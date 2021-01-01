« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5880 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:29:29 am
Surprised at the reaction to Guehi, Ive thought hes been one of the best defenders not at a top club for a few years now. Hes not a monster in the air but hes really good on the ground, good on the ball and has really good pace. Think hed improve loads at a big club too. Think the aerial numbers are so overrated by fans on here, there have been loads of good teams with good defenders who havent been 65%+ in the air, its not a deal breaker for me. Id rather Colwill if we were going to spend big money on an English defender but cant see Chelseas will breaking and cant see him forcing the move yet.

Every single central defender Klopp bought was an absolute monster in the air, he knew a thing or two about building a title winning team. So no aerial numbers are not overrated, they are key to dominating set pieces at both ends of the field.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5881 on: Today at 01:42:50 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:28:18 pm
Every single central defender Klopp bought was an absolute monster in the air, he knew a thing or two about building a title winning team. So no aerial numbers are not overrated, they are key to dominating set pieces at both ends of the field.

Don't think anyone believes Klopp would sign Guehi to play CB. But he's gone now... so the question is whether Slot feels the same. We've heard that Slot's style is more akin to Guardiola than Klopp. And  Guardiola has been happy to play smaller CBs who aren't great in the air - Nathan Ake being an example (and an example that our current Sporting Director signed to play CB). Akanji isn't particularly great in the air either - in fact he won the same percentage of aerial duels as Guehi last year.

I'd prioritise someone aerially dominant btw, just don't think we can use Klopp's time to make many assumptions on future targets.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5882 on: Today at 01:46:13 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:42:50 pm
Don't think anyone believes Klopp would sign Guehi to play CB. But he's gone now... so the question is whether Slot feels the same. We've heard that Slot's style is more akin to Guardiola than Klopp. And  Guardiola has been happy to play smaller CBs who aren't great in the air - Nathan Ake being an example (and an example that our current Sporting Director signed to play CB). Akanji isn't particularly great in the air either - in fact he won the same percentage of aerial duels as Guehi last year.

I'd prioritise someone aerially dominant btw, just don't think we can use Klopp's time to make many assumptions on future targets.

Your points are fair, but mine was to the other poster saying aerial numbers are overrated, I strongly disagree because you have to be able to go toe to toe with the big grock long ball teams.

Cheaty do it by having Rodri and center backs at fullbacks etc.

Guehi a right footed left center half, is he meant to be the long term replacement for Van Dijk? Thats a massive drop, Van Dijk dominates both boxes.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5883 on: Today at 01:47:08 pm
He only moved 6 months ago. But the only person we should be trying to get from Palace is Wharton. Would love to see a double pivot of him and Bajcetic with Mac A further forward.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5884 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:11:39 am
Marc Guehi is wanted by Liverpool, who have begun negotiations to sign the 24-year-old Crystal Palace and England centre-back. (Fabrizio Romano, via GiveMeSport)

Didnt quite say this though did he?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5885 on: Today at 01:56:45 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:46:13 pm
Your points are fair, but mine was to the other poster saying aerial numbers are overrated, I strongly disagree because you have to be able to go toe to toe with the big grock long ball teams.

Cheaty do it by having Rodri and center backs at fullbacks etc.

Guehi a right footed left center half, is he meant to be the long term replacement for Van Dijk? Thats a massive drop, Van Dijk dominates both boxes.

Trouble is, don't think there is anyone like Van Dijk available on the market or likely to be anytime soon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5886 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:56:45 pm
Trouble is, don't think there is anyone like Van Dijk available on the market or likely to be anytime soon.

Nope, we've grown our own! Quansah!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5887 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm
Tap-in has no clue to what we're doing, never has.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5888 on: Today at 02:01:35 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:50:06 pm
In fairness I've seen links to Guehi before and there's a reason that he was first choice CB for England this summer.

That reason is that Harry Maguire was injured ;D

Honestly he wouldn't even by my first choice CB from Palace.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5889 on: Today at 02:05:25 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:50:36 pm
Didn’t quite say this though did he?

Yep, the quote isn't even close to this tweet. More that we've scouted him over the years which we do for hundreds, possibly thousands of players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5890 on: Today at 02:19:59 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 12, 2024, 09:46:06 pm

"People say nothing is impossible but i do nothing every day"

"a hug is always the right size"

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"

If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

 Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.

 When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.

"Those who are clever, who have a Brain, never understand anything.

Whats wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you dont know until later?



Theres more, much more. Winnie the Pooh is a straight up genius even though he is a bear of very little brain. Everybody should read him for the first time again. Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Pooh.









Given that Slot is doing poop tests - this is apropos.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5891 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm
Did we complete the deal for the Chelsea youth player?

I expect him to be starting the first game of the season, if so.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5892 on: Today at 02:28:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Tap-in has no clue to what we're doing, never has.

