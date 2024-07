It was always going to be a lowkey summer, those expecting a repeat of last summer might as well start coming to terms with the idea that itíll be more than likely a couple of outfield players max.



Iíve no issue with the club taking their time to navigate the market, a few dominoes need to start falling before we start to finalise our business. The squad definitely needs trimming, weíd be foolish to sign players without guaranteed exit strategies in place for players leaving. Add to that some of those dominoes that need to fall might well be playing in one of the countless international tournaments this summer, the clubs making moves might be waiting for those to end so their targets donít pick up any injuries after theyíre announced.



Good presser, very professional and very much as you were. Anyone flapping in July needs to have a day off.