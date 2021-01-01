« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 287822 times)

Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Are we back in the 4D chess world of Edwards ?

Get United to pay for the private jet to Manchester then jump in and only need to send the Merc Vito to pick him up. Smart move.
Online Yevgeny

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Mendez isn't going to wait, he's going to get his huge comission now and another in 2-3 years when Yoro goes to Real after a year of unsettlement.

More likely he stagnates now Martial style and never ends up at a bigger club than Utd. He and his management/family have chosen the money.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 12:55:02 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:42:02 pm
And that was a mistake which we should avoid making again, not use as a baseline
No hate on Gravenberch, but he is easily our most overpaid player

Yeah and it fully illustrates the belief that the structure last season and the season before was different. It was clearly a managerial led signing. Doubt we sign Gravenberch on the same terms if he was still at Bayern.
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm »
This Gravenberch comparison is absolutely batshit given what he was likely on at Bayern, had already come in from Ajax at a good fee and had international caps. It's not at all the same thing as giving a French U21 who's played 59 career games a similar wage.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
Wouldn't a basic weekly wage of £175k make him one of our top 5 earners? Ahead of the likes of Alisson, Mac Allister, Jota, Konate, etc. I think only Salah, van Djik, and Trent are on more.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm »
That fee is more than Real paid for the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo. He might well be a player of high potential but you can get a really good proven centre half for £50m+ from most leagues on the continent, that fee is daft and, as proven, only one club were willing to pay it. Let them win another transfer window and end up scrapping for the Europa league places again, its an annual tradition.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 01:01:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:58:22 pm
This Gravenberch comparison is absolutely batshit given what he was likely on at Bayern, had already come in from Ajax at a good fee and had international caps. It's not at all the same thing as giving a French U21 who's played 59 career games a similar wage.

Doesnt really matter where he comes from, if we sign a footballer his level is matched against the wages we would offer. Gravenberch was clearly coming in as a young player of promise to add to the midfield depth. He is on considerably more than what some first choice players at Liverpool are on.

We operate on paying a player what status he will command at Liverpool. It doesnt make sense that we sign a player on more than what first choice players are on.
Online just Riggins?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 01:01:38 pm »
🥇| Although Leny Yoro was Liverpool's prime target, the Reds are understood to have been convinced he only wanted to move to Madrid. [
@ChrisWheelerDM
]

Amateur hour.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 01:03:24 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:01:38 pm
🥇| Although Leny Yoro was Liverpool's prime target, the Reds are understood to have been convinced he only wanted to move to Madrid. [
@ChrisWheelerDM
]

Amateur hour.

Chris Wheeler Daily Mail FFS ;D
Online jillc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 01:04:04 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:01:38 pm
🥇| Although Leny Yoro was Liverpool's prime target, the Reds are understood to have been convinced he only wanted to move to Madrid. [
@ChrisWheelerDM
]

Amateur hour.

Is that even a good source considering what paper he writes for?
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 01:04:14 pm »
Daily fucking Mail  :butt
