Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 277537 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
🚨Exclusive: We understand Liverpool Football Club to submit NEW bid for Anthony Gordon.

According to sources, the new improved bid will be submitted this week. #LFC #NUFC

Itshappening.gif

Ill be the first to ask - whats the source? :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm »
INDY KFC.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
🚨Exclusive: We understand Liverpool Football Club to submit NEW bid for Anthony Gordon.

According to sources, the new improved bid will be submitted this week. #LFC #NUFC

Itshappening.gif

Indykaila is not a source
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 10:53:26 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Indykaila is not a source
Not even for Samie
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm »
Id do a Highland jig if we signed Guehi and Gordon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Indykaila is not a source

Hes an award winning twitter account
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm »
Simakan as a CB/RB option looks a good fit. Profiles quite similarly to Calafiori in terms of stats, except a bit more of a carrier than a passer. With Bradley as RB cover though, I wonder if or why we'd prioritise a CB that can play RB over a CB that could play LB.

I'm not giving up on Calafiori. He's too handsome.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5967 on: Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm
Whats the shoe string element you are on about?

Ive posted stuff on here before about if you combine wages and transfer fees weve invested more than most teams. More than Bayern who have the closest revenues to Liverpool in European football over last 5 years. Loads more than teams like Arsenal.

Is this true mate? I know we had one of the top two or three highest wage bills in the league for a while and Arsenal were significantly lower, but I think we're now fifth, and Arsenal have a higher wage bill currently I think, with what seems to be a fair amount of spending on transfers over the last couple of seasons at least. Not necessarily doubting you, it just seems unlikely to me. The only source I can find states that Arsenal outspent us by about 400m Euros over that period - https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/einnahmenausgaben/statistik/plus/0?ids=a&sa=&saison_id=2019&saison_id_bis=2024&land_id=189&nat=&kontinent_id=&pos=&altersklasse=&w_s=&leihe=&intern=0&plus=0
Does the disparity in wages make up for that? I'm not having a go at all btw, you've always struck me as a sound, intelligent poster, I'm just interested in the sources you have.

That said, I'm broadly in agreement that we (ie the owners) have invested a decent amount over that period, though I also feel - and this is definitely more of a personal feeling than any educated financial assessment - that we could have pushed the boat out a little more at times.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5968 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:14:45 pm
NET SPEND OF BIG SIX SIDES DURING JURGEN KLOPP'S LIVERPOOL ERA
Club                  Spend    Net spend
Liverpool        £807m           £254m
Man City        £1.28bn    £692.3m
Man United    £1.17bn    £888m
Chelsea          £1.79bn    £835.7m
Arsenal          £1.02bn    £696.2m
Tottenham    £863.4m     £484m

Ok show you think FSG backed Klopp thats your opinion.  I think Klopp did it despite FSG.  I think FSG have been average owners who are mainly interested in making money for themselves.

I'd say that represents good business. 115 have 115 charges to face, the Mancs have to watch their spending and Chelsea seem to be walking a permanent risky line too. The spending also doesn't equate to success either. The Mancs and Chelsea are the 2nd and 3rd top spenders and have been generally awful, whilst City clearly shouldn't have been spending like that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5969 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm »
"When you go after honey with a Balloon, the great thing is to not to let the bees know you are coming."

W.T Pooh
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

« Reply #5970 on: Today at 12:48:00 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:14:45 pm
NET SPEND OF BIG SIX SIDES DURING JURGEN KLOPP'S LIVERPOOL ERA
Club                  Spend    Net spend
Liverpool        £807m           £254m
Man City        £1.28bn    £692.3m
Man United    £1.17bn    £888m
Chelsea          £1.79bn    £835.7m
Arsenal          £1.02bn    £696.2m
Tottenham    £863.4m     £484m

Ok show you think FSG backed Klopp thats your opinion.  I think Klopp did it despite FSG.  I think FSG have been average owners who are mainly interested in making money for themselves. 

Yet they have never taken a single penny out of the club in their 14 years of owning the club. You people must be very young. There were days under Gillett and Hicks when we were dreaming of owners like FSG.

Anyway, back on topic. It is not the fault of the owners, Edwards, Hughes and Slot that Van den Berg, Carvalho, Morton and Jaros had very good seasons out on loan. It is also not their fault that we have other talented young players like Elliott, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic or Clark doing very well for us.

Every normal manager would like to take a good look at these young players, before deciding they are not good enough for our club. The case of Quansah over Colwill from last summer should have been a lesson to all of you ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 01:52:21 am »
Frimpong would be an electric signing. Doesn't cost much, either.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

« Reply #5972 on: Today at 01:55:34 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:52:21 am
Frimpong would be an electric signing. Doesn't cost much, either.
Not convinced. He has real pace which I love but looks limited technically with the ball at feet. Makes sense that he's a wing back instead of a wide forward.
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 02:15:26 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:14:45 pm
NET SPEND OF BIG SIX SIDES DURING JURGEN KLOPP'S LIVERPOOL ERA
Club                  Spend    Net spend
Liverpool        £807m           £254m
Man City        £1.28bn    £692.3m
Man United    £1.17bn    £888m
Chelsea          £1.79bn    £835.7m
Arsenal          £1.02bn    £696.2m
Tottenham    £863.4m     £484m

Ok show you think FSG backed Klopp thats your opinion.  I think Klopp did it despite FSG.  I think FSG have been average owners who are mainly interested in making money for themselves.

