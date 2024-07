Not to be a downer but I think all three will leave on free transfers.



I do worry Madrid will want to pick Trent up. Beyond there I just don't see where he goes.If the season starts with Van Dijk and Salah not extending they're both gone, seen it too many times. What I'd do is give Van Dijk two more years on top of the one he has left, and I'd give Salah another year and re-evaluate in 12 months.All this while it looks like being a quite summer incomings wise. I'll give things a bit more time because it can all change but can't say I'm particularly excited about what might follow. I hope we don't sabotage the new manager's chances because if we do we'll be looking for a new one not too far down the line.Van Dijk will obviously play in the 2026 World Cup if they qualify by the way. Probably call time on it after that as at the next Euros he'll be 37.