How many transfers come completely from nowhere? Fabinho, Endo? Any others?

Most are leaked from the other team.

I think we're just sat back watching what develops and if any of our players ask to leave.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5893 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:21:03 pm
Did we complete the deal for the Chelsea youth player?

I expect him to be starting the first game of the season, if so.

I think the GCSE results are out that week so he might be unavailable for Ipswich.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5894 on: Today at 02:37:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:28:07 pm
How many transfers come completely from nowhere? Fabinho, Endo? Any others?

Most are leaked from the other team.

I think we're just sat back watching what develops and if any of our players ask to leave.

Plenty are wrapped up within a week of first being mentioned by anyone remotely credible. Jota, Szoboszlai, and Nunez spring to mind.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5895 on: Today at 02:52:05 pm

I think Guehi would be a solid add and the club must suspect that Virg will walk next summer. There is bound to be a club that will offer him 3 years. I fully expect Chelsea to develop a sudden interest in him. Of course hes not Virg but if he can give us 6-7 years as a starter its excellent value. I actually think Quansah could be the next Virg in a couple of years. Ibous injuries are a concern so makes sense to address this area.

Still think we need a 6 and future plan now if Mo is going next summer but good to see were doing something serious.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5896 on: Today at 03:26:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:28:18 pm
Every single central defender Klopp bought was an absolute monster in the air, he knew a thing or two about building a title winning team. So no aerial numbers are not overrated, they are key to dominating set pieces at both ends of the field.

There are so many ways to build football teams, to win football matches, there isnt one definitive way to build a side and succeed. I understand that Klopp wanted towering centre halves and valued aerial dominance, but people go on and on about it like it was the most important aspect of how we defended  it 100% wasnt, it probably wasnt even in the top 5. There are plenty of defenders who are or were world class who arent aerial specialists, we go on about it like we cant sign any defender whose aerial success doesnt start with a 6, its quite frankly ridiculous that we would ignore so many strong elements to a players game because he won 10 or so headers fewer than wed have liked during the season.

Regarding set plays, I agree its good to have strong headers of the ball in the back line for set plays, but defending set pieces for me is about 75-80% coaching, preparation and concentration. Arsenal have been one of the best sides at defending set plays over the last couple of seasons, Saliba, Gabriel, Rice and Jorginho are all < 60% for aerial success.

Guehi would be a good signing, the idea that an extra 5-10% in the air would make that much of a difference is absolute nonsense.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5897 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 03:26:38 pm
There are so many ways to build football teams, to win football matches, there isnt one definitive way to build a side and succeed. I understand that Klopp wanted towering centre halves and valued aerial dominance, but people go on and on about it like it was the most important aspect of how we defended  it 100% wasnt, it probably wasnt even in the top 5. There are plenty of defenders who are or were world class who arent aerial specialists, we go on about it like we cant sign any defender whose aerial success doesnt start with a 6, its quite frankly ridiculous that we would ignore so many strong elements to a players game because he won 10 or so headers fewer than wed have liked during the season.

Regarding set plays, I agree its good to have strong headers of the ball in the back line for set plays, but defending set pieces for me is about 75-80% coaching, preparation and concentration. Arsenal have been one of the best sides at defending set plays over the last couple of seasons, Saliba, Gabriel, Rice and Jorginho are all < 60% for aerial success.

Guehi would be a good signing, the idea that an extra 5-10% in the air would make that much of a difference is absolute nonsense.

Interesting Saliba is 6'4 and Gabriel is 6'3 and think Mr suntan is 6'1 declan Rice 6'2 so it must help surely?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5898 on: Today at 03:41:24 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:35:28 pm
Interesting Saliba is 6'4 and Gabriel is 6'3 and think Mr suntan is 6'1 declan Rice 6'2 so it must help surely?
Saliba for someone tall has really below average Aerial stats, around 4%5-50% of duels won in the air.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5899 on: Today at 03:41:58 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:28:18 pm
Every single central defender Klopp bought was an absolute monster in the air, he knew a thing or two about building a title winning team. So no aerial numbers are not overrated, they are key to dominating set pieces at both ends of the field.

Big part of why Arsenal got so close last year and are even going down the 4 CB's across the back four route. They were scoring from corners every week and regularly keep clean sheets.

I think Guehi is really good but we need aerially dominant CB's.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5900 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm
If we genuinely make no big signings then that paints a giant target on Hughes' back, which is why I think he will not opt to do that.

I don't think Hughes' job will be judged by whether we sign high profile, big-money signings or not. It's whether he will find value in the market. This is how we've always operated - why would it change now?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5901 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm
Hughes will be judged on the Trent contract renewal. An absolute must.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5902 on: Today at 04:07:11 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:46:14 pm
I don't think Hughes' job will be judged by whether we sign high profile, big-money signings or not. It's whether he will find value in the market. This is how we've always operated - why would it change now?

