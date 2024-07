I genuinely see you as a person who is one of the newer breed of football fans for whom everything has to be a win in optics or on social media because you are utterly transfer obsessed and some of the crap you come out with is laughable. I'm not even sure you like football, I think you just follow transfer windows.



Thereís definitely a newer Ďfeelingí amongst our fan base that hides all of their gripes with the club behind the term Ďwinningí. Iím like any other fan, I want the team to win, but when Jurgen sat in that presser and said we have to do it in our Liverpool way, I knew exactly what he meant and we pretty much did exactly what he said. Iím not sure a good chunk of our fan base has even watched that clip never mind digested it with how we operate/operated.Thereís nothing wrong with wanting the team to improve, itís OK to not be as high on current players as other supporters, itís always been the way, but it really does my nut in when people act like the only way to win is to be consistently active in the transfer market, to be consistently moving players on, and if you donít agree, well, itís a loserís mentality and you arenít holding the club/owners/decision makers to task.I enjoy transfers, nothing quite causes a stir amongst a fan base - particularly one like ours - than the anticipation of a huge signing. I can remember nearly every single playerís debut who weíve signed due to the anticipation a signing creates. I totally understand it. However, for me at least, the marketís incredibly volatile at the moment, Iím not sure we can do the work this summer that guarantees weíre competing for the league/CL this season, but the Ďold faní in me canít really put any expectations on the season given the sheer scale of the changes that have taken place. Iím excited about Slot, but year 1 for any manager in England really is a huge challenge, Iíd be amazed if we improved on last season results-wise, even with a few big signings. Thatís going to be very difficult for a lot of fans to accept if we end up having a more reserved window.