Our issue has been that the quality of signing just isn't as good as it was in 16-18, for some it's injuries but that still is going to decide how good a signing was. From a quick check Jota, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, have all started 25+ league games once, with Diaz and Mac Allister the only ones to do 30+. That's it since the 18/19 window.



How many games a new signing starts is not a measure of the player's quality in a vacuum. It's a measure of the player's quality compared to the other players in the squad that plays in the same position/role. When a team signs better and better players and the quality + depth of the squad increases it becomes more and more difficult to find players that are good enough to improve the team.It's not a coincidence that the four players you found to be the only new signings who started 25+ league games in a season in the last few years happen to play in positions where we've sold/let go of players who used to be very regular starters:Mane -> DiazFirmino -> JotaHendo -> SzoboszlaiFabinho -> Mac AllisterHaving said that, our recruitment between 2016 and 2018 was absurdly good and probably way beyond what we can reasonably expect on average over a 2 and a bit year time frame.