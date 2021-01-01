« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129] 130   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 228640 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
If you can find ANYONE who wasn't a WUM who said that on here, I will give RAWK £10 so the site can stay and you can have a place to use your one brain cell as Duvva points out.  Every single person wanted a CB, and I would posit most of them either wanted Van Dijk or werent arsed who it was as long as there was an improvement.  No one wanted to keep Mignolet or Karius, because the combination of those two positions cost us a CL and finishing higher in the league. You would be seriously hard pressed to say that about our front three, particularly as they started 1-0 down in most games.

Like KH and many others I don't see an obvious improvement in the market because I think we've actually got 3-4 good forwards.  They could definitely improve, but they should be allowed to as well. You can't just replace players year on year.

I'm not even sure what the rest of your post is on about because if they've 'advocated' for things it might be because they have faith in our current squad and players, or wanted to see young players come through, which worked out alright with Quansah and Bradley, even though the pelters some got, including me, for suggesting that last summer off the likes of you would suggest we were mental.

I genuinely see you as a person who is one of the newer breed of football fans for whom everything has to be a win in optics or on social media because you are utterly transfer obsessed and some of the crap you come out with is laughable.  I'm not even sure you like football, I think you just follow transfer windows.

I do remember posters arguing for it, i havent got the foggiest on how you would retrieve that data from a closed forum 5/6 years ago

I love seeing a good young player come through the ranks, I posted a few times about Quansah and Bradley whilst they were on loan, but the point in general is that

a) The standard to be a Liverpool player is incredibly high
b) We need players who can deliver immediately and some that can develop over a season but the mix has to be right
c) Relying on too many kids is a recipe for disaster for their development and our results

I think the club should do everything possible to build a winning side and transfers are a great way to strengthen the team, moreover unlike with training we have a limited period of time
each season to get shit done so the focus and urgency is always more pronounced for me because theres nothing we can do about it once the season is under way

I definitely am someone who loves a transfer and dont apologise for it
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
I genuinely see you as a person who is one of the newer breed of football fans for whom everything has to be a win in optics or on social media because you are utterly transfer obsessed and some of the crap you come out with is laughable.  I'm not even sure you like football, I think you just follow transfer windows.

Theres definitely a newer feeling amongst our fan base that hides all of their gripes with the club behind the term winning. Im like any other fan, I want the team to win, but when Jurgen sat in that presser and said we have to do it in our Liverpool way, I knew exactly what he meant and we pretty much did exactly what he said. Im not sure a good chunk of our fan base has even watched that clip never mind digested it with how we operate/operated.

Theres nothing wrong with wanting the team to improve, its OK to not be as high on current players as other supporters, its always been the way, but it really does my nut in when people act like the only way to win is to be consistently active in the transfer market, to be consistently moving players on, and if you dont agree, well, its a losers mentality and you arent holding the club/owners/decision makers to task.

I enjoy transfers, nothing quite causes a stir amongst a fan base - particularly one like ours - than the anticipation of a huge signing. I can remember nearly every single players debut who weve signed due to the anticipation a signing creates. I totally understand it. However, for me at least, the markets incredibly volatile at the moment, Im not sure we can do the work this summer that guarantees were competing for the league/CL this season, but the old fan in me cant really put any expectations on the season given the sheer scale of the changes that have taken place. Im excited about Slot, but year 1 for any manager in England really is a huge challenge, Id be amazed if we improved on last season results-wise, even with a few big signings. Thats going to be very difficult for a lot of fans to accept if we end up having a more reserved window.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:45:08 pm
Haha. If you had one more brain cell it would be lonely

Damn you know its bad when one of the nicest people on here is handing out burns. :D
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm
Theres definitely a newer feeling amongst our fan base that hides all of their gripes with the club behind the term winning. Im like any other fan, I want the team to win, but when Jurgen sat in that presser and said we have to do it in our Liverpool way, I knew exactly what he meant and we pretty much did exactly what he said. Im not sure a good chunk of our fan base has even watched that clip never mind digested it with how we operate/operated.

