Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:14:43 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:40:01 am


I have been mentioning his name for so long now. Very intelligent player and no matter how you set up in midfield he brings balance.

Hard to predict what will happen but I have no doubt we are interested in him and Summerville.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:34:18 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
If you can find ANYONE who wasn't a WUM who said that on here, I will give RAWK £10 so the site can stay and you can have a place to use your one brain cell as Duvva points out.  Every single person wanted a CB, and I would posit most of them either wanted Van Dijk or werent arsed who it was as long as there was an improvement. 

Quote from: Johns_Barn on December 27, 2017, 05:54:43 pm
Boooom(?)

Eye watering fee, no? Maybe not the place but I wondered about someone like Maguire... He looks tasty, younger and no major injuries. Not seen enough of either so feel to shot me down.
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:34:48 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:14:43 am
I have been mentioning his name for so long now. Very intelligent player and no matter how you set up in midfield he brings balance.

Hard to predict what will happen but I have no doubt we are interested in him and Summerville.

Yes ive posted about him as he does tick a lot of boxes, not sure about the quality of the source though
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:41:10 am
Get the feeling that Slot will probably want to see SVDB before determining if we need another defender. Looks like he likes the lad and may want to keep him, in which case, we have 9 defenders if we dont sell anyone, which is quite plenty. In midfield, depends on how ready he determines Bajcetic to be. Let's be honest, another no.6 coming in will cut into his minutes because I cant see us wanting to sell Endo after the season he had with us and he should be good for another 2 before we need to make that decision. Still think we need a proper pacy forward, because in all likelihood, at some point in the season we'll have atleast 2 of the current 5 out for a decent chunk and having another option is important because Doak/Danns/Koumas etc. are great to throw in during cups but its a big risk and too much pressure to do so in the bigger games. Add to that we know Mo and Lucho wont be around for the next 3-5 years. I fully expect both will have left within the next 3 seasons, and potentially Diogo as well because they'd get to the same age bracket where Bobby and Sadio left. so getting an U23 player who can already play in this side and can push for one of those spots makes all the sense to me. The other position depends on what Arne makes of the loan returnees. He might as well decide Morton, Jaros and Sepp can cover the gap left by Thiago, Adrian and Matip.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:24:38 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:14:43 am
I have been mentioning his name for so long now. Very intelligent player and no matter how you set up in midfield he brings balance.

Hard to predict what will happen but I have no doubt we are interested in him and Summerville.
Dreadful for a shite Brazil. Lazy passenger, horrible passer, in the Copa America. Hard pass.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:14:50 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:40:01 am
Liverpool really like Joao Gomes.

[@JacobsBen on @WatchPlayback]

