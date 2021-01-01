I genuinely see you as a person who is one of the newer breed of football fans for whom everything has to be a win in optics or on social media because you are utterly transfer obsessed and some of the crap you come out with is laughable. I'm not even sure you like football, I think you just follow transfer windows.



Theres definitely a newer feeling amongst our fan base that hides all of their gripes with the club behind the term winning. Im like any other fan, I want the team to win, but when Jurgen sat in that presser and said we have to do it in our Liverpool way, I knew exactly what he meant and we pretty much did exactly what he said. Im not sure a good chunk of our fan base has even watched that clip never mind digested it with how we operate/operated.Theres nothing wrong with wanting the team to improve, its OK to not be as high on current players as other supporters, its always been the way, but it really does my nut in when people act like the only way to win is to be consistently active in the transfer market, to be consistently moving players on, and if you dont agree, well, its a losers mentality and you arent holding the club/owners/decision makers to task.I enjoy transfers, nothing quite causes a stir amongst a fan base - particularly one like ours - than the anticipation of a huge signing. I can remember nearly every single players debut who weve signed due to the anticipation a signing creates. I totally understand it. However, for me at least, the markets incredibly volatile at the moment, Im not sure we can do the work this summer that guarantees were competing for the league/CL this season, but the old fan in me cant really put any expectations on the season given the sheer scale of the changes that have taken place. Im excited about Slot, but year 1 for any manager in England really is a huge challenge, Id be amazed if we improved on last season results-wise, even with a few big signings. Thats going to be very difficult for a lot of fans to accept if we end up having a more reserved window.