Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:53:49 pm
Don't disagree, but if the LB is bombing on and Trent is wandering into midfield as and when he wants, we're getting murdered on the transition.

I think the positives of a full back providing width and stretching play far outweight the positives of Trent inverting.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 09:27:53 pm »
The amount of cryarsing here over a kid who may or may not be any good. Looks like United overpaying like fuck for someone yet again.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm »
I'd hope we're looking at Diomande, he's got the lot.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm »
When I saw the amount of pages since yesterday I was hoping for a decent link. Deep down in my soul I knew what you miscreants had done.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:35:59 pm
What do we actually need ?

Another CB, another forward if we sell Diaz and a holding midfielder ?

I really don't understand the need for a CB myself. It's difficult for us a club to over load with quality in all position. In centre half I personally think the 4 we have are excellent. We were linked with some last year but I dont think anyone (except Kloppo) foreseen how good Quansah would be.
Unless the plan is to improve on what we have in the first 11, and in that case no one I've heard on here would do that. Yeah I know injuries and form play a part, but we have to take a punt on that a little.
We'll soon find out who Slot wants, but I think a real class holding mid would make a massive difference.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6565 on: Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm »
Olmo please
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm
I really don't understand the need for a CB myself. It's difficult for us a club to over load with quality in all position. In centre half I personally think the 4 we have are excellent. We were linked with some last year but I dont think anyone (except Kloppo) foreseen how good Quansah would be.
Unless the plan is to improve on what we have in the first 11, and in that case no one I've heard on here would do that. Yeah I know injuries and form play a part, but we have to take a punt on that a little.
We'll soon find out who Slot wants, but I think a real class holding mid would make a massive difference.

Really? Im probably most anxious about central defence, Ive given up worrying about a 6 as theres no way we sign one but I was convinced wed learned from our mistakes in 20/21 and would go in well stocked.

For me, we have Virgil and Ibou who cant/shouldnt be playing 3 games a week next season. Virgil with his age, Ibou with his fitness concerns. I love Quansah but hes still developing, I wouldnt be shocked if he stuttered slightly in spells as thats the nature of young centre halves developing. Im not a major fan of Gomez, I think hes a solid utility option in the back line but Id be really concerned if he was having to start 20-30+ games as a central defender, hes prone to having really poor days and compounds mistakes when he has off days. Cup games, dead rubbers in Europe, the odd home game against relegation fodder, hes sound, but he worries me more than anyone else in the squad in big games.

For me its imperative we do one more, it should ease the burden on Virgil, Ibou abd Quansah and avoid us relying on a player whos no more than a back up imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm »

Clubs now just find out who we are after and offer them more wages.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6568 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Really? Im probably most anxious about central defence, Ive given up worrying about a 6 as theres no way we sign one but I was convinced wed learned from our mistakes in 20/21 and would go in well stocked.

For me, we have Virgil and Ibou who cant/shouldnt be playing 3 games a week next season. Virgil with his age, Ibou with his fitness concerns. I love Quansah but hes still developing, I wouldnt be shocked if he stuttered slightly in spells as thats the nature of young centre halves developing. Im not a major fan of Gomez, I think hes a solid utility option in the back line but Id be really concerned if he was having to start 20-30+ games as a central defender, hes prone to having really poor days and compounds mistakes when he has off days. Cup games, dead rubbers in Europe, the odd home game against relegation fodder, hes sound, but he worries me more than anyone else in the squad in big games.

For me its imperative we do one more, it should ease the burden on Virgil, Ibou abd Quansah and avoid us relying on a player whos no more than a back up imo.

Fair points. I guess it depends on how much confidence Slot will have in Quansah and Gomez. I rate Gomez myself. I know he can have an odd blip but I thought he was great last season. Van Dijk and Konate are the best in the league by far when they play together. Especially Van Dijk. He just improves everyone around him with his organisational skills and positional sense. A proper defensive mid makes a centre half job far easier. And a great one (hard to get I know) transforms a centre half. Kante made David Luiz look class for a while. When Fabinho was on it our defense was elite. Rice did a great job for Arsenal and they looked comfortable. Rodri is just stupidly good. Anyone of that level in our team and we're elected
I played centre half so I do like to stick up for them if they get criticised  :) Fella played in front of me went on to play at a decent level, but it meant he missed a right few games for us. Bloody killed me when he wasn't there, never seemed to have a game without a yellow
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6569 on: Yesterday at 10:27:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm
NEW: Liverpool didn't think they could justify making an 18-year-old the second most-expensive defender in their history given the personnel already at their disposal.

[@IanDoyleSport]

Money related again.

Some people simply can't accept that we are a well run club. At the moment, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah and Gomez are all better central defenders than Yoro. He is very much a raw project at the age of 18. He might end up being really good in 2-3 years, but that is a very expensive risk we don't have to take ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6570 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm »
Yoro has only played 60 games in the top flight of France, its no wonder we didnt take such a huge financial risk. Its a massive risk by United, and there just isnt enough evidence yet to suggest he will be a top level player in the future.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6571 on: Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Clubs now just find out who we are after and offer them more wages.
And people wonder why we keep our cards close to our chest!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 10:46:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:02:45 pm
Cant really compare like that can we? League and team difference does change things.

Then technically graphs are useless unless you're measuring players in the same position in the same team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6573 on: Yesterday at 10:50:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:46:13 pm
Then technically graphs are useless unless you're measuring players in the same position in the same team.

Or players in similar teams. So are Lille particularly dominant on the ball?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6574 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm
Olmo please

Injury record. 17 goals in 5 years in the bundesliga
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6575 on: Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm
Olmo please
Wonderful player but where would you play him?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6576 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Clubs now just find out who we are after and offer them more wages.

