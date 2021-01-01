Get the feeling that Slot will probably want to see SVDB before determining if we need another defender. Looks like he likes the lad and may want to keep him, in which case, we have 9 defenders if we dont sell anyone, which is quite plenty. In midfield, depends on how ready he determines Bajcetic to be. Let's be honest, another no.6 coming in will cut into his minutes because I cant see us wanting to sell Endo after the season he had with us and he should be good for another 2 before we need to make that decision. Still think we need a proper pacy forward, because in all likelihood, at some point in the season we'll have atleast 2 of the current 5 out for a decent chunk and having another option is important because Doak/Danns/Koumas etc. are great to throw in during cups but its a big risk and too much pressure to do so in the bigger games. Add to that we know Mo and Lucho wont be around for the next 3-5 years. I fully expect both will have left within the next 3 seasons, and potentially Diogo as well because they'd get to the same age bracket where Bobby and Sadio left. so getting an U23 player who can already play in this side and can push for one of those spots makes all the sense to me. The other position depends on what Arne makes of the loan returnees. He might as well decide Morton, Jaros and Sepp can cover the gap left by Thiago, Adrian and Matip.