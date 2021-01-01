« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5000 on: Today at 03:13:41 pm
Did you actually hear what he said?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5001 on: Today at 03:52:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:13:41 pm
Did you actually hear what he said?

Here's the transcript: "I would see a quiet July and perhaps a crescendo in August will probably await us all."
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/every-word-arne-slot-and-richard-hughes-first-lfc-press-conference
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5002 on: Today at 03:53:47 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 03:52:20 pm
Here's the transcript: "I would see a quiet July and perhaps a crescendo in August will probably await us all."
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/every-word-arne-slot-and-richard-hughes-first-lfc-press-conference

He was asked about the market not liverpool though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5003 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm
I think we're waiting for some offers/sales and think it's all going to happen in August.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5004 on: Today at 04:44:17 pm
The loanees coming back will be like new signings

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5005 on: Today at 04:46:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:13:41 pm
Did you actually hear what he said?

Yes. I watched the press conference as it happened. Here is the transcript.

Quote
RH: It's hard to say and speak industry-wide. I think naturally when there are major competitions during the summer  a World Cup, a European Championship and in this case a Copa America and the Olympics as well, so there's a lot of football being played  naturally the attention is going to be there. After the flurry that there was in June, I think it will calm down a little bit, [that] would be my prediction for the month of July and then, like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs and then you may see a situation in August which is, like in previous seasons, there's a little bit of hurry to get things done and to make sure that everyone's squads are in order. I don't think this will be any different. Who knows what will transpire economically? It's hard to say and speak for other clubs but that was probably the case in June and why situations occurred as they did. But I would see a quiet July and perhaps a crescendo in August will probably await us all.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5006 on: Today at 04:47:58 pm


So Slot will have to work with the existing players and not have any real time to integrate new signings before the season starts, not an ideal way to start his tenure, lets hope we avoid injuries or it could get quite challenging
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5007 on: Today at 04:49:12 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:44:17 pm
The loanees coming back will be like new signings
Which ones?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5008 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:47:58 pm

So Slot will have to work with the existing players and not have any real time to integrate new signings before the season starts, not an ideal way to start his tenure, lets hope we avoid injuries or it could get quite challenging

Maybe, just maybe, this is his choice? He keeps saying he is inheriting a proper top class squad. Not everything is doom and gloom.

There is a glut of brilliant young players who could step up. From all reports we want to strengthen at;

Center Back - Van Den Berg, fresh from being in the Bundesliga team of the season
Left Back - Beck, fresh from being in the Scottish team of the season
Left Back - Chambers, just had a really good loan for Wigan
Right Forward - K.Gordon, was lauded as one of the most talented players we've had in our youth set up before injuries derailed his chances, now fit.
Defensive Midfielder - Bajcetic, clearly exceptionally talented if over his injury problems
Defensive Midfielder - Morton, another who had a great loan spell

Why wouldn't you have a look at those guys first before going to market.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5009 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:41:58 am
What's a deep completion though?
Think they call it pegging?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5010 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:44:17 pm
The loanees coming back will be like new signings

It would be great for us if a couple of them do come back and impress the new coaching staff enough to become competitive options within the squad.

It happened last year, I wouldn't necessarily expect it to happen again but I wouldn't rule it out either.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5011 on: Today at 05:08:56 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:58:18 pm
Maybe, just maybe, this is his choice? He keeps saying he is inheriting a proper top class squad. Not everything is doom and gloom.

There is a glut of brilliant young players who could step up. From all reports we want to strengthen at;

Center Back - Van Den Berg, fresh from being in the Bundesliga team of the season
Left Back - Beck, fresh from being in the Scottish team of the season
Left Back - Chambers, just had a really good loan for Wigan
Right Forward - K.Gordon, was lauded as one of the most talented players we've had in our youth set up before injuries derailed his chances, now fit.
Defensive Midfielder - Bajcetic, clearly exceptionally talented if over his injury problems
Defensive Midfielder - Morton, another who had a great loan spell

Why wouldn't you have a look at those guys first before going to market.

Weve not hired him to build a side with both of his hands tied behind his back, he doesnt get any extra credit for winning with the existing players vs buying what the squad needs and is a pre season long enough time to know if someone is good enough? its better to build an over capacity and then sell players than be under capacity and drop points, rather be winning and have a few unhappy players then be mid table but everyone is delighted to be here

Our success criteria is to be challenging/winning the league title and champions league, now is not the time to fuck around pretending you dont need resources or support

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5012 on: Today at 05:10:37 pm
Just had the interview on in background heard slot nearly slip up mentioning 2 new members or something? Was laughing I think . What was that aboot?  Sure he asked if he was allowed to mention it
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5013 on: Today at 05:15:17 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:08:56 pm
Weve not hired him to build a side with both of his hands tied behind his back, he doesnt get any extra credit for winning with the existing players vs buying what the squad needs and is a pre season long enough time to know if someone is good enough? its better to build an over capacity and then sell players than be under capacity and drop points, rather be winning and have a few unhappy players then be mid table but everyone is delighted to be here

Our success criteria is to be challenging/winning the league title and champions league, now is not the time to fuck around pretending you dont need resources or support

Why has Slot got his hands tied behind his back by checking out our youth? It's literally a key part of how our club operates, how he wants to operate and played a part in our success.

