What’s the shoe string element you are on about?



I’ve posted stuff on here before about if you combine wages and transfer fees we’ve invested more than most teams. More than Bayern who have the closest revenues to Liverpool in European football over last 5 years. Loads more than teams like Arsenal.





Is this true mate? I know we had one of the top two or three highest wage bills in the league for a while and Arsenal were significantly lower, but I think we're now fifth, and Arsenal have a higher wage bill currently I think, with what seems to be a fair amount of spending on transfers over the last couple of seasons at least. Not necessarily doubting you, it just seems unlikely to me. The only source I can find states that Arsenal outspent us by about 400m Euros over that period - https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/einnahmenausgaben/statistik/plus/0?ids=a&sa=&saison_id=2019&saison_id_bis=2024&land_id=189&nat=&kontinent_id=&pos=&altersklasse=&w_s=&leihe=&intern=0&plus=0 Does the disparity in wages make up for that? I'm not having a go at all btw, you've always struck me as a sound, intelligent poster, I'm just interested in the sources you have.That said, I'm broadly in agreement that we (ie the owners) have invested a decent amount over that period, though I also feel - and this is definitely more of a personal feeling than any educated financial assessment - that we could have pushed the boat out a little more at times.