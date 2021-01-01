I don't think Hughes' job will be judged by whether we sign high profile, big-money signings or not. It's whether he will find value in the market. This is how we've always operated - why would it change now?



Won't he be judged on whether we win?I do also want to keep pushing back on this idea that's in a lot of posts / jounro articles / podcasts etc .. that the way we've operated is to find anonymous cheap gems hidden from football view who we then turn into superstars .. we've almost never done thatWe've built 1 successful (at the highest level that is) team under FSG and its when we bought top class players at fair prices.Our team was almost entirely made up of players we paid high to high to very high fees for, the value was in that football largely thought they were good players but we could see they were top class.For some reason people fixate on the exceptions to this idea and the uber bargains (Robertson most notably)It's still the case that no club has won the league in modern times without buying near the top of the market for an extended period of purchases and, while we proved we could buy better than our rivals, we didn't prove there's another way to do itSo I like our squad currectly but I'm really skeptical of the idea we can tinker and use clever contract opportunites etc to go from here to winning the title againI hope the return of Edwards is a return to attempting to buy the best