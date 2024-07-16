NET SPEND OF BIG SIX SIDES DURING JURGEN KLOPP'S LIVERPOOL ERA
Club Spend Net spend
Liverpool £807m £254m
Man City £1.28bn £692.3m
Man United £1.17bn £888m
Chelsea £1.79bn £835.7m
Arsenal £1.02bn £696.2m
Tottenham £863.4m £484m
Ok show you think FSG backed Klopp thats your opinion. I think Klopp did it despite FSG. I think FSG have been average owners who are mainly interested in making money for themselves.
Yet they have never taken a single penny out of the club in their 14 years of owning the club. You people must be very young. There were days under Gillett and Hicks when we were dreaming of owners like FSG.
Anyway, back on topic. It is not the fault of the owners, Edwards, Hughes and Slot that Van den Berg, Carvalho, Morton and Jaros had very good seasons out on loan. It is also not their fault that we have other talented young players like Elliott, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic or Clark doing very well for us.
Every normal manager would like to take a good look at these young players, before deciding they are not good enough for our club. The case of Quansah over Colwill from last summer should have been a lesson to all of you ...