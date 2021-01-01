« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5240 on: Today at 04:13:21 pm
Ok thanks Samie,pretty excited about this!
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5241 on: Today at 04:14:08 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:01 pm
Transfers have started rolling in.

I reckon this gets the ball rolling and we'll start to see a few more. I'd like to see a 3rd choice GK come in next.

It's been reported Jaros is taking that spot, not sure how that works if Kelleher leaves. We might see an experienced keeper come in then and Jaros become no.2
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5242 on: Today at 04:17:30 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:21 pm
the Dutch league is way less physical that the PL.
So many dutch players do struggle with the physicality as seen even a bot with Gakpo & Gravenberch but bit laid back.
It comes from the eredivisie being  much less physical.

You look at the dutch national team they too struggled when the intensity was raised vs austria & in agains turkey

Well, Sepp has been playing in England and Germany for the past 5 years, so that shouldn't be a problem ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5243 on: Today at 04:21:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:13 pm
Arne Slot speaking on transfers:

In the end, we will find players we are comfortable with, and we feel this could be a real good asset to the team.

We're hoping to improve, but the first step is on the training pitch with them, and another way to improve could be signing players.

[@SkySportsNews]

Exactly what I wanted to hear from Arne ...
[new username under construction]

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5244 on: Today at 04:21:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:08:24 pm
This kid is already doing Adidas ad camapigns this summer with Zidane.  ;D



Yeah but his right arm loops back over his own head, surely that has to affect his game, very disappointed with the club for not spotting this sooner
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5245 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm
I can see Chelsea losing more and more taleneted teenages from their academy as they continue spending millions of pounds of teenagers from around the world.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5246 on: Today at 04:24:30 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21

https://youtu.be/LRNVt2Bivvg
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5247 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:53:09 pm
Last year at Mainz he completed 81% of his passes - that's v low for a centre back to the level of being an issue (at Preston it was even worse so he's improved a bit)
He's also struggling to move the ball forward for Mainz

So, you haven't actually seen him play for Preston and Mainz?
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5248 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:26:25 pm
So, you haven't actually seen him play for Preston and Mainz?

Oh god... must it always be this way. We can't do stats versus eye test arguments every time a player comes up.
His on the ball numbers aren't good... if there are reasons why he actually is good on the ball that explains the numbers just post them so we can all learn........
(fwiw I don't have an opinion on him)
Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5249 on: Today at 04:33:39 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:17:30 pm
Well, Sepp has been playing in England and Germany for the past 5 years, so that shouldn't be a problem ...
I know this will fuck up your depth charts but maybe these players don't want to be 5th choice for us and want to go somewhere where they will play regularly. In fact I am 100% certain that he won't be here at the end of the summer.
paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5250 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:01 pm
Transfers have started rolling in.

I reckon this gets the ball rolling and we'll start to see a few more. I'd like to see a 3rd choice GK come in next.

I believe Jaros is been lined up for 3rd choice goalie.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5251 on: Today at 04:44:53 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 03:56:53 pm
Sure, but if we never play the game then how fun is that.
We have a few players where the numbers game has been in our favour, to name a few Elliott, Bradley, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher

Oh defo, Im not saying its a bad thing by any means. Just Im not going to get too excited by any individual signing until theyre knocking on the first team door.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5252 on: Today at 04:51:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:31:34 pm
Oh god... must it always be this way. We can't do stats versus eye test arguments every time a player comes up.
His on the ball numbers aren't good... if there are reasons why he actually is good on the ball that explains the numbers just post them so we can all learn........
(fwiw I don't have an opinion on him)

Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5253 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:51:45 pm
Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.

Why do you think he's an ok player out of interest?

Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5254 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:51:45 pm
Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.

I wonder did you feel Quansah to be a superior player to Van Den Berg before last season?
PatriotScouser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5255 on: Today at 05:11:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:21:06 pm
Exactly what I wanted to hear from Arne ...

training is our transfer............
DonkeyWan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5256 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:21:11 pm
Yeah but his right arm loops back over his own head, surely that has to affect his game, very disappointed with the club for not spotting this sooner
And look, his left arm is able to reach Zidane, he will be awesome at long throws!

I always did wonder what happened to Gary Coleman after Different Strokes.
jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5257 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm
Pass completion stats will be bad for a weak team that is pressured and has to play long a lot.
Someone like Quansah can play a lot of very simple passes
Passing skills is one of those things that will show up quickly in preseason.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5258 on: Today at 06:13:39 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:42:52 pm
I believe Jaros is been lined up for 3rd choice goalie.


So we arent even buying a 3rd choice keeper this season?

Think well use a lot of youth players to bulk out squad, save money on transfers and wages and summer 2025 will be when we go big in the transfer market
Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5259 on: Today at 06:18:10 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 07:24:38 am
Dreadful for a shite Brazil. Lazy passenger, horrible passer, in the Copa America. Hard pass.

I guess TAA isn't getting a contract extension then
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5260 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm
Quote
Liverpool are considering a move for Karim Adeyemi.

[@berger_pj]
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5261 on: Today at 06:22:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:32 pm


Ooh I like him don't be getting me excited Samie, I see you're working hard this monday ;D
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5262 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm
Don't see that one happening, feels like one of them players that will stay the same forever, electric but frustrating. That's if he's not injured as he often is.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5263 on: Today at 06:25:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:32 pm


Id be into it. Apparently we really wanted him at Salzburg. Still v young (only 22) and has pace to burn. Would be a good squad option who you would be hoping has another level or two to go up. Lack of production at Dortmund but seemed to become more integral towards the end of their season there. Injuries not great either. For me if it was relatively low cost Id be into it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5264 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:32 pm


I'd like this. Pretty much flopped at Dortmund bar one or two spells but there's something about him.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5265 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm
Not sure if I think Adayemi is an interesting one who could be really impressive a few years down the line like Salah became with us, or if he reeks of scoring 4 goals in 42 matches for Man United. Suppose it depends who he signs for this summer.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5266 on: Today at 06:36:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:08:24 pm
This kid is already doing Adidas ad camapigns this summer with Zidane.  ;D


Is he the new Sonny Pike?
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5267 on: Today at 06:37:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:01:27 pm
Why do you think he's an ok player out of interest?



Confirmed. van den Berg better than Calafiori.
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5268 on: Today at 06:45:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:36:12 pm
Is he the new Sonny Pike?
Is that a type of fish?
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5269 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:32 pm

Where does he play? He struck me as better defensively than with the ball when Ive watched Dortmund in the CL

He certainly wouldnt be better than any of the forwards we have
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5270 on: Today at 07:03:54 pm
Adeyemi doesn't seem to have really progressed since moving to Dortmund. Would be a strange signing.
Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5271 on: Today at 07:06:58 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21

Looks like an interesting one and good on the lad for getting out of that shitshow. When you constantly throw up barriers to young players by signing 15 players a window, it's inevitable this kind of thing will happen. Happy we've been the ones to take advantage.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5272 on: Today at 07:08:48 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21
Seems we're big on this "catch them young" strategy. He probably chose us because we've shown him a clear pathway unlike Chelsea who have signed 100 players.
