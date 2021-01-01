It was always going to be a lowkey summer, those expecting a repeat of last summer might as well start coming to terms with the idea that itll be more than likely a couple of outfield players max.



Ive no issue with the club taking their time to navigate the market, a few dominoes need to start falling before we start to finalise our business. The squad definitely needs trimming, wed be foolish to sign players without guaranteed exit strategies in place for players leaving. Add to that some of those dominoes that need to fall might well be playing in one of the countless international tournaments this summer, the clubs making moves might be waiting for those to end so their targets dont pick up any injuries after theyre announced.



Good presser, very professional and very much as you were. Anyone flapping in July needs to have a day off.