As much as I'd also like a few new toys, the reality is that if we had this squad available last season, as much as Arsenal had theirs, we'd have won the league.

I have no doubt about that. Injuries cost us.

Somehow manage to keep them more available, and we'll be competitive again.

Obviously the Klopp factor has gone, but we are good enough.



We should always be looking to bring in a couple of new signings a summer, continuity is important, but refreshing the squad incrementally ensures we don't have it all aging out or needing new contracts at once and challenges the existing players in the squad to up their game too. We don't have to go crazy every summer like some clubs, but standing pat seems like an equally flawed approach too.