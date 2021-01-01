Is their international form what we should judge them out? For me there are questions over all of them yet st Liverpool.



Nunez is the only one worth keeping, hes dangerous at leastDiaz is a great dribbler but the end product isnt there often enough, Gakpo is 6/7 of 10 at everything but outstanding at nothing, hed be perfect for Villa / Wolves but he needs to become brilliant at something for us to persist with him, is a wide player? if so weve massively overloaded one flank and its a poor decision to sign him when we dont have natural cover for Salah, if hes a centre forward then he does seem to lack pace in behind and comes deep too oftenfeels like these were all Klopp/Linders signings but they just dont fit into our style of play