Theres nothing wrong with wanting the team to improve, its OK to not be as high on current players as other supporters, its always been the way, but it really does my nut in when people act like the only way to win is to be consistently active in the transfer market, to be consistently moving players on, and if you dont agree, well, its a losers mentality and you arent holding the club/owners/decision makers to task.

I enjoy transfers, nothing quite causes a stir amongst a fan base - particularly one like ours - than the anticipation of a huge signing. I can remember nearly every single players debut who weve signed due to the anticipation a signing creates. I totally understand it. However, for me at least, the markets incredibly volatile at the moment, Im not sure we can do the work this summer that guarantees were competing for the league/CL this season, but the old fan in me cant really put any expectations on the season given the sheer scale of the changes that have taken place. Im excited about Slot, but year 1 for any manager in England really is a huge challenge, Id be amazed if we improved on last season results-wise, even with a few big signings. Thats going to be very difficult for a lot of fans to accept if we end up having a more reserved window.

Why do you think the market Is volatile? if its volatile for us its the same for everyone else surely? seems like you are making excuses when there doesn't need to be, we are nowhere near any jeopardy when it comes to PSR, the club is growing revenues nicely, there's absolutely no reason for us to be pessimistic about our ability to improve via coaching and with acquisitions, there are a handful of clubs in the world better placed than us
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:23:11 pm
Not off international performances. If Nunez had scored 11 league goals for Benfica this past season, i wouldnt want him.

Well that didn't happen did it?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5125 on: Yesterday at 06:32:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:45:08 pm
Haha. If you had one more brain cell it would be lonely

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm
Damn you know its bad when one of the nicest people on here is handing out burns. :D

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,547
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5126 on: Yesterday at 06:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm
I do remember posters arguing for it, i havent got the foggiest on how you would retrieve that data from a closed forum 5/6 years ago

I love seeing a good young player come through the ranks, I posted a few times about Quansah and Bradley whilst they were on loan, but the point in general is that

a) The standard to be a Liverpool player is incredibly high
b) We need players who can deliver immediately and some that can develop over a season but the mix has to be right
c) Relying on too many kids is a recipe for disaster for their development and our results

I think the club should do everything possible to build a winning side and transfers are a great way to strengthen the team, moreover unlike with training we have a limited period of time
each season to get shit done so the focus and urgency is always more pronounced for me because theres nothing we can do about it once the season is under way

I definitely am someone who loves a transfer and dont apologise for it

We all love transfers. That is why we are posting in this thread. What we don't like is posters coming here and slating our players. For example, some posters are in panic mode because Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are having great international tournaments. It is quite comical, to be honest, but it is also becoming boring ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:32:51 pm
We all love transfers. That is why we are posting in this thread. What we don't like is posters coming here and slating our players. For example, some posters are in panic mode because Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are having great international tournaments. It is quite comical, to be honest, but it is also becoming boring ...

Slating is a strong term, if theres no basis in what someone is saying then call it out, all players have strengths and weaknesses and we shouldnt forget that some of our greatest managers have made absolutely ruthless decisions when they felt a better option was available



Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,891
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm
Well that didn't happen did it?

Exactly.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm
Damn you know its bad when one of the nicest people on here is handing out burns. :D

I dare you to tell duvva that Taylor Swift can't write music.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:08:00 pm
I dare you to tell duvva that Taylor Swift can't write music.

And that Hartbeat was an awful show.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5131 on: Yesterday at 07:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:09:11 pm
And that Hartbeat was an awful show.

Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm »
Im in the want shiny new toys camp.  Yes im impatient and that ok its not a crime.  Im not a big fan of the RAWK morality police sensible heads brigade
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm
Im in the want shiny new toys camp.  Yes im impatient and that ok its not a crime.  Im not a big fan of the RAWK morality police sensible heads brigade

Look if your mum won't buy you a new silver plated buttplug for your birthday maybe father christmas might, put it on your list.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5134 on: Yesterday at 07:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:08:00 pm
I dare you to tell duvva that Taylor Swift can't write music.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:09:11 pm
And that Hartbeat was an awful show.
Its ok to be wrong
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5136 on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm
Do you sleep with Tony Hart?

