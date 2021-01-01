« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 291699 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,050
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm »
There's a reason why FSG pulled out of the Bordeaux deal, the league is fucked bar PSG without the need of constant sales.  We can pick up talented palyers from France cheaply.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,022
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:05:42 pm
Fine

🥇| Liverpool felt that it was impossible to change Leny Yoros mind about only wanting Real Madrid. [
@FabrizioRomano
 for
@WatchPlayback
]

Romano too.


Do you honestly see a way Liverpool would pay ￡52mill for an 18 year old?

Isnt that money better spent on a more established central defender IF they want to buy one, and likely have some left over!

Whats the issue here?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,050
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 04:44:11 pm »
At this moment in time I;d like to hear the thought's of Al on this matter and the spending under our glorious owners.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:04:50 pm
The French league is probably the best league to buy young players also, Konate, Saliba, Mbappe, Dembele, Tchouaméni players who are playing in that league as young teenagers rarely fail, physically its pretty close to the PL.

What about Bakayoko? N'Dombele? Gmabin? Martial? I wouldn't say Dembele is a success story either.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,676
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 04:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:44:11 pm
At this moment in time I;d like to hear the thought's of Al on this matter and the spending under our glorious owners.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:34:20 pm
Ligue 1 is physicality wise, thats why you rarely see Sancho types materialise from Ligue 1 to our league, the last comparable talent was Hazard who ended up being one of the best talents in the league. I would always rather shop in ligue 1 than Bundesliga or any other league when it comes to signing younger players.

I disagree with the physicality wise.

Hence why most of our Bundesliga signings made an impact straight away in most cases - Took Fabs 6 months to get to grips with it didn't he?

Sancho was expected to be something at United that he wasn't that wasn't he is much more suited to a City or Arsenal style, his not a counter attacking player with electric pace.
That isn't a result of the league not being physical or less physical then another.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,022
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 04:51:19 pm »
Lille cant believe there luck with Yoro :lmao

Real Madrid wanted to pay 20/25m at the most, or just wait it out a year.

Now they will be getting close on 70m  :o :o :o :o
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
is Eeyore not a donkey? Poohs the fucking bear, 12 year olds wont know that only oldies
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 04:53:48 pm »
How do they always pay more than the selling club actually ask for

Its bizarre
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:35 pm
What about Bakayoko? N'Dombele? Gmabin? Martial? I wouldn't say Dembele is a success story either.

I dont think my of those players were rated like the talents I mentioned apart from Martial, Ndombele was playing at Amiens at 20, before that he was in the B team. 

Dembele is a success overall the expectations was just for him to be up there with the likes of Mbappe, but as a player whos done well at Dortmund, done decent at Barcelona won the league there and now plays for the best team in France and is a main part of a French National team which has won it all, i cant say hes been a failure at all.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,164
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 05:01:00 pm »


Keep Konate fit and we have 2 of the best U25 center backs in Europe.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,087
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:01:00 pm


Keep Konate fit and we have 2 of the best U25 center backs in Europe.

Yoro is pretty good in the air from all the stats.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 05:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:56:38 pm
I dont think my of those players were rated like the talents I mentioned apart from Martial, Ndombele was playing at Amiens at 20, before that he was in the B team. 

Dembele is a success overall the expectations was just for him to be up there with the likes of Mbappe, but as a player whos done well at Dortmund, done decent at Barcelona won the league there and now plays for the best team in France and is a main part of a French National team which has won it all, i cant say hes been a failure at all.

I'm sorry but Dembele did not do decent at Barcelona. He scored 1 in 6 (much worse than Martial), was constantly injured and then sold for around a 100 million euro loss.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 05:12:52 pm »
I googled Loïc Badé from your chart. Another french centreback jesus France has alot of them. Maybe liverpool should look at getting the next u16s or u18s French national team CB
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,050
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 05:15:03 pm »
Calafiori deal to Arsenal hasen't moved forward....
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,087
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:15:03 pm
Calafiori deal to Arsenal hasen't moved forward....

We dont need him.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 05:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:15:03 pm
Calafiori deal to Arsenal hasen't moved forward....

Just fine details to iron out. Will be wearing an Arsenal shirt within a week
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 05:19:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:07 pm
We dont need him.

We need a better defensive player than Tsimikas and Robbo. We were better with Gomez there than Robertson. Allows Trent to invert
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,766
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6498 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
Hopefully we still sign a CB. I guess Yoro was seen as a very good for his age type player so we would have wanted to sign him, but not willing to match United's fees and wages.

Plenty of other footballers out there still.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,925
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6499 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:56:38 pm
I dont think my of those players were rated like the talents I mentioned apart from Martial, Ndombele was playing at Amiens at 20, before that he was in the B team. 

Dembele is a success overall the expectations was just for him to be up there with the likes of Mbappe, but as a player whos done well at Dortmund, done decent at Barcelona won the league there and now plays for the best team in France and is a main part of a French National team which has won it all, i cant say hes been a failure at all.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:11:15 pm
I'm sorry but Dembele did not do decent at Barcelona. He scored 1 in 6 (much worse than Martial), was constantly injured and then sold for around a 100 million euro loss.

Yeah Dembele's been a massive flop since he went to Dortmund. Was really hyped when he was in France initially but hasn't even been close to being a success. Martial was rubbish and when Spurs signed Ndombele, it was seen as a brilliant signing but was a massive flop as well.

France seem to have a brilliant conveyor belt of talent but to say young players rarely fail is off the mark.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,087
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6500 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:19:14 pm
We need a better defensive player than Tsimikas and Robbo. We were better with Gomez there than Robertson. Allows Trent to invert

Dont agree. Id rather just get a proper full back who can progress the ball. Would rather Ait-Nouri. Dont want a defensive left back.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,087
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6501 on: Today at 05:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:20:39 pm
Hopefully we still sign a CB. I guess Yoro was seen as a very good for his age type player so we would have wanted to sign him, but not willing to match United's fees and wages.

Plenty of other footballers out there still.

Think I read that centreback wasnt a priority.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,050
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6502 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:18:27 pm
Just fine details to iron out. Will be wearing an Arsenal shirt within a week

No, it hasn't moved forward because they don't want to pay want Bologna want. Hence it's stalled.  ;D
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,676
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6503 on: Today at 05:26:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:19:14 pm
We need a better defensive player than Tsimikas and Robbo. We were better with Gomez there than Robertson. Allows Trent to invert

Thought we looked better when we had a fit and (more) in form Robbo back in there to be honest.
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6504 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:19:14 pm
We need a better defensive player than Tsimikas and Robbo. We were better with Gomez there than Robertson. Allows Trent to invert
We were better when Trent didn't invert and him and Robbo were bombing up and down the wing.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6505 on: Today at 05:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:24 pm
No, it hasn't moved forward because they don't want to pay want Bologna want. Hence it's stalled.  ;D

They are just trying to get the best deal. Has any one reported it's stalled?
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6506 on: Today at 05:30:04 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:16:39 pm
Hes really weak at defending crosses
Nailed on starter for me
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6507 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:26:01 pm
Thought we looked better when we had a fit and (more) in form Robbo back in there to be honest.

Well I must admit I'm not a fan of Trent inverting. But all the twitter tacticos say it's how Slot will play him too.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,050
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6508 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:28:59 pm
They are just trying to get the best deal. Has any one reported it's stalled?

Arsenal ITK's fam...
