playing a load of games. Quansah should be afforded the opportunity to develop without the pressure of having to play every week.

Reply #6613 on: Today at 08:29:30 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:02:46 am
He had a bad spell at centre back when he came back from injury and looked like he didn't trust his body but a whole season of being fit and playing fullback(and midfield) i would bet he'll be back to his best at centre back this season.

It's really not clear Gomez should be thought of as a CB these days. It's a long time since Klopp gave him many minutes at CB. Last season he trusted a very young and very raw Quansah over him.
Reply #6614 on: Today at 08:38:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:04:55 am
In that case, you should read the statements from our head coach, instead of some click-bait rubbish. That way you will be able to form an informed opinion. We might still sell Sepp, but at the moment there is absolutely no reason to be certain about it ...



Stop being a patronising prick. I have a differet opinion to yourself. He won't be here when the window slams shut imo. End of.
Reply #6615 on: Today at 08:38:32 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:00:56 am
We really don't. We have 4 quality ones plus whoever is left from the youth ranks who's not sold or loaned out. If we'd have gone into last year with your thinking god knows when or if Quansah would've come through.
We only have one centre back who's been able to show he can play a lot of minutes to a high level there in the last 4 years. They're getting older and may leave on a free next summer. It's one of the obvious places to upgrade in terms of, availability, quality and future proofing that psoitin
Reply #6616 on: Today at 08:42:26 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:31:22 am
Yeah I'd be perfectly fine with that. Is Gomez seen as a more utility player now or can he be considered as a starting centre back or otherwise it's Sepp and Quansah looking to start alongside Virgil.

Based on Euros that Italian defender seemed good but he's Arsenal bound. Can't really see many alternatives that are absolute must haves.

Good point, I wrongly forget about Gomez as a center back option when he was at one point part of the best pairing in the Premiership.
Reply #6617 on: Today at 08:44:32 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:28:46 am
I disagree, I think a CB is important. When Gomez is on it hes an excellent CB but his performances there last season werent the best. Quansah has huge potential but its an awful lot to ask of him to play a huge number of games at the top level at his age.

Frankly Gomez looked more comfortable at LB last season and hes versatile enough to get loads of games across the back 4 regardless.

If VVD or Konate got a significant injury, Id be very nervous looking at Gomez or Quansah playing a load of games. Quansah should be afforded the opportunity to develop without the pressure of having to play every week.

I think everyone agrees with this, the difference is probably some see Van Den Berg as potentially filling that spot, if he wants to thats another matter but so far hes looking good in preseason, which is where Quansah proved himself.
Reply #6618 on: Today at 08:46:11 am
If Virgil needs his minutes managed and konate is out with one of his knocks are we happy with Gomez and Quansah as the starting CBs
Reply #6619 on: Today at 08:49:17 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:46:11 am
If Virgil needs his minutes managed and konate is out with one of his knocks are we happy with Gomez and Quansah as the starting CBs

Yes. That's a quality partnership.
Reply #6620 on: Today at 08:53:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:04:55 am
In that case, you should read the statements from our head coach, instead of some click-bait rubbish. That way you will be able to form an informed opinion. We might still sell Sepp, but at the moment there is absolutely no reason to be certain about it ...



Yeah defender stats are pointless in some respects. You could argue about the duel %s. Of which it's shared.
Reply #6621 on: Today at 08:55:33 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:46:11 am
If Virgil needs his minutes managed and konate is out with one of his knocks are we happy with Gomez and Quansah as the starting CBs

Not sure to be honest. I think being next to VVD makes you raise your game somewhat. Lots of pressure on Gomez to be the leader. On paper okay but i wouldn't like to go with that for too many games.
