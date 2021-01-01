« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 224770 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 07:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:08:37 am
Reports in the Spanish media Real only want to pay £15mil.. might be why were still waiting, but from what I read Yoro would be in addition to another defender.

Thats not what was last reported. Plus I cant see any scenario that we sign two centrebacks as that would leave us with two new ones, Konate, Virgil and Quansah. That doesnt even include Gomez.

I reckon Yoro is our first choice option.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 07:43:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:35:16 pm
Thats not what was last reported. Plus I cant see any scenario that we sign two centrebacks as that would leave us with two new ones, Konate, Virgil and Quansah. That doesnt even include Gomez.

I reckon Yoro is our first choice option.

Why wouldnt we sign Yoro + Ait Nouri for example? i dont think we would sign Yoro + another centre back
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 08:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:43:59 pm
Why wouldnt we sign Yoro + Ait Nouri for example? i dont think we would sign Yoro + another centre back

Sorry I thought you meant another centre back.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:02:19 pm
Sorry I thought you meant another centre back.

We wont sign two centre backs unless one out of VVD, Gomez, Konate, Quansah is being sold which aint happening
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5084 on: Today at 12:12:43 am »
This No.7 for Colombia looks good. Hopefully our scouts are monitoring him ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 07:42:36 am »
Gakpo,Nunez & Diaz all showing there quality this summer
an attacker isnt really that much of a need. Would be good to get someone but we need defensive signings
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 07:46:48 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:42:36 am
Gakpo,Nunez & Diaz all showing there quality this summer
an attacker isnt really that much of a need. Would be good to get someone but we need defensive signings

Is their international form what we should judge them out? For me there are questions over all of them yet st Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 07:49:27 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:42:36 am
Gakpo,Nunez & Diaz all showing there quality this summer
an attacker isnt really that much of a need. Would be good to get someone but we need defensive signings
I'm happy for them but the Euros and the Copa America are not the Premier League. Amrabat was very good at a better tournament in the World Cup.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 09:09:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:46:48 am
Is their international form what we should judge them out? For me there are questions over all of them yet st Liverpool.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:49:27 am
I'm happy for them but the Euros and the Copa America are not the Premier League. Amrabat was very good at a better tournament in the World Cup.

Just enjoy the fact that our forwards are having excellent international tournaments, and let Edwards, Hughes and Slot do their job ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 09:14:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:09:20 am
Just enjoy the fact that our forwards are having excellent international tournaments, and let Edwards, Hughes and Slot do their job ...

Where's the fun in that?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 09:14:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:46:48 am
Is their international form what we should judge them out? For me there are questions over all of them yet st Liverpool.

Nunez is the only one worth keeping, hes dangerous at least

Diaz is a great dribbler but the end product isnt there often enough, Gakpo is 6/7 of 10 at everything but outstanding at nothing, hed be perfect for Villa / Wolves but he needs to become brilliant at something for us to persist with him, is a wide player? if so weve massively overloaded one flank and its a poor decision to sign him when we dont have natural cover for Salah, if hes a centre forward then he does seem to lack pace in behind and comes deep too often

feels like these were all Klopp/Linders signings but they just dont fit into our style of play
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 09:41:27 am »
Diaz deniers will be proven wrong.

Also from the early doors interactions van den berg isn't out with the bathwater just yet either.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:41:27 am
Diaz deniers will be proven wrong.

Also from the early doors interactions van den berg isn't out with the bathwater just yet either.

Was an interesting slip by Slot to mention he'd spoken with Sepp a week ago, wonder what that was about, not heard anything on a transfer for over a week.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 09:51:26 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:14:35 am
Nunez is the only one worth keeping, hes dangerous at least

Diaz is a great dribbler but the end product isnt there often enough, Gakpo is 6/7 of 10 at everything but outstanding at nothing, hed be perfect for Villa / Wolves but he needs to become brilliant at something for us to persist with him, is a wide player? if so weve massively overloaded one flank and its a poor decision to sign him when we dont have natural cover for Salah, if hes a centre forward then he does seem to lack pace in behind and comes deep too often

feels like these were all Klopp/Linders signings but they just dont fit into our style of play

There is a good argument that we should keep all of them, particularly as I dont see a single player we have been strongly linked with thats better. Just stating really that we shouldnt judge players on international form.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 10:04:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:26 am
There is a good argument that we should keep all of them, particularly as I dont see a single player we have been strongly linked with thats better. Just stating really that we shouldnt judge players on international form.

Put it this way, we wouldnt get our money back on any of those signings in the market today, Gakpo due to his form might be the exception but even then it wouldnt be a bumper profit

so the jury is still very much out, from what I know about the slot system he wants real pace and dynamism out wide so struggling to see how they fit in along with an ageing Salah but we wont be fixing the issue in one window, it will take at least 2-3 before weve got a balanced forward line
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 10:18:58 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:43:09 am
Was an interesting slip by Slot to mention he'd spoken with Sepp a week ago, wonder what that was about, not heard anything on a transfer for over a week.

Sepp has developed really nice at Mainz, and he has just turned 22. People keep saying that he is a low block central defender, yet they have never seen him play at Preston, when he was often used as a right fullback or even as a right wing-back in certain games. We might still sell him if he wants to be a regular starter elsewhere, but he is definitely good enough to be part of our defence rotation ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 10:25:36 am »
Can we please ban all the bitching and moaning drama queens from the Transfer Thread? I know that the mods are using this thread as a sort of an asylum in order to keep the reast of the forum sane during the season, but can we please have our thread back at least in July and August?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 10:50:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:09:20 am
Just enjoy the fact that our forwards are having excellent international tournaments, and let Edwards, Hughes and Slot do their job ...
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:49:27 am
I'm happy for them but the Euros and the Copa America are not the Premier League. Amrabat was very good at a better tournament in the World Cup.
The games don't change much in terms of transfers hence why few have brought them up.
