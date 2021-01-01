« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5520 on: Today at 02:50:24 pm
Virgil has another few years at the top. So does Mo if we moved him central. I'd have Mo over any other central striker option right now actually. Again i get let them go on a free line. But the game has changed. Players are more expensive and there's PSR to think about.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,921
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5521 on: Today at 02:53:04 pm
We're so far away from PSR limit its' crazy mate.  ;D
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,045
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5522 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm
Van Dijk and Salah aint leaving this summer no chance, next? Maybe and we should say goodbye and thanks if that's what they decide.

What we do need to be doing now is getting in the players or identifying them ready, be that internal or external.
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5523 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm
If the plan is let both walk, which is understandable given their age and contract situation, I hope we are proactive about it. Having to replace our best attacker, defender, and maybe creator in the same summer is a disaster waiting to happen.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5524 on: Today at 03:41:43 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:39:11 pm
If the plan is let both walk, which is understandable given their age and contract situation, I hope we are proactive about it. Having to replace our best attacker, defender, and maybe creator in the same summer is a disaster waiting to happen.

This. At least one of them should be in the door this summer.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5525 on: Today at 03:50:06 pm
listening to the Anfield Wrap gutter video.
Surprised Adeyemi is the 2nd most intense forward presser in the CL last year.
Might be worth a risk if we could get him for a small fee/low enough wages
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5526 on: Today at 03:52:59 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:50:06 pm
listening to the Anfield Wrap gutter video.
Surprised Adeyemi is the 2nd most intense forward presser in the CL last year.
Might be worth a risk if we could get him for a small fee/low enough wages
He wouldn't get the time here to improve/adapt to make it worthwhile. A worse player in a worse league than what we've got already.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5527 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:52:59 pm
He wouldn't get the time here to improve/adapt to make it worthwhile. A worse player in a worse league than what we've got already.
we have 8 group games CL, league cup & FA Cup.
Jota injury prone. Salah may need more rest.
5 subs too think he would get plenty of mins
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5528 on: Today at 04:00:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:04 pm
We're so far away from PSR limit its' crazy mate.  ;D

Yeah and when we have to replace Salah and VVD with similar quality players that might not be the case. Unless you're happy for the likes of Summerville coming in to replace Salah.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5529 on: Today at 04:09:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:50:24 pm
Virgil has another few years at the top. So does Mo if we moved him central. I'd have Mo over any other central striker option right now actually. Again i get let them go on a free line. But the game has changed. Players are more expensive and there's PSR to think about.

I don't think you have to worry about us and PSR.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5530 on: Today at 04:14:02 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:39:11 pm
If the plan is let both walk, which is understandable given their age and contract situation, I hope we are proactive about it. Having to replace our best attacker, defender, and maybe creator in the same summer is a disaster waiting to happen.


Even tougher if we haven't received a transfer fee for them...

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,399
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5531 on: Today at 04:17:47 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:00:02 pm
Yeah and when we have to replace Salah and VVD with similar quality players that might not be the case. Unless you're happy for the likes of Summerville coming in to replace Salah.

One Salah does not make a Summerville.
dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5532 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:14:02 pm

Even tougher if we haven't received a transfer fee for them...

this !

I do believe that the club has the best negotiators possible - but it is sometimes out of our hands

Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:00:02 pm
Yeah and when we have to replace Salah and VVD with similar quality players that might not be the case. Unless you're happy for the likes of Summerville coming in to replace Salah.

interesting to see how Hughes, Edward and co sort it out.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5533 on: Today at 04:43:57 pm
How much would we have to get for Van Dijk and Salah for it to change the market we'd be shopping in for their replacements?  Like does say £30m (which seems high for his situation) for Van Dijk really make a difference?
just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5534 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:43:57 pm
How much would we have to get for Van Dijk and Salah for it to change the market we'd be shopping in for their replacements?  Like does say £30m (which seems high for his situation) for Van Dijk really make a difference?

I would say so because I can't really see a Van Dijk level prospect out there. I guess they think Yoro has that potential and is at £50m, so £30m puts a big dent in that.

We seem to always be linked with Colwill who I'd say would be about £60m, so that pays for half of the fee.
elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,938
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5535 on: Today at 04:57:21 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 04:46:22 pm
I would say so because I can't really see a Van Dijk level prospect out there. I guess they think Yoro has that potential and is at £50m, so £30m puts a big dent in that.

