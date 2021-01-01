« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 281636 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,809
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 04:49:31 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:29:01 pm
You'd think that 15/6m would see the Sepp VDB deal done, unless it's all add-ons. If it's not done, means Slot fancies keeping him around and Sepp is up for the challenge.
As for Yoro, we were prepared to break out wage structure for him, weren't we? Selling Sepp would bring us half a Yoro. Maybe we don't want someone who is always going to piss off for Madrid one day. He won't stick around morphing into Rio Ferdinand, at any rate.

Depends where he went, Mainz aren't paying near that.

I'd be open to selling him to Mainz cheapish if we got a buyback, or at the least a high percentage sell on.

Still hope he stays though if Slot deems him good enough.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 04:51:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:26:48 pm
Last season I think we expected Hendo and Fabinho to stay. Which was a bit worrying in itself as both players were done. We brought in Endo and Gravenberch as panic buy replacements. Some people will have different ideas about if they were panic buys or not. But we were running out of options.

I wouldn't say it was worrying. We wouldn't have necessarily wanted them to stay in an ideal world, but other that Saudi clubs I can't imagine there was a queue of clubs willing to pay a transfer fee and/or match their wage demands.

Gravenberch wasn't a panic buy either. We were linked to him for months, but Bayern didn't want to sell.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm »
 Leny Yoro doesnt absolutely want to join Real Madrid. Yoro has become tired of the slowness of Madrid and now he is listening to Manchester Uniteds offer. #MUFC [@LePetitLillois]
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,809
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 04:58:20 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:48:00 pm
I think he has a very good idea of the senior players already, from video, and he wont learn anything new about them from a couple of preseason games which are always a bit half-assed. The young unproven ones is quite different, because they have played very little in PL and often in situations where the games are practically over.

Yeah, but only then will we start to get an idea as to whether Trent and Virg are going to renew or not. Plus it'll be training sessions to help determine how to structure the attack but we won't have Nunez/Gakpo/Diaz for another few weeks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 05:01:18 pm »
Thing about Sepp is the club is probably thinking he will be worth far more than 15m if he has another good season. Even if he stayed with us and put in some decent performances in the CL group and cups you could easily add another 10m on to his worth. Another loan move to a club with European football is probably the move but I would have no issues with him being our 4th choice if he does well pre-season.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6085 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:54:54 pm
Leny Yoro doesnt absolutely want to join Real Madrid. Yoro has become tired of the slowness of Madrid and now he is listening to Manchester Uniteds offer. #MUFC [@LePetitLillois]

As expected then!
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
If we're really interested, we've got as much chance at Yoro as the mancs have. The difference is that we are the complete opposite of them when it comes to media coverage. They actively brief their mouthpieces to let everyone know their business every step of the way, whereas we do the exact opposite.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 05:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:02:40 pm
I'd add to our defence and replace the lowest performers in our attack and midfield. We have 5 seniors in our attack. I'd replace the lowest performer in that group, and have our youngsters fill the 6th spot. Similarly with the midfield. And keep that up every summer.

Who would be the lowest performers youd look to move on in defence, midfield and attack?


Personally Id like to see us strengthen at left back, centre back, defensive midfield and right forward. Its likely unrealistic to do all 4 for a variety of external and internal reasons.

In terms of reducing numbers I think you need to make a call on the following to either sell or make part of 1st team squad for 2024/25:


Jaros
Beck
Phillips
Williams
VdB
Morton
Carvalho

I think selling Williams and Phillips is an easy call. Not sure its easy for the others.  Im not sure you can sell a loan to those players at this point. Also most have decent value now if you want to sell. Probably need to move most on unless you want to reduce number of signings


Think you need to decide on following whether to loan, sell or keep in squad:

Chambers
Clark
McConnell
Nyoni
Doak
Gordon
Koumas
Danns

Depending on who you sell or keep in the 1st list probably dictates how many of these stay around. Be interesting how Slot views these players. Klopp purposefully made opportunity for Clark and Doak at times last season. The other players got chances and opportunity through injuries.


Then theres the current squad of 22 players:


Kelleher
Alisson


Robertson
Tsimikas
Gomez
VvD
Konate
Quansah
Bradley
TAA

Bajcetic
Gravenberch
Endo
Jones
Szoboszlia
MacAllister
Elliott

Salah
Jota
Nunez
Diaz
Gakpo


Some decisions need making here also. Have we got right balance? Anyone surplus to requirements? Contract situations? Available offers?


