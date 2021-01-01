He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.



Where is this even coming from??? Dont think he has ever given that impression at all. He'll want a pay raise and he'd deserve it.I dont understand the narrative that is being built around him. Jurgen never complained about him because he was playing to the instructions clearly. He isnt bad at defending but he is beaten on pace, which has always been the case. Regardless, what he provides on the ball is basically unique. Replacing him would essentially mean downgrading our offensive capabilities to improve defensively. It's a trade off I am not sure I want. If anything, I'd want to have a system that can cover for his weakness and let him do what he is absolutely and undisputedly one of the best at. Selling him would be an absolutely dumb decision, which I cant see us making.