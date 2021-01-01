Weve been told that any move for Yoro would be a special circumstance, in addition to our planned business. Im glad that we have the means to be opportunistic like that.



I would imagine it will be Real Madrid for him, for a lowish fee this summer, or a free next summer. Real Madrid are the bullies in the market, and most players bend to their wishes if they have a chance to go there.



Lille want the dough, so would love to do business with another club this summer. If there is any indication the player will widen his gaze away from Real Madrid, I expect we will be straight in there for him.