Won't he be judged on whether we win?

I do also want to keep pushing back on this idea that's in a lot of posts / jounro articles / podcasts etc .. that the way we've operated is to find anonymous cheap gems hidden from football view who we then turn into superstars .. we've almost never done that
We've built 1 successful (at the highest level that is) team under FSG and its when we bought top class players at fair prices.
Our team was almost entirely made up of players we paid high to high to very high fees for, the value was in that football largely thought they were good players but we could see they were top class.

For some reason people fixate on the exceptions to this idea and the uber bargains (Robertson most notably)
It's still the case that no club has won the league in modern times without buying near the top of the market for an extended period of purchases and, while we proved we could buy better than our rivals, we didn't prove there's another way to do it

So I like our squad currectly but I'm really skeptical of the idea we can tinker and use clever contract opportunites etc to go from here to winning the title again
I hope the return of Edwards is a return to attempting to buy the best
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5903 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:46:14 pm
I don't think Hughes' job will be judged by whether we sign high profile, big-money signings or not. It's whether he will find value in the market. This is how we've always operated - why would it change now?

 8)   

tough crowd this summer


I think Slot will also be judged on the market value created - in short term Hughes, Edwards & Arne (& team) will need to focus on extending Trent, Virgil and Salah and other incomings.

which will affect the value of squad and performance on the field.   
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5904 on: Today at 04:27:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:07:11 pm
Won't he be judged on whether we win?

I do also want to keep pushing back on this idea that's in a lot of posts / jounro articles / podcasts etc .. that the way we've operated is to find anonymous cheap gems hidden from football view who we then turn into superstars .. we've almost never done that
We've built 1 successful (at the highest level that is) team under FSG and its when we bought top class players at fair prices.
Our team was almost entirely made up of players we paid high to high to very high fees for, the value was in that football largely thought they were good players but we could see they were top class.

For some reason people fixate on the exceptions to this idea and the uber bargains (Robertson most notably)
It's still the case that no club has won the league in modern times without buying near the top of the market for an extended period of purchases and, while we proved we could buy better than our rivals, we didn't prove there's another way to do it

So I like our squad currectly but I'm really skeptical of the idea we can tinker and use clever contract opportunites etc to go from here to winning the title again
I hope the return of Edwards is a return to attempting to buy the best

buy the best to solve gaps in the squad = unfortunately having 3 out of 4 of our senior key players on final year contracts going forward needs addressing.. and also buying the best may also be reasons for them to extend..

I think the Euros and COPA tournaments are not helping us at all at moment.

Howwever I do have faith that we will get it done and start strnger than we finished
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5905 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:07:11 pm
Won't he be judged on whether we win?

I do also want to keep pushing back on this idea that's in a lot of posts / jounro articles / podcasts etc .. that the way we've operated is to find anonymous cheap gems hidden from football view who we then turn into superstars .. we've almost never done that
We've built 1 successful (at the highest level that is) team under FSG and its when we bought top class players at fair prices.
Our team was almost entirely made up of players we paid high to high to very high fees for, the value was in that football largely thought they were good players but we could see they were top class.

For some reason people fixate on the exceptions to this idea and the uber bargains (Robertson most notably)
It's still the case that no club has won the league in modern times without buying near the top of the market for an extended period of purchases and, while we proved we could buy better than our rivals, we didn't prove there's another way to do it

So I like our squad currectly but I'm really skeptical of the idea we can tinker and use clever contract opportunites etc to go from here to winning the title again
I hope the return of Edwards is a return to attempting to buy the best


Nope, Liverpool winning is not the goal for Hughes, keep the wage bill down, keep the fees we are paying in line or below the benchmark other clubs are paying, ensure we sign players who fit our style of play, keep the age of the team in the right area etc

The goal is top 3, champions league every year and spend less/get more for our money than our rivals



We do not invest enough to be winners, we under invest and FSG understand this fully
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5906 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:07:11 pm
Won't he be judged on whether we win?

I do also want to keep pushing back on this idea that's in a lot of posts / jounro articles / podcasts etc .. that the way we've operated is to find anonymous cheap gems hidden from football view who we then turn into superstars .. we've almost never done that
We've built 1 successful (at the highest level that is) team under FSG and its when we bought top class players at fair prices.
Our team was almost entirely made up of players we paid high to high to very high fees for, the value was in that football largely thought they were good players but we could see they were top class.

For some reason people fixate on the exceptions to this idea and the uber bargains (Robertson most notably)
It's still the case that no club has won the league in modern times without buying near the top of the market for an extended period of purchases and, while we proved we could buy better than our rivals, we didn't prove there's another way to do it

So I like our squad currectly but I'm really skeptical of the idea we can tinker and use clever contract opportunites etc to go from here to winning the title again
I hope the return of Edwards is a return to attempting to buy the best

I'm not referring to "cheap gems" (although it would obviously be nice...)

