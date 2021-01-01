

So Slot will have to work with the existing players and not have any real time to integrate new signings before the season starts, not an ideal way to start his tenure, lets hope we avoid injuries or it could get quite challenging



There is no ideal start really. If we start signing players immediately it'll likely be without Slot and the backroom team having time to do as much groundwork as they like, if we don't then we potentially miss out on targets that would have been a good fit.One of those approaches risks up spending a lot of money on players who don't fit and the other doesn't. I think we all know which of those approaches the club would prefer, and given how much other clubs love to waste by throwing money at transfers it's hard to argue.