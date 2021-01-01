« previous next »
So Slot will have to work with the existing players and not have any real time to integrate new signings before the season starts, not an ideal way to start his tenure, lets hope we avoid injuries or it could get quite challenging

There is no ideal start really. If we start signing players immediately it'll likely be without Slot and the backroom team having time to do as much groundwork as they like, if we don't then we potentially miss out on targets that would have been a good fit.

One of those approaches risks up spending a lot of money on players who don't fit and the other doesn't. I think we all know which of those approaches the club would prefer, and given how much other clubs love to waste by throwing money at transfers it's hard to argue.
If Madrid move their arses and sort out the Yoro deal I think we will move on pretty quickly. Pacho is out of the Copa now so I could see that happening.

Reports in the Spanish media Real only want to pay £15mil.. might be why were still waiting, but from what I read Yoro would be in addition to another defender.
When we talk youngsters in this regard I think its the following:

Jaros
Van den Berg
Beck
Morton
Carvalho

All the above have been on loan and probably wont want a season of being player 25 or 26 in the squad when they can play regularly at a high level elsewhere.


Additionally its how we view the other young players who I think could be part of the squad or loaned:


Clark
McConnel
Doak
Danns
Gordon

All of those could be on the periphery of the squad or loaned out this summer.

Theres more than just those young players but theres 10 examples where decisions need to be made that ultimately will influence the squad composition (probably outside the top 18-20 players), the amount of money we raise in transfers and ultimately what we think we need to do in the transfer market.

I think the core 20-21 players of the squad is set for next season. Tsimikas and Kelleher are probably the uncertainties. We probably need another 5 to 6 players to supplement that core. I dont think itll all come from the young players above but a fair proportion will. It will then be supplemented with a handful of signings, which Id guess will include 1 goalkeeper as a minimum.

Unless my interpretation is wrong and we bin more players from the current 1st team squad then the number of signings will be low and thats why we can wait it out and look for opportunities as the market moves and takes shape.

When you look at our squad it looks really strong until you realise it's bloated in a few positions and lacks depth in others, we could make a team with just midfielders.
