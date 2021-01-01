Really? Im probably most anxious about central defence, Ive given up worrying about a 6 as theres no way we sign one but I was convinced wed learned from our mistakes in 20/21 and would go in well stocked.



For me, we have Virgil and Ibou who cant/shouldnt be playing 3 games a week next season. Virgil with his age, Ibou with his fitness concerns. I love Quansah but hes still developing, I wouldnt be shocked if he stuttered slightly in spells as thats the nature of young centre halves developing. Im not a major fan of Gomez, I think hes a solid utility option in the back line but Id be really concerned if he was having to start 20-30+ games as a central defender, hes prone to having really poor days and compounds mistakes when he has off days. Cup games, dead rubbers in Europe, the odd home game against relegation fodder, hes sound, but he worries me more than anyone else in the squad in big games.



For me its imperative we do one more, it should ease the burden on Virgil, Ibou abd Quansah and avoid us relying on a player whos no more than a back up imo.



Fair points. I guess it depends on how much confidence Slot will have in Quansah and Gomez. I rate Gomez myself. I know he can have an odd blip but I thought he was great last season. Van Dijk and Konate are the best in the league by far when they play together. Especially Van Dijk. He just improves everyone around him with his organisational skills and positional sense. A proper defensive mid makes a centre half job far easier. And a great one (hard to get I know) transforms a centre half. Kante made David Luiz look class for a while. When Fabinho was on it our defense was elite. Rice did a great job for Arsenal and they looked comfortable. Rodri is just stupidly good. Anyone of that level in our team and we're electedI played centre half so I do like to stick up for them if they get criticisedFella played in front of me went on to play at a decent level, but it meant he missed a right few games for us. Bloody killed me when he wasn't there, never seemed to have a game without a yellow