Well it's clear they didn't back him enough, that's a fact.
We were led to believe like Klopp it's of the benefit of the club long term. Now they have no excuse, Slot need to be backed heavily as other clubs won't stand still but at the same time we have to accept some of the metrics FSG insist on like players age for example.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 02:17:55 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:03:30 pm
Our issue has been that the quality of signing just isn't as good as it was in 16-18, for some it's injuries but that still is going to decide how good a signing was. From a quick check Jota, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, have all started 25+ league games once, with Diaz and Mac Allister the only ones to do 30+. That's it since the 18/19 window.

How many games a new signing starts is not a measure of the player's quality in a vacuum. It's a measure of the player's quality compared to the other players in the squad that plays in the same position/role. When a team signs better and better players and the quality + depth of the squad increases it becomes more and more difficult to find players that are good enough to improve the team.

It's not a coincidence that the four players you found to be the only new signings who started 25+ league games in a season in the last few years happen to play in positions where we've sold/let go of players who used to be very regular starters:

Mane    -> Diaz
Firmino -> Jota
Hendo   -> Szoboszlai
Fabinho -> Mac Allister

Having said that, our recruitment between 2016 and 2018 was absurdly good and probably way beyond what we can reasonably expect on average over a 2 and a bit year time frame.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 06:23:36 am »
Where are the signings?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 07:01:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:23:36 am
Where are the signings?

Delayed bus. Again.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 07:08:53 am »
Not even I will get excited for a KFC link to Gordon
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 07:13:05 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:14:45 pm
NET SPEND OF BIG SIX SIDES DURING JURGEN KLOPP'S LIVERPOOL ERA
Club                  Spend    Net spend
Liverpool        £807m           £254m
Man City        £1.28bn    £692.3m
Man United    £1.17bn    £888m
Chelsea          £1.79bn    £835.7m
Arsenal          £1.02bn    £696.2m
Tottenham    £863.4m     £484m

Ok show you think FSG backed Klopp thats your opinion.  I think Klopp did it despite FSG.  I think FSG have been average owners who are mainly interested in making money for themselves.


They dont take money out of the club, they will make their money when the club is sold.

Like Peter above said, the club arguably would have been in administration if they didnt come in and save the club from H&G.

Also bringing in Arsenal is a shite argument as they had to pay off their stadium before spending lots of mkndy which, Im assuming when you expand a stadium when the revune on match grows the club makes more money which will translate to the club spending more on players as the plan was always to be sustainable. An extra 10-20k at Anfield per game will help in the long run buying players and possibly giving better wages.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 09:20:55 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
Is this true mate? I know we had one of the top two or three highest wage bills in the league for a while and Arsenal were significantly lower, but I think we're now fifth, and Arsenal have a higher wage bill currently I think, with what seems to be a fair amount of spending on transfers over the last couple of seasons at least. Not necessarily doubting you, it just seems unlikely to me. The only source I can find states that Arsenal outspent us by about 400m Euros over that period - https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/einnahmenausgaben/statistik/plus/0?ids=a&sa=&saison_id=2019&saison_id_bis=2024&land_id=189&nat=&kontinent_id=&pos=&altersklasse=&w_s=&leihe=&intern=0&plus=0
Does the disparity in wages make up for that? I'm not having a go at all btw, you've always struck me as a sound, intelligent poster, I'm just interested in the sources you have.

That said, I'm broadly in agreement that we (ie the owners) have invested a decent amount over that period, though I also feel - and this is definitely more of a personal feeling than any educated financial assessment - that we could have pushed the boat out a little more at times.




From published accounts and analysis from likes of Swiss Ramble:

Quote from: Jookie on June 14, 2024, 10:05:39 am
A good example of this is Arsenal.

Their net spend is nearly 400M euros more than Liverpools over last 5 years.

Do Arsenal invest more in their squad than Liverpool?

Probably depends on how you view transfers as the sole approach for squad investment.

Liverpool have spent 150M per season on wages more than Arsenal in the last 3 seasons alone. That wipes out the 400M transfer spend difference and more. That becomes more exaggerated if you look at a 5 year period.


Arsenal is an example here of a top 6 club. The wage discrepancy is even bigger for other clubs.

Also looked at Bayern over a 5 year period, as the closest club to us in terms of revenue. Wages and net transfer spend is slightly more for us, with a slightly lower total revenue over a 5 year period.


If you combine wages and transfer fees and look over a 5 year period to minimise effects of any 1 event (failing to be in CL, big rebuild 1 summer etc..) its hard to argue that Liverpool havent invested. Their investment is in line with where youd expect. About 5th or 6th in Europe and a fair bit behind those few clubs ahead of them with significantly bigger resources.


Weve chosen to invest in wages to retain players rather than put more money in transfer fees. Teams like Arsenal have gone big in fees but wages have been quite low. Thatll change in tge same way it did you us. Lots of players theyll want to retain and thatll cost a lot of money in wages over next 3-4 seasons.



Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
