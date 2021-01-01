If you can find ANYONE who wasn't a WUM who said that on here, I will give RAWK £10 so the site can stay and you can have a place to use your one brain cell as Duvva points out. Every single person wanted a CB, and I would posit most of them either wanted Van Dijk or werent arsed who it was as long as there was an improvement. No one wanted to keep Mignolet or Karius, because the combination of those two positions cost us a CL and finishing higher in the league. You would be seriously hard pressed to say that about our front three, particularly as they started 1-0 down in most games.



Like KH and many others I don't see an obvious improvement in the market because I think we've actually got 3-4 good forwards. They could definitely improve, but they should be allowed to as well. You can't just replace players year on year.



I'm not even sure what the rest of your post is on about because if they've 'advocated' for things it might be because they have faith in our current squad and players, or wanted to see young players come through, which worked out alright with Quansah and Bradley, even though the pelters some got, including me, for suggesting that last summer off the likes of you would suggest we were mental.



I genuinely see you as a person who is one of the newer breed of football fans for whom everything has to be a win in optics or on social media because you are utterly transfer obsessed and some of the crap you come out with is laughable. I'm not even sure you like football, I think you just follow transfer windows.



I do remember posters arguing for it, i havent got the foggiest on how you would retrieve that data from a closed forum 5/6 years agoI love seeing a good young player come through the ranks, I posted a few times about Quansah and Bradley whilst they were on loan, but the point in general is thata) The standard to be a Liverpool player is incredibly highb) We need players who can deliver immediately and some that can develop over a season but the mix has to be rightc) Relying on too many kids is a recipe for disaster for their development and our resultsI think the club should do everything possible to build a winning side and transfers are a great way to strengthen the team, moreover unlike with training we have a limited period of timeeach season to get shit done so the focus and urgency is always more pronounced for me because theres nothing we can do about it once the season is under wayI definitely am someone who loves a transfer and dont apologise for it