We seem to always be linked with Colwill who I'd say would be about £60m, so that pays for half of the fee.
I didnt see a single word about this anywhere whatsoever this summer.
Also paying 60M for him is plain idiotic
just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5536 on: Today at 05:07:55 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:57:21 pm
I didnt see a single word about this anywhere whatsoever this summer.
Also paying 60M for him is plain idiotic

https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/1795926217977200706

Not Joyce or anything, but in a summer where we're feeding on crumbs, it's a crumb.

What would we expect for Quansah? £50m prob. Just depends if the Chels continue spunking cash left, right and centre then need to sell I suppose.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,703
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5537 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:48:05 pm
We simply can't allow that to happen. Said getting those 3 on new deals is far more important for our future than any signings this summer. Even if they all left next year. We'd get £200m next summer if they were all sold.

Not convicing them to sign new deals would be a huge failure by Hughes and Edwards.

Trent should have been sorted last summer. Maybe the club thought he'd renew during the season and then Klopp announced he was going which put contracts on the back burner. Now he holds the cards. It's a very Owen/Mcmanaman situation and Madrid usually get what they want. He's probably had Bellingham in his ear all tournament as well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,703
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5538 on: Today at 05:14:23 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 05:07:55 pm
https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/1795926217977200706

Not Joyce or anything, but in a summer where we're feeding on crumbs, it's a crumb.

What would we expect for Quansah? £50m prob. Just depends if the Chels continue spunking cash left, right and centre then need to sell I suppose.

It's the same non starter it was last year, more so after he signed a long term deal.

Chelsea wouldn't sell him unless we offered crazy money which we won't be doing.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5539 on: Today at 05:32:51 pm
The Trent situation is made worse by the fact that Madrid have a 32 year old Carvajal that they'll be looking to replace relatively soon. There aren't many positions in their squad that make sense to strengthen but that's one of them.

He's won everything there is to win here and being given an extra ridiculous contract, as Bosmans tend to lead to, at the biggest of all clubs, with beautiful weather, an English buffer in Bellingham... It looks half inevitable right now.

I'm less invested in the futures of van Dijk and Salah based on their age, although I'd welcome a 12 month extension for both.
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5540 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:41:29 pm
And what if Virgil wants more from his last big contract? What if he wants 3 years? We don't decide to 'give' him anything. They are in the driving seat in their last year. Like others that have decided to leave us for free.

I can see Mo and Virgil wanting at least 3 years from their last big deals. They will want that guaranteed money and much like Gini they will get those years somewhere else if we don't want to go that long.

I'd keep them this season, try and help get a top 4 at worst from Slot's first season and let them leave for free.
Well if they want to end up like Gini, a forgotten player drifting from Club to Club, then they should absolutely follow in his footsteps. At the end of the day neither Virgil or Mo should expect huge contracts for multiple years. We've seen what happens when players legs go and I don't think we can rely on the Saudis to help us out again.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5541 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm

Dont get the shouts of letting players go for free when the Saudis (actual not Toon) will still pay above market for them now.  A player going on a free is likely not going to extend himself and risk injury so the year you get is worth less. Also we have to start future planning rather than waiting for it to happen. I have some faith in Edwards to do that.

Trent is the one we really need to extend as he has his best years ahead.

We also have to make a decision on Darwin. Personally Ive found his inability to stay onside unacceptable. The missed chances you can say are down to luck but he hasnt shown the discipline and development of game intelligence youd expect after 2 years. For all his attributes hes still just as likely to be offside or blast it straight at the keeper.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5542 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 05:07:55 pm
https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/1795926217977200706

Not Joyce or anything, but in a summer where we're feeding on crumbs, it's a crumb.

What would we expect for Quansah? £50m prob. Just depends if the Chels continue spunking cash left, right and centre then need to sell I suppose.

Why these young players sign such young contracts at Chelsea is Beyond me. It clearly isnt a good place to develop as a player.
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5543 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:40:18 pm
Dont get the shouts of letting players go for free when the Saudis (actual not Toon) will still pay above market for them now.  A player going on a free is likely not going to extend himself and risk injury so the year you get is worth less. Also we have to start future planning rather than waiting for it to happen. I have some faith in Edwards to do that.

Trent is the one we really need to extend as he has his best years ahead.

We also have to make a decision on Darwin. Personally Ive found his inability to stay onside unacceptable. The missed chances you can say are down to luck but he hasnt shown the discipline and development of game intelligence youd expect after 2 years. For all his attributes hes still just as likely to be offside or blast it straight at the keeper.

