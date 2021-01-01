« previous next »
Offline No666

  Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5600 on: Today at 08:18:29 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:10:49 am
Weve definitely had worse windows than this.

A lot, lot worse
Do I spot a miniature Paul Konchesky nestling in the recesses of your memory?
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5601 on: Today at 08:18:49 am
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
Worst transfer window ever..:..so far.

Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
Worst transfer window ever..:..so far.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,163
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5602 on: Today at 08:22:31 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:56:12 am
VVD will be much harder to replace than Salah IMO. He's not just a good player, but the organizer of our defense.

Salah is still our most threatening attacker, but he's not supernatural anymore.
VVD has lost a bit of mobility, but he's closer to his peak than Salah and I think he can stay there for years.

I think it's just very difficult to replace world class talent. We still haven't found a replacement for Gerrard after all these years. Special talent like that just don't come around too often. Right now, I couldn't even think of a CB in world football even close to VVD in terms of overall talent (physically or mentally) or stature, it would have to be sourced most likely from growth of younger players eventually, and that is almost an impossible task.

In that sense I'd keep VVD around for much longer, I think even at a decline he's still probably better than most CB's out there for the forseeable future. The only issue is that most like to compare him to what he was at his peak, but he really has no peers out there.

Even Salah, his footballing IQ is very hard to replicate. He may not have the speed but his vision on the pitch is second to none. Yes he may be easier to replace, but definitely not like for like. I value a player's intelligence quite highly, think we need more smart players in this squad rather than out and out physical specimens.

Lots of names being thrown around, but honestly nothing out there excites. Unlike last season, I'm kind of happy we're not throwing the money around like United on half baked talents right now.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5603 on: Today at 08:36:59 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:18:29 am
Do I spot a miniature Paul Konchesky nestling in the recesses of your memory?

That summer window was horrendous.

Diouf, Diao and Cheyrou in 2002.

Replacing Alonso with Aquilani.

Losing Suarez and having Rickie Lambert instead.

If youve only supported us for 7-8 year or less then maybe its not been an exciting window. Maybe theres people who view the summer 2019 window as a really bad window due to lack of activity.

Bad windows arent about lack of buying players necessarily. The worst transfer windows are when you buy the wrong players and/or lose one of your best players. Always best judged with hindsight as well
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5604 on: Today at 08:40:25 am
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
Worst transfer window ever..:..so far.

Could sign no one and its still better than Hodgsons window

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:18:49 am


was beat to it  ;D
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5605 on: Today at 08:42:06 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:18:49 am


Yeah even if we signed no one. Sold Alisson and let our best 3 players leave on a free it wouldn't be that bad.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5606 on: Today at 08:44:38 am
Bring back big Jorg and get rid of this Richard Hughes guy he doesnt seem able to do anything.  Cant even get Trent to sign a new contract. ;D
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,007
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5607 on: Today at 08:44:56 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm
Trent leaving on a free would be a massive error. Salah and Virgil going on free's I'm fine with.

Im similar. I suppose Salah could still command a silly fee from Saudi but in reality, the older those two get the more their value drops regardless of how long is on their contract. Another two seasons from both and wed probably be having conversations about how long they have left anyway.

Trent leaving on a ferry would be a lot worse as you say.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,524
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5608 on: Today at 08:49:18 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:44:56 am
Im similar. I suppose Salah could still command a silly fee from Saudi but in reality, the older those two get the more their value drops regardless of how long is on their contract. Another two seasons from both and wed probably be having conversations about how long they have left anyway.

Trent leaving on a ferry would be a lot worse as you say.
Cross the Mersey?
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5609 on: Today at 09:09:06 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:06:41 pm
Not to be a downer but I think all three will leave on free transfers.

TAA will be offered the captains armband to re-sign. Will be a bit like the Gerrard/Hyppia.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,214
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5610 on: Today at 09:13:48 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:49:18 am
Cross the Mersey?

Be a big shock if he ends up at Tranmere Rovers...
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,007
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5611 on: Today at 09:22:44 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:49:18 am
Cross the Mersey?

