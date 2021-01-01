I'd add to our defence and replace the lowest performers in our attack and midfield. We have 5 seniors in our attack. I'd replace the lowest performer in that group, and have our youngsters fill the 6th spot. Similarly with the midfield. And keep that up every summer.



Who would be the lowest performers youd look to move on in defence, midfield and attack?Personally Id like to see us strengthen at left back, centre back, defensive midfield and right forward. Its likely unrealistic to do all 4 for a variety of external and internal reasons.In terms of reducing numbers I think you need to make a call on the following to either sell or make part of 1st team squad for 2024/25:JarosBeckPhillipsWilliamsVdBMortonCarvalhoI think selling Williams and Phillips is an easy call. Not sure its easy for the others. Im not sure you can sell a loan to those players at this point. Also most have decent value now if you want to sell. Probably need to move most on unless you want to reduce number of signingsThink you need to decide on following whether to loan, sell or keep in squad:ChambersClarkMcConnellNyoniDoakGordonKoumasDannsDepending on who you sell or keep in the 1st list probably dictates how many of these stay around. Be interesting how Slot views these players. Klopp purposefully made opportunity for Clark and Doak at times last season. The other players got chances and opportunity through injuries.Then theres the current squad of 22 players:KelleherAlissonRobertsonTsimikasGomezVvDKonateQuansahBradleyTAABajceticGravenberchEndoJonesSzoboszliaMacAllisterElliottSalahJotaNunezDiazGakpoSome decisions need making here also. Have we got right balance? Anyone surplus to requirements? Contract situations? Available offers?In total the above is 37 players who either played for Liverpool last season or1st team football at a decent level.With expanded CL I think we probably need a 23-24 man squad supplemented with 2-3 from the Doak, Clark list of players.Doesnt mean every player needs to be sold out of the excess 13-15 players. But most do in my opinion. Even if we think we are flipping decent players or prospects in the process.Its a difficult process. Weve got a very big and talented squad on paper. Needs to manoeuvring around the edges to make it better.