Sorry to disappoint you but they already have made a decision:

I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions - or position - I see him playing, said the Liverpool head coach. I assume hell fit really well into this playing style because I like him. Ive told him that already, hes one of the players Ive spoken to.

He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities, but he came a lot of times into those positions. I think he could fit in really well, but its normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.

Its clear for him which position hes going to play. Its clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5544 on: Today at 06:02:59 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:43:57 pm
How much would we have to get for Van Dijk and Salah for it to change the market we'd be shopping in for their replacements?  Like does say £30m (which seems high for his situation) for Van Dijk really make a difference?
Van Dijk should never be sold IMO. He can walk for free at the end of his contract (whether we extend or not).
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,681
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5545 on: Today at 06:18:31 pm
Any shouts for Anthony Gordon recently?
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5546 on: Today at 06:19:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:18:31 pm
Any shouts for Anthony Gordon recently?

Surely nothing at lease until we lose Sunday
TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5547 on: Today at 06:21:05 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:18:31 pm
Any shouts for Anthony Gordon recently?
ANNNNNNNNTHONYYYYYYYYY!
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5548 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:18:31 pm
Any shouts for Anthony Gordon recently?
7 months on remand and they still can't keep him down....
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5549 on: Today at 06:36:08 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:02:59 pm
Van Dijk should never be sold IMO. He can walk for free at the end of his contract (whether we extend or not).

He should never be sold and walk free. What utter nonsense  ;D. He'd still be a legend like Mane was.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,148
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5550 on: Today at 06:37:58 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:18:31 pm
Any shouts for Anthony Gordon recently?
Yep hes not as good as Luis Diaz. Thats my shout
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5551 on: Today at 06:38:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:36:08 pm
He should never be sold and walk free. What utter nonsense  ;D. He'd still be a legend like Mane was.
I mean that as a defender, he's more adaptable than players in other positions as he gets older so we might as well just keep him even though he'd play fewer games.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5552 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:38:48 pm
I mean that as a defender, he's more adaptable than players in other positions as he gets older so we might as well just keep him even though he'd play fewer games.

I'd keep him until his late 30s. He's still the best CB in the league. Even if he loses some pace. I'd put both him and Mo on new 3 year deals. Change Mo into a striker.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,992
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5553 on: Today at 06:46:19 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:40:43 pm
I'd keep him until his late 30s. He's still the best CB in the league. Even if he loses some pace. I'd put both him and Mo on new 3 year deals. Change Mo into a striker.
Mo might turn out to be a good No.10 with an out-and-out striker.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5554 on: Today at 06:49:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:46:19 pm
Mo might turn out to be a good No.10 with an out-and-out striker.

Just do what we did with Mane. He'll have 3 years in him
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,515
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5555 on: Today at 06:50:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:42:41 pm
Yep. No issues with Salah and Van Dijk leaving on a free but what a monumental fuck up by the club if we lose Trent for a free. A player in his prime worth around £80m just allowed to walk out the door.
I'd prefer Virgil & Mo to extend their stay but if they've decided to move on next summer then that's fine on free transfers.

Trent needs to extend his stay as he's an asset in excess of Declan Rice's fee imo.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,515
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5556 on: Today at 06:51:02 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:26:30 pm
Salah and Virgil are going to be expensive and hard to replace. Are we leaving that until 2025?  Bradley at right back looks promising so at least we have him. Are Quansah and Elliott adequate replacements for Mo and Virgil?
Doesn't Matip need replacing?
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,515
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5557 on: Today at 06:52:52 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 05:07:55 pm
https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/1795926217977200706

Not Joyce or anything, but in a summer where we're feeding on crumbs, it's a crumb.

What would we expect for Quansah? £50m prob. Just depends if the Chels continue spunking cash left, right and centre then need to sell I suppose.
No thanks. Colwill can stay at Chelsea.
Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5558 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm
Still think the most likely to sign a contract is Salah. VVD is almost assuredly not signing a new contract, nothing he has said has indicated he is interested in that. Trent I am now officially convinced is pulling a McManaman on us. He is off on a free next year.

Really should not have allowed ourselves to get into this position but it is what it is.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5559 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm
We've got to bring some players in or get them to sign new deals. Trying to replace all 3 when they'll be the left back issue and still the DM issue to sort out would be a nightmare. Having to do that with no money coming in.. impossible
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