On the point I've put in bold, I don't think we've deviated from the same strategy we've always had. Gakpo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai are from the same category of players as Mane and Salah. The only difference is the current crop haven't exploded onto the next level like the latter did. They were still sought after players who would likely be playing UCL football somewhere else if we'd not signed them.

The difference makers you're referring to are obviously van Dijk and Alisson. Aside from the obvious (where the money came from) people tend to forget that both positions were absolutely crying out for investment. The only time we've been crying out for similar investment was last summer in midfield when we signed 3 players for £100m combined and failed in an attempt for another at £100m+

I don't think we've particularly compromised on any targets. Gakpo and Nunez weren't top level money but neither were cheap. I'm struggling to think of a player within our grasp we've let slip through the net.

So all in all, nothing has really changed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5907 on: Today at 04:42:24 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:29:58 pm

Nope, Liverpool winning is not the goal for Hughes, keep the wage bill down, keep the fees we are paying in line or below the benchmark other clubs are paying, ensure we sign players who fit our style of play, keep the age of the team in the right area etc

The goal is top 3, champions league every year and spend less/get more for our money than our rivals

We do not invest enough to be winners, we under invest and FSG understand this fully

"In total, Klopp added seven major honours to The Champions Wall, one more than Bill Shankly and Sir Kenny Dalglish (6 each), with only Bob Paisley (14) bringing more silverware to Anfield"



Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5908 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:42:24 pm
"In total, Klopp added seven major honours to The Champions Wall, one more than Bill Shankly and Sir Kenny Dalglish (6 each), with only Bob Paisley (14) bringing more silverware to Anfield"



 

Im not taking any credit away from Klopp who did a brilliant job but did FSG really demonstrate they were desperate to win? does signing sepp van den berg and harvey elliott after winning the champions league make you think these owners want perennial dominance? nope, we won and theyre happy we did but then went into a maintenance pattern which lead to a decline, so their approach speaks for itself
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5909 on: Today at 05:09:55 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:02:15 pm

Im not taking any credit away from Klopp who did a brilliant job but did FSG really demonstrate they were desperate to win? does signing sepp van den berg and harvey elliott after winning the champions league make you think these owners want perennial dominance? nope, we won and theyre happy we did but then went into a maintenance pattern which lead to a decline, so their approach speaks for itself

You said we don't invest enough to be winners, that isn't true as proven by us winning 7 trophies under FSG and Klopp, including the league and champions league.

Did we invest enough when on top? Now you'd be into an interesting question where there are no facts to disprove or confirm either way.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5910 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm
Lol. Thick as fucking mince
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5911 on: Today at 05:25:03 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:10:36 pm
Lol. Thick as fucking mince

:lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5912 on: Today at 05:26:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Tap-in has no clue to what we're doing, never has.
Yep, strongly agree with this. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5913 on: Today at 05:28:57 pm
ok I will bite  after winning the Champions League. 

2019 Summer
In
Harvey Elliott £4.3m
Takumi Minamino £7.2m

Out
Danny Ings £20m
Simon Mignolet £8.2m
Harry Wilson £7.5m

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/129

I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up.  We dont have Jurgen anymore.  I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill

The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5914 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm
Quote
We hear from England and Spain that
@LFC and @Atleti have expressed interest in Mo Simakan (24/🇫🇷). No concrete negotiations, no offers  but there is interest. Possible sale price: 40m-45m.

Simakan can imagine a transfer but is also not unhappy in Leipzig. He is focused on the new season.
@RBLeipzig is planning with the Frenchman.

https://x.com/philipphinze24/status/1812887552673583209

Source was one of the people who broke the Szoboszlai link apparently.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5915 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm
That's a nicer link, much better than Guehi and cheaper too. Can play right back as well if needed. Get it done!!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5916 on: Today at 06:10:20 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:00:05 pm
https://x.com/philipphinze24/status/1812887552673583209

We hear from England and Spain that
@LFC and @Atleti have expressed interest in Mo Simakan (24/🇫🇷). No concrete negotiations, no offers  but there is interest. Possible sale price: 40m-45m.

Simakan can imagine a transfer but is also not unhappy in Leipzig. He is focused on the new season.
@RBLeipzig is planning with the Frenchman.

Source was one of the people who broke the Szoboszlai link apparently.
To Youtube!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5917 on: Today at 06:10:51 pm
Would it be a Liverpool transfer if he hasn't played for Leipzig and/or Salzburg ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5918 on: Today at 06:11:49 pm
Didn't they want Morton too..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5919 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm
I rate Simakan but he falls into that odd category of not an out and out right back but not tall/dominant in air enough to be a CB for us.

At least, under Klopp though I cant imagine wed veer to far from that profile.
