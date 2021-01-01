« previous next »
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6440 on: Today at 03:48:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:29:36 pm
Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is undergoing a medical at Manchester United ahead of signing a five-year contract, with the option of an additional year.

The 18-year-old decided on Tuesday night to join #MUFC in a transfer with a maximum valuation of 70million, which includes add-ons.

Now up to 70mil, nearly £60mil + wages.

Absolute desperation from United, that. If theres one thing theyre unmatched at its jizzing money on transfers.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6441 on: Today at 03:50:04 pm
No one bar the mancs would be paying Yoro's 200k wages.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6442 on: Today at 03:50:23 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:27:06 pm
NEW: Liverpool didn't think they could justify making an 18-year-old the second most-expensive defender in their history given the personnel already at their disposal.

[@IanDoyleSport]


Money related again.

It doesn't wash in terms of a transfer fee - it's the accompanying wages we can't justify. United just throw daft wages at anyone.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6443 on: Today at 03:50:51 pm
United already spent £100 million
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6444 on: Today at 03:51:18 pm
Utd are set to fail PSR according to swiss ramble and others unless their sale costs can be included and COVID losses of 10 x any other club are accepted in 21/22


This year they might be better off having sold Greenwood for pure profit.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6445 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:50:23 pm
It doesn't wash in terms of a transfer fee - it's the accompanying wages we can't justify. United just throw daft wages at anyone.

£60mil for an 18 year old with 12 months on his contract? The transfer fee is just as ridiculous.

Real Madrid offered £20mil hahaha.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6446 on: Today at 03:54:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:50:23 pm
It doesn't wash in terms of a transfer fee - it's the accompanying wages we can't justify. United just throw daft wages at anyone.

12 months left on his contract mate

United would have paid 100m if he had 3 years left.

60m plus 175k a week is ludacris.
Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6447 on: Today at 03:55:02 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:01:45 pm


Yoro was always an interesting player but certainly with a limit on cost.

Quansah in a harder league out performs him in the same position.


Quansah is  three years older and was playing youth football at a comparable age.

Saying that I dont think a young cb is high on our priorities Id rather promote from our youth team/u23.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6448 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:51:49 pm
£60mil for an 18 year old with 12 months on his contract? The transfer fee is just as ridiculous.

Real Madrid offered £20mil hahaha.

It depends how highly we rate him. We've briefed about him being 'a generation talent' haven't we?

The reality of the market now is Chelsea/United/PSG/Real/City pretty much buy any decent player going at that age and often for big fees.

You have to suck it up with the fee sometimes IF that's the player you really want. But regardless of that it's important we have a wage structure rather than the free for all of United/Chelsea, even if that means they get the players they want.
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6449 on: Today at 04:00:48 pm
Very disappointing news about Yoro...seemed we were keen as mustard just a few short weeks / months ago.....might have got him if Jürgen was still at the helm....but anyway, at least the Johnny Heitinga news has softened the blow...
stewy17

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6450 on: Today at 04:02:34 pm
Just because you rate a footballer doesn't mean you let someone have your kecks down. It doesn't just affect this specific deal it affects everything else you do going forward.

Look at the fact that there are already stories about Everton using it against them re: Branthwaite.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6451 on: Today at 04:03:00 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:00:48 pm
Very disappointing news about Yoro...seemed we were keen as mustard just a few short weeks / months ago.....might have got him if Jürgen was still at the helm....but anyway, at least the Johnny Heitinga news has softened the blow...

We're not signing an 18 year old for 175k, doesn't matter if Jesus Christ himself was the manager
Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6452 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm
The French league is probably the best league to buy young players also, Konate, Saliba, Mbappe, Dembele, Tchouaméni players who are playing in that league as young teenagers rarely fail, physically its pretty close to the PL.
Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6453 on: Today at 04:04:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:47:59 pm
That's the reality. If we threw enough money at him we'd change his mind but we don't operate that way. United do and have probably asked the agent to name his price.
His agent is Jorge Mendes as well. I'm sure he has told the player it is in his best interests to sign for them while counting his own nice big bonus.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6454 on: Today at 04:06:17 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:04:50 pm
The French league is probably the best league to buy young players also, Konate, Saliba, Mbappe, Dembele, Tchouaméni players who are playing in that league as young teenagers rarely fail, physically its pretty close to the PL.

Is anyone doubting his ability?

Also Bundesliga is the closest IMO not Ligue 1
