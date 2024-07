Surprised at the reaction to Guehi, Iíve thought heís been one of the best defenders not at a top club for a few years now. Heís not a monster in the air but heís really good on the ground, good on the ball and has really good pace. Think heíd improve loads at a big club too. Think the aerial numbers are so overrated by fans on here, there have been loads of good teams with good defenders who havenít been 65%+ in the air, itís not a deal breaker for me. Iíd rather Colwill if we were going to spend big money on an English defender but canít see Chelseaís will breaking and canít see him forcing the move yet.