I hope not. Hes been dead for years.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5137 on: Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Look if your mum won't buy you a new silver plated buttplug for your birthday maybe father christmas might, put it on your list.

Is that your attempt to upset me  :duh
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,821
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5138 on: Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm »
Hello fine people of the tranfer thread....
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5139 on: Yesterday at 08:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Look if your mum won't buy you a new silver plated buttplug for your birthday maybe father christmas might, put it on your list.

Classy, love it when the guardians of morality show their true colours
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5140 on: Yesterday at 08:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm
Hello fine people of the tranfer thread....

Got updates on any shiny new toys?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,821
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5141 on: Yesterday at 08:28:34 pm »
Draex is Guardians of the Galaxy you weightlifting turnip.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,821
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5142 on: Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:28:19 pm
Got updates on any shiny new toys?

We already have a Delboy on RAWK mate. Ask him for that sort of stuff.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5143 on: Yesterday at 08:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm
We already have a Delboy on RAWK mate. Ask him for that sort of stuff.

PM'd. Looking forward to my silver plated buttplug arriving soon.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5144 on: Yesterday at 08:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:37:08 pm
PM'd. Looking forward to my silver plated buttplug arriving soon.

oh me too :wave
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5145 on: Yesterday at 08:43:38 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm
Is that your attempt to upset me  :duh

Ahah no, just a joke.

Interestingly Rawk could handle Klopp leaving but not Adrian..
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5146 on: Yesterday at 08:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:28:34 pm
Draex is Guardians of the Galaxy you weightlifting turnip.

come and get your ______
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5147 on: Yesterday at 08:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm
Do you sleep with Tony Hart?

He makes my hart beat.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5148 on: Yesterday at 08:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:43:38 pm
Ahah no, just a joke.

Interestingly Rawk could handle Klopp leaving but not Adrian..
[/quo



Ok fair enough, its hard to tell sometimes.  Anyway did Boehly miss out on a buttplug is that his problem  ::)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5149 on: Yesterday at 09:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:43:43 pm
come and get your ______

Black bin bags.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5150 on: Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm
Theres definitely a newer feeling amongst our fan base that hides all of their gripes with the club behind the term winning. Im like any other fan, I want the team to win, but when Jurgen sat in that presser and said we have to do it in our Liverpool way, I knew exactly what he meant and we pretty much did exactly what he said. 

 Im excited about Slot, but year 1 for any manager in England really is a huge challenge, Id be amazed if we improved on last season results-wise, even with a few big signings. Thats going to be very difficult for a lot of fans to accept if we end up having a more reserved window.

It will be difficult, but that's a carry over from the klopp era.  Where there was a feeling klopp was let down by a lack of transfer activity and thus walked away with a damaged legacy.  Sometimes you can run out of long grass to kick the ball into

Year after year we were told we can't spend this summer due to;
a. Covid
b. Spending on a new stand/training ground
c. A summer of contract renewals instead
d. Not now, we are putting together a long term plan, funded by Nike and lebron to get mbappe
e. Not now, we are putting together a long term plan, involving a bromance triangle of hendo & trent to coerce bellingham

Now the latest rationale is slot needs time to assess the squad, so wait til next summer, not respecting that we might need to replace salah, VVD and possibly trent in 2025, so if slot identifies 3 first team starters he would like to add to the team, by summer 2025 that could be upto 6, due to departures. No way we bring 6 first teamers next yr, so summer 2026 might be the time slot gets his team together, problem is that team might need 2 yrs to gel by which time...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm by markmywords »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,893
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5151 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:50:05 pm
Probably nonsense but some rumours that City have enquired about Anthony Gordon

Do we think Newcastle want to sell him by any chance?  😁

Barcelona will be "interested"next week...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5152 on: Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm »
Athletic reporting Jaros will take Adrians squad place.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,635
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5153 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm
Athletic reporting Jaros will take Adrians squad place.

