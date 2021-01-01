« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 240389 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:31:15 pm
He is probably the best CB prospect on the planet.
I bet hes not as good as Quansah
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 04:44:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:34:45 pm
He may be. But again, he is 18 and quite frankly I havent watched him play.

Made his debut for Lille at 15, been 3 years to watch him  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 04:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:10 pm
At 18 Virgil was sweeping the streets. You don;t know what can happen in 5 years time.

In 5 years time, we could be walking round the zoo...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:41:26 pm
Prob fluttering his lashes at Madrid for the move there after whoever buys him goes through the pain of blooding in a young CB.

Could be getting tips off of Harry Maguire next season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 04:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:45:40 pm
Could be getting tips off of Harry Maguire next season.
Could be the next Phil Jones
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 04:47:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:44:34 pm
I bet hes not as good as Quansah

3 years younger and has played 3x the amount of senior football.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 04:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:44:50 pm
In 5 years time, we could be walking round the zoo...

Most of this forum will be inmates.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 04:49:52 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:47:25 pm
3 years younger and has played 3x the amount of senior football.

Quansah had to get coached by Joey BArton for a year for fucks sakes.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 04:50:38 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:47:25 pm
3 years younger and has played 3x the amount of senior football.
Sounds like hell be burnt out in his early- mid 20s
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 04:50:40 pm »
Ratcliffe probably thinks he can put him on a YTS contract. £50 a week and share his boots with another lad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 04:52:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:50:38 pm
Sounds like hell be burnt out in his early- mid 20s

Quanash only played 17 league games - Yoro only 44 but I can sense a bit of tongue in cheek

Pretty sure the lad pocketed Mbappe when he played him last, not bad for an 18 year old.

Also if we had both on the books could have the CB partnership set until 2035 - 2040 lol
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:52:12 pm
Quanash only played 17 league games - Yoro only 44 but I can sense a bit of tongue in cheek

Pretty sure the lad pocketed Mbappe when he played him last, not bad for an 18 year old.
;) Ah Ive never seen play mate. At that age things can turn out so many ways. He might be the next Baresi or the next Phil Jones. It does sound like hell end up at Madrid one way or another though.

And if thats what he ultimately wants wed just end up a stepping stone
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 04:57:16 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:31:15 pm
He is probably the best CB prospect on the planet.

If he works out like every single other signing they've made since Ferguson left then I'm sure he'll be amazing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 04:57:20 pm »
Madrid tend to know what they're doing when buying younger players. Varane was only about 18 when he joined and instead of going on loan for a few years he was into their side and integral in multiple Cl wins. A few others have done similar and I imagine Endrick will be the same. If I was that age and they come in with a proposal to play first team football I'd be waiting for Madrid too. There's some teams like United and Chelsea where going there could kill your career very early doors.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 04:57:31 pm »
It'll be disappointing if Yoro ends up at Man Utd. Hopefully, the lad tell them where to go.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 04:58:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:54:47 pm
;) Ah Ive never seen play mate. At that age things can turn out so many ways. He might be the next Baresi or the next Phil Jones. It does sound like hell end up at Madrid one way or another though

I have seen him play a few games but didn't watch him play against PSG. (I am Mauritian with a French background I take slight interest in young French players)

I also believe French are probably the best at producing CB's at the moment.

From everything reported Real want him and he only wants Real.

Even if he was to use a team as a stepping stone to Real I'd much rather be that team that United as he will probably go for 100m in that case.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 05:24:06 pm »
I think we should buy Gourcuff. We can do a deal with Bordeaux pretty easily now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:06 pm
I think we should buy Gourcuff. We can do a deal with Bordeaux pretty easily now.

Yes please, he's such a dreamboat.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 05:26:36 pm »
Yer filthy animal but what a talent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 05:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:49:52 pm
Quansah had to get coached by Joey BArton for a year for fucks sakes.


He didn't in all fairness, Barton rarely took training.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 05:54:28 pm »
Weve been told that any move for Yoro would be a special circumstance, in addition to our planned business. Im glad that we have the means to be opportunistic like that.

I would imagine it will be Real Madrid for him, for a lowish fee this summer, or a free next summer. Real Madrid are the bullies in the market, and most players bend to their wishes if they have a chance to go there.

Lille want the dough, so would love to do business with another club this summer. If there is any indication the player will widen his gaze away from Real Madrid, I expect we will be straight in there for him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 05:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:36 pm
Yer filthy animal but what a talent.

He's no Anthony Le Tallec.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 06:02:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:54 pm
Its a mad link because we dont even know if he is any good!

When you said we you meant you, right?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 06:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:56:45 pm
He's no Anthony Le Tallec.

I used to love Le Tallec lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 06:21:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:02:27 pm
When you said we you meant you, right?

No, me neither. Hes obviously very highly rated but if never heard of the goofy twat until his name got brought up this summer. Were people talking about him as the next big thing before that?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 06:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:36 pm
Yer filthy animal but what a talent.

Never delivered on it unfortunately.

I don't like it but wonder what our relationship will be like with Bordeaux if it happens. The owners are firmly anti-Man City/Newcastle behaviour, at least in terms of dodgy sponsorship but am curious to see if use common ownership to ours and Bordeaux's advantage advantage, in terms of transfers or loans. Or will they keep the two separate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:02:27 pm
When you said we you meant you, right?

I meant we as in most fans. Even fans who watch a lot of European football dont know that much about Yoro.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 06:33:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:27:50 pm
I meant we as in most fans. Even fans who watch a lot of European football dont know that much about Yoro.

You are right in all fairness.

I just believe he will be good from limited viewing, and like I said in a previous post I think the French have a good track record of producing CB's and too add to that CDMs.

Spains two starting CB's at this Euros are French who couldn't get a look in at the national team level.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 07:15:16 pm »
Surely if Yoro decides he doesn't want to wait for Madrid we'll be putting in a bid asap?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 07:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:16:39 pm
They aren't? They keep bidding half what Branthwaite is worth, whilst also bidding for De Light.. How many bang average center halves do they want.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 07:20:59 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:33:14 pm
You are right in all fairness.

I just believe he will be good from limited viewing, and like I said in a previous post I think the French have a good track record of producing CB's and too add to that CDMs.

Spains two starting CB's at this Euros are French who couldn't get a look in at the national team level.

Yeah France have a lot of talent and Madrid and this scouting/technical staff we have dont sign shit players so no doubt he is a good player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 07:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:50:26 am
The Meth lab going full time now?
For clarity, making meth isnt that difficult.  Making crack is easier though.  TNT isnt that hard either

;D



Play nicely

;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5392 on: Today at 07:28:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:06 pm
For clarity, making meth isnt that difficult.  Making crack is easier though.  TNT isnt that hard either

;D



Play nicely

;D
What are your rates?

Asking for a friend