In total the above is 37 players who either played for Liverpool last season or1st team football at a decent level.


With expanded CL I think we probably need a 23-24 man squad supplemented with 2-3 from the Doak, Clark list of players.

Doesnt mean every player needs to be sold out of the excess 13-15 players. But most do in my opinion. Even if we think we are flipping decent players or prospects in the process.

Its a difficult process. Weve got a very big and talented squad on paper. Needs to manoeuvring around the edges to make it better.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:19:54 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 05:39:33 pm »
Personally Id be considering whether  to move on Tsimikas and a midfielder to create space in the squad. In terms of midfielders I dont think you move on a homegrown players. MacAllister is our best midfielder by a mile. Probably needs to be 1 of Endo, Gravenberch or Szoboszlai. Endo seems the obvious but he brings another skill set the others dont have. Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are hugely talented and have a potential upside.

Id only do the above if we think we can get a better LB or DM - either from younger players or a purchase.

Id keep the current 5 forwards and buy a 6th. Unless Slot thinks an existing player can do a job on the RHS. Szboszlai, Elliott, Doak or switching Diaz seem like potential solutions.

Whether the choices theres some hard decisions to be made. Some young talents and/or established players may need sacrificing to bring others in. Not the easy choice on what to do. Thats driven by potential of squad but also questions about availability and consistency with a lot of the squad. Do you stick or twist?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 05:47:13 pm »
Manchester United agree £52m fee with Lille for defender Leny Yoro

Teenager also attracting interest from Real Madrid
United targeting centre-backs Branthwaite and De Ligt

Manchester United have had a 62m (£52m) offer for Leny Yoro accepted by Lille and the defender must decide whether to accept the move, with Real Madrid also interested. United are negotiating personal terms with his representatives.

Uniteds deal is for an initial 50m plus 12m of add-ons. Madrid are thought to value the 18-year-old lower and may be minded to wait until next summer when he is due to be a free agent, so the Ligue 1 clubs preference is for Yoro to join United.

Bolognas striker Joshua Zirkzee is set to become Uniteds first recruit of the window, for 42m, and Ten Hag retains an interest in Paris Saint-Germains defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/16/manchester-united-agree-52m-fee-with-lille-for-defender-leny-yoro
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 05:57:09 pm »
Didn't they have a bid accepted last week?
Logged

Offline just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6091 on: Today at 06:05:05 pm »
If he goes United over us then I don't know what to say. It would be embarassing.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,014
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6092 on: Today at 06:08:09 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 06:05:05 pm
If he goes United over us then I don't know what to say. It would be embarassing.

£52m for a kid who will be a free agent next year is a huge fee, not sure Liverpool would even entrtain the idea, and Id have zero issue with that.

If he has any sense, or if he has an agent that actually cares for him, hell be staying where he is this season if that is the only club that is willing to pay that huge fee for him. Next summer he can go where he wants.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6093 on: Today at 06:13:19 pm »
If United are bidding for Yoro and its being made public its in my opinion for 1 of the following reasons:

1. Yoro had told United hell join them (maybe in certain scenarios)

2. United are making bid public to force hand of Everton and/or Bayern on valuations of Branthwaite and De Ligt.

3. They are doing Lille a massive favour to flush out interest from Real. Maybe to get something from Lille further down the line

4. They want to be seen to be trying to compete for top players. Improve fan perception.


I suspect 1 or 2 are the most realistic. 
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
Didn't we pull out of a deal for Yoro? I though when United went in, we went out. That's not much of a choice on his plate - football (Real) or money (United).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,133
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6095 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:13:42 pm
Didn't we pull out of a deal for Yoro? I though when United went in, we went out. That's not much of a choice on his plate - football (Real) or money (United).

Ornsteins last report said we were involved but think Yoro wants only Real but if that changes wed make a move.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6096 on: Today at 06:24:56 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 06:05:05 pm
If he goes United over us then I don't know what to say. It would be embarassing.

....for Yoro, right?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 06:30:12 pm »
United give a 18 year old Luke Shaw 120k a week remember. No way Liverpool would entertain giving Yoro a teenager wages in that ball park.

I hope the links to Guehi are bullshit. He has no presence or authority as a defender and has played all of his career in Hodgson's 4-4-2 in a low or mid block or in Southgate's mess at international level. I dont know how you can confidently project this on coming to Liverpool and playing a high line and on the front foot. The link makes no sense.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm »
we only go after players that 100% want to play for us

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 