And if these players chase the fast money instead of joining us, they are not a good fit for our club. Only a very stupid player with a very greedy agent could join Man Utd or Chelsea over LFC at the moment ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6577 on: Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm »
Lacroix has one year left on his deal. Would be a Konate type signing as in talented but a bit under the radar for hype.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6578 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm
Lacroix has one year left on his deal. Would be a Konate type signing as in talented but a bit under the radar for hype.

Don't get me wrong, I like Lacroix, but he was pretty much at the same level as Van den Berg in the Bundesliga last season, and Sepp is also 2 years younger.

I think that many people are underestimating Slot's enthusiasm with Sepp. All the reports of him wanting out have calmed down, and he seems to be well integrated into the group. It will be nice seeing him start next to Quansah in our pre season games, before Van Dijk, Konate and Gomez are back ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6579 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
Don't get me wrong, I like Lacroix, but he was pretty much at the same level as Van den Berg in the Bundesliga last season, and Sepp is also 2 years younger.

I think that many people are underestimating Slot's enthusiasm with Sepp. All the reports of him wanting out have calmed down, and he seems to be well integrated into the group. It will be nice seeing him start next to Quansah in our pre season games, before Van Dijk, Konate and Gomez are back ...

They havent, the PSV thing is recent and he still wants that move apparently.

Also we quite clearly have a price on his head. Thats not something we would let know if we really wanted to keep him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6580 on: Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm »
Any chance of us getting Neves at least if hes going around £60m
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6581 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 pm »
Sepp has no future at Liverpool. I don't think there is any doubt about that. He'll be gone by the time window closes imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6582 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:28:57 pm
Sepp has no future at Liverpool. I don't think there is any doubt about that. He'll be gone by the time window closes imo.

You should tell Slot about that. He doesn't seems to be aware of this information ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6583 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 08:09:56 pm
Arsenal supposedly paying 40m + 5m (euros) in addons for Calafiori. You have to say thats a very good fee for such talent.

Deal currently stalled over payment structure. Arsenal want to pay more in add-ons. Bologna want more guaranteed
https://football-italia.net/bologna-call-calafiori-pre-season-arsenal-50m/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6584 on: Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm »
All these cbs being named just makes me miss a fit Matip.  Would take that over any of them.  Damn you injuries 😕. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6585 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
So we initially held talks with Yoro because he was seen as a 'unique market opportunity' - i.e. he's talented, and available at a cut price because he has a year left on his contract so seems like a good investment despite not necessarily being our first choice.

Then United come in and pay over the odds with 62m and ridiculously high wages. The value is no longer there so we don't get involved.

It makes sense and I have no issue with us moving on in that case. Would like to see some activity from us soon though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6586 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm
I'd hope we're looking at Diomande, he's got the lot.

Good shout.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6587 on: Yesterday at 11:59:16 pm »
Interesting analysis of Yoro. Not exactly glowing, seems just as raw as one would expect from a teenager
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ep9WSvor6cc
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 12:00:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm
You should tell Slot about that. He doesn't seems to be aware of this information ...

I don't need to tell Slot anything. I am just giving my personal opinion. He'll be gone by the time the window shuts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 12:01:09 am »
In the last two summers, Man Utd have spent over £100m on two players who each only had a year left on their contracts.

I would've been happy for us to sign Yoro, as he sounds like a big talent, but don't think we should be expecting to compete with that level of financial absurdity. They may finally be going after a more promising profile of player now, but they're still showing every club out there how easily they can be pressed into paying way over the odds for their targets.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6590 on: Today at 12:04:55 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:00:42 am
I don't need to tell Slot anything. I am just giving my personal opinion. He'll be gone by the time the window shuts.

In that case, you should read the statements from our head coach, instead of some click-bait rubbish. That way you will be able to form an informed opinion. We might still sell Sepp, but at the moment there is absolutely no reason to be certain about it ...



Quote
Sepp van den Berg showcased his fitness levels by registering the highest average speed during the running tests over the weekend.

Slot and his staff believe the defender's technical ability went up a level during his time in Germany. [@JamesPearceLFC]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6591 on: Today at 01:41:50 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm
Olmo please

Too old and injury prone.  One heck of a player though. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6592 on: Today at 02:17:11 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 09:27:53 pm
The amount of cryarsing here over a kid who may or may not be any good. Looks like United overpaying like fuck for someone yet again.

Is the correct answer.

He looks a great player in the making no doubt, but there are also huge risks with any 18-year-old that you have to factor in when spending huge amounts of money.  Ligue 1 gets vilified constantly for being so weak that it holds PSG back from winning in Europe.  Ok, so doesn't that also mean that a player in that league hasn't really been doing it at the highest level?  Who's to say he can cut it in the most physical league in Europe?  Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't.  These are all risks that you need to factor in when deciding to spunk 50m + pounds on an 18-year-old and wages that are above what many of our current players are on.

Altletico Madrid practically staked their entire future on one youngster in Joao Felix, whom many considered the greatest attacking talent to come out of Portugal since Ronaldo.  How's that turned out for them?  At the time his numbers playing for Benfica's youth setup and then senior side were off the charts good, yet it guaranteed nothing and has set Atletico back years.
 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6593 on: Today at 02:27:21 am »
Quote
Sepp van den Berg showcased his fitness levels by registering the highest average speed during the running tests over the weekend.

Slot and his staff believe the defender's technical ability went up a level during his time in Germany. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Ok.  :o

What does even mean for a footballer playing at centre back?  A useless statistic.

Tell me he is the quickest defender on the books across 3 - 4 yards and I'm interested.