There's your HG slot covered if Kelleher leaves
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5154 on: Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm
There's your HG slot covered if Kelleher leaves

Jaros had a good season so its a good move
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5155 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm
Do we think Newcastle want to sell him by any chance?  😁

Barcelona will be "interested"next week...

they dont want to sell him, its coming from Gordons agent if anywhere
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,547
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5156 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm
Athletic reporting Jaros will take Adrians squad place.

Well, that is great news. Jaros has developed quite a bit, and he is yet to turn 23 ...
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,189
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5157 on: Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm
It will be difficult, but that's a carry over from the klopp era.  Where there was a feeling klopp was let down by a lack of transfer activity and thus walked away with a damaged legacy.  Sometimes you can run out of long grass to kick the ball into

Year after year we were told we can't spend this summer due to;
a. Covid
b. Spending on a new stand/training ground
c. A summer of contract renewals instead
d. Not now, we are putting together a long term plan, funded by Nike and lebron to get mbappe
e. Not now, we are putting together a long term plan, involving a bromance triangle of hendo & trent to coerce bellingham

Now the latest rationale is slot needs time to assess the squad, so wait til next summer, not respecting that we might need to replace salah, VVD and possibly trent in 2025, so if slot identifies 3 first team starters he would like to add to the team, by summer 2025 that could be upto 6, due to departures. No way we bring 6 first teamers next yr, so summer 2026 might be the time slot gets his team together, problem is that team might need 2 yrs to gel by which time...

Your concerns are certainly merited, but I'm sure the club and the recruitment team have made the same calculations.  Remember, they will keep doing their job while Slot takes a back seat until such point that he has a better understanding of what he may need.  Managing the age profile of the squad won't be put on hold for Slot, otherwise what would we do as a club if Slot fails?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5158 on: Today at 12:00:42 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm
It will be difficult, but that's a carry over from the klopp era.  Where there was a feeling klopp was let down by a lack of transfer activity and thus walked away with a damaged legacy.  Sometimes you can run out of long grass to kick the ball into

Year after year we were told we can't spend this summer due to;
a. Covid
b. Spending on a new stand/training ground
c. A summer of contract renewals instead
d. Not now, we are putting together a long term plan, funded by Nike and lebron to get mbappe
e. Not now, we are putting together a long term plan, involving a bromance triangle of hendo & trent to coerce bellingham

Now the latest rationale is slot needs time to assess the squad, so wait til next summer, not respecting that we might need to replace salah, VVD and possibly trent in 2025, so if slot identifies 3 first team starters he would like to add to the team, by summer 2025 that could be upto 6, due to departures. No way we bring 6 first teamers next yr, so summer 2026 might be the time slot gets his team together, problem is that team might need 2 yrs to gel by which time...

I think we paid down about £110m of bank debt over the 21/22 and 22/23 seasons. And then in September 2023 the club announced an injection of cash reportedly worth somewhere between £82m to £164m that was primarily used to pay down bank debt. So you'd think we are now past infrastructure projects and COVID related debt taking large chunks on money away from football operations.

Quote
FSG announces strategic minority investment in LFC from Dynasty Equity

Fenway Sports Group has today announced that global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity has completed a strategic common equity minority investment in Liverpool FC.

Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever, said FSG president Mike Gordon. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the clubs long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the clubs financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.

The minority investment will primarily be used to pay down bank debt incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and capital expenses made to enhance Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, repurchase Melwood training ground and, most recently, acquisitions during the summer transfer window.

Longer term, the partnership between Dynasty and FSG will also explore further growth opportunities for Liverpool FC.

We are honoured to partner with FSG and support the remarkable legacy of Liverpool in a strategic partnership that builds upon mutual respect and deep relationships among our respective teams, said Dynasty executive chairman Jonathan M. Nelson.

Dynastys chief executive officer, K. Don Cornwell, added: Liverpool is one of the most iconic football clubs in the world with a passionate fanbase and significant global reach. Dynasty is privileged to support the club and work alongside FSG to execute on the tremendous growth opportunities ahead.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,353
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5159 on: Today at 01:40:01 am »
Quote
Liverpool really like Joao Gomes.

[@JacobsBen on @WatchPlayback]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129] 130   Go Up
« previous next »
 