Haha fucks sake. :lmao

Never thought hed leave us for Tranmere but there you go.
Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5612 on: Today at 09:27:45 am
For me the mistake wont be letting Salah walk on a free, the mistake will be not future planning now knowing full well hell leave next summer and hes declining. If he declines further and we dont have a solid option behind him it could become a problem we could easily avoid this summer. Similarly with Virgil, I think he needs to play one/two games a week now to be at his best, an injury prone Ibou doesnt fill me with confidence as our second best defender.
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5613 on: Today at 09:40:39 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:27:45 am
For me the mistake wont be letting Salah walk on a free, the mistake will be not future planning now knowing full well hell leave next summer and hes declining. If he declines further and we dont have a solid option behind him it could become a problem we could easily avoid this summer. Similarly with Virgil, I think he needs to play one/two games a week now to be at his best, an injury prone Ibou doesnt fill me with confidence as our second best defender.

Proactive Vs Reactive again. Apart from Diaz and Gakpo deals we usually are the latter.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,007
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5614 on: Today at 09:43:57 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:27:45 am
For me the mistake wont be letting Salah walk on a free, the mistake will be not future planning now knowing full well hell leave next summer and hes declining. If he declines further and we dont have a solid option behind him it could become a problem we could easily avoid this summer. Similarly with Virgil, I think he needs to play one/two games a week now to be at his best, an injury prone Ibou doesnt fill me with confidence as our second best defender.

Fair points. Im sure we are looking at that already but youd definitely want some kind of succession planning for both us they do leave on frees.
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5615 on: Today at 10:09:37 am
I don't think you need to have someone as a back up ready to step up. I'm not sure how often that even works at our level as if they're backing up a player who plays as often as those two they probably aren't good enough to replace their minutes or getting enough minutes to develop. It's surely usually more about just having quality across the pitch and then you go out and sign someone else who's really good when required? Like ideally we should be signing someone to play next to Van Dijk who's first choice and then  if he stays great, leaves you sign someone or Quansah/Konate/Gomez fill in. With Salah you want the other forward positions filled and then I don't know Diaz moves across or you sign someone.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,524
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5616 on: Today at 10:11:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:22:44 am
Haha fucks sake. :lmao

Never thought hed leave us for Tranmere but there you go.
;D

Back to your original point - are the Saudis even offering big fees now after the first wave of transfers they did? Sure they'd rather offer Mo astronomical wages on a free - if he evens wants to play there ever.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,949
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5617 on: Today at 10:21:04 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:11:15 am
;D

Back to your original point - are the Saudis even offering big fees now after the first wave of transfers they did? Sure they'd rather offer Mo astronomical wages on a free - if he evens wants to play there ever.

The other thing people are forgetting is that Salah and Van Dijk are two of our best players. Sell them now for say 40-50m each, how do we replace them and still be sure of doing well this season? Say we sell both and have £100m to spend, is that definitely getting us top four?

I can understand if Saudi throw £100m in for just Salah. But if they dont, selling them both for £50m each leaves us with a huge hole in the side to fill. Its 1/3rd the way through July and we havent even signed players to add to the squad yet, let alone try to sign players that replace them two.

If we let both go for the fees mentioned then in my mind I believe we will have given up on success this season and will be focussing on a big rebuild, from a position of weakness.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,153
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5618 on: Today at 10:22:26 am
No one is suggesting we sell Virgil or Mo are they?

That would be insane, just so we can get a bit of money for them
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,949
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5619 on: Today at 10:23:48 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:22:26 am
No one is suggesting we sell Virgil or Mo are they?

That would be insane, just so we can get a bit of money for them

There are, if in the scenario they dont sign a contract. I wouldnt sell them even if they dont.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,848
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5620 on: Today at 10:24:15 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:13:00 pm
When you say not to be a downer.

Don't let it bring you down
It's only castles burning
Find someone who's turning
And you will come around
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5621 on: Today at 10:24:57 am
Now these dull tournaments are nearly over hopefully things get moving, 3 absolute gods needed, 1 in each area of the pitch. Get it done!!
Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5622 on: Today at 10:27:06 am
Not extending VVD would be absolute madness. Also, let's hope we stop this utter madness of losing our players on a free as well. If we don't intend to extend Salah's contract, sell him this summer and get a replacement in please (ideally not in that order). If Trent doesn't want to extend, he leaves us no other option but to sell as well. Although considering how Real Madrid are handling their business lately, he'll be instructed to reject that notion. I hope we report them in that case. fuck them.
