Please let's not start with the 'there isn't anyone on earth who could improve us' cack.....



I don't think it's about that, it's about what's achieveable and likely. There are probably players that turn us into world beaters, but clubs aren't obliged to sell them to us.Position wise, one of the difficulties here is the assumption we need ' a six' when we may not actually play with one in the same way as we have been doing. If we aren't, then we've a ton of midfielders that could fit a 'double pivot' or whatever we shift to, and it's difficult to know who Slot sees as playing where. He may not even fully know that himself yet.Easier to assume we need to add cover at CB or LB (particularly LB imo, which is why Alt-Nouri seems the most 'sensible' link so far) given we've seen the limitations of those in the squad there already and it's an easier position to project in a new tactical setup.Still can't really see us getting a forward unless one leaves. Not only do you have to want to sign players but you have to be able to actually give them an idea where and how often they might play, not totally sure someone's looking at Nunez/Diaz/Gakpo/Jota/Salah and thinking 'yeah, I can crack that regularly right away'. Maybe you sign a potential player who's looking at Jota being fairly frequently injured, Gakpo being inconsistent, Nunez and Diaz being uncertain and Salah having a year left whos' thinking 'I'm next up', but I dunno if that player's out there.In general though it feels like a lack of nuance...'there's not much space in the squad' is a true statement, we can only register 25 and a certain amount have to be homegrown...that's a bit different from 'no one can improve us'.