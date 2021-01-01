

Dont get the shouts of letting players go for free when the Saudis (actual not Toon) will still pay above market for them now. A player going on a free is likely not going to extend himself and risk injury so the year you get is worth less. Also we have to start future planning rather than waiting for it to happen. I have some faith in Edwards to do that.



Trent is the one we really need to extend as he has his best years ahead.



We also have to make a decision on Darwin. Personally Ive found his inability to stay onside unacceptable. The missed chances you can say are down to luck but he hasnt shown the discipline and development of game intelligence youd expect after 2 years. For all his attributes hes still just as likely to be offside or blast it straight at the keeper.