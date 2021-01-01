Is their international form what we should judge them out? For me there are questions over all of them yet st Liverpool.
Nunez is the only one worth keeping, hes dangerous at least
Diaz is a great dribbler but the end product isnt there often enough, Gakpo is 6/7 of 10 at everything but outstanding at nothing, hed be perfect for Villa / Wolves but he needs to become brilliant at something for us to persist with him, is a wide player? if so weve massively overloaded one flank and its a poor decision to sign him when we dont have natural cover for Salah, if hes a centre forward then he does seem to lack pace in behind and comes deep too often
feels like these were all Klopp/Linders signings but they just dont fit into our style of play