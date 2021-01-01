Dont get the shouts of letting players go for free when the Saudis (actual not Toon) will still pay above market for them now. A player going on a free is likely not going to extend himself and risk injury so the year you get is worth less. Also we have to start future planning rather than waiting for it to happen. I have some faith in Edwards to do that.
Trent is the one we really need to extend as he has his best years ahead.
We also have to make a decision on Darwin. Personally Ive found his inability to stay onside unacceptable. The missed chances you can say are down to luck but he hasnt shown the discipline and development of game intelligence youd expect after 2 years. For all his attributes hes still just as likely to be offside or blast it straight at the keeper.
Sorry to disappoint you but they already have made a decision:
I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions - or position - I see him playing, said the Liverpool head coach. I assume hell fit really well into this playing style because I like him. Ive told him that already, hes one of the players Ive spoken to.
He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities, but he came a lot of times into those positions. I think he could fit in really well, but its normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.
Its clear for him which position hes going to play. Its clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him.