What about Bakayoko? N'Dombele? Gmabin? Martial? I wouldn't say Dembele is a success story either.



I dont think my of those players were rated like the talents I mentioned apart from Martial, Ndombele was playing at Amiens at 20, before that he was in the B team.Dembele is a success overall the expectations was just for him to be up there with the likes of Mbappe, but as a player whos done well at Dortmund, done decent at Barcelona won the league there and now plays for the best team in France and is a main part of a French National team which has won it all, i cant say hes been a failure at all.