Bar Arsenal signing Calafiori (which isn't even confirmed) because Italy have been knocked out of the Euros, who has signed anyone bar the PSR cheats?

Slot has said the aim is to win every game, I'd imagine it's exactly as Hughes said, there was a period of intense PSR cheating, now it's quiet (due to all the internationals), then it will ramp up.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5014 on: Today at 05:16:06 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:10:37 pm
Just had the interview on in background heard slot nearly slip up mentioning 2 new members or something? Was laughing I think . What was that aboot?  Sure he asked if he was allowed to mention it

New coaches, think he wanted to announce one of two but got told to keep schtum.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5015 on: Today at 05:48:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:16:06 pm
New coaches, think he wanted to announce one of two but got told to keep schtum.
Ah right, ta. Was on my way out an wasnt sure. Cheers
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5016 on: Today at 06:00:45 pm
It was always going to be a lowkey summer, those expecting a repeat of last summer might as well start coming to terms with the idea that itll be more than likely a couple of outfield players max.

Ive no issue with the club taking their time to navigate the market, a few dominoes need to start falling before we start to finalise our business. The squad definitely needs trimming, wed be foolish to sign players without guaranteed exit strategies in place for players leaving. Add to that some of those dominoes that need to fall might well be playing in one of the countless international tournaments this summer, the clubs making moves might be waiting for those to end so their targets dont pick up any injuries after theyre announced.

Good presser, very professional and very much as you were. Anyone flapping in July needs to have a day off.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5017 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:06:59 pm
Richard Hughes pretty much saying not much will be going on in July in the market in general.

For us or in general? Lots of moves happening in the broader market.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5018 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:24:24 pm
Off topic but Redmen TV got a bit of a doing at the press by Slot, he more or less asked them what the hell they'd been watching if they thought Feyenoord played 4-3-2-1, also said he'd advise them to do better analysis 🤣

haha, wonderful.

Some of these podcasters genuinely don't understand the sport from a tactical level at all.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5019 on: Today at 06:35:47 pm
Tbf every man and his dog that's talked about his formation on here has said he uses a 4-2-3-1.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5020 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:22:13 pm
For us or in general? Lots of moves happening in the broader market.

General in terms of the EPL clubs as a whole
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5021 on: Today at 07:01:43 pm
With the tiniest in game tweak, 4231 = 433 = 4141

I think we will be expansive with the ball, and disciplined without it. I expect to see the goals conceded tally coming down, as well as the nasty habit of conceding the first goal so much to be addressed.

Im sure we will make a couple of good signings in due course. It is completely right for Slot to run the rule over the youngsters and fringe boys. We could easily have a couple more take the step up.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5022 on: Today at 09:01:13 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:58:18 pm
Maybe, just maybe, this is his choice? He keeps saying he is inheriting a proper top class squad. Not everything is doom and gloom.

There is a glut of brilliant young players who could step up. From all reports we want to strengthen at;

Center Back - Van Den Berg, fresh from being in the Bundesliga team of the season
Left Back - Beck, fresh from being in the Scottish team of the season
Left Back - Chambers, just had a really good loan for Wigan
Right Forward - K.Gordon, was lauded as one of the most talented players we've had in our youth set up before injuries derailed his chances, now fit.
Defensive Midfielder - Bajcetic, clearly exceptionally talented if over his injury problems
Defensive Midfielder - Morton, another who had a great loan spell

Why wouldn't you have a look at those guys first before going to market.

If you look at last summer Grav was done very late, Endo didn't feature for a while and Mac and Dom were straight in but the difference was we basically needed a new midfield last summer.

We're not in that position this summer where we're desparate for immediate reinforcements and Slot has that ability to assess the squad and the legacy from last season is the developing young players which you can add Van Den Berg, Morton, Bajcetic and Carvalho to (at least to assess in pre-season).

You'd like to see a good quality CB, DM and forward in before the end of the window, but there's no urgency and like with Quansah last summer a young player deemed ready can save a lot of money. As long as we're not doing a 2019 and not signing anyone, which we won't be. We're not desperate which is a good starting position to be in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5023 on: Today at 10:29:05 pm
Could swear I said we'd be slow making signings and Slot would want to assess his squad only to be told it's not 1974.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5024 on: Today at 10:48:50 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:58:18 pm

Why wouldn't you have a look at those guys first before going to market.

Probably because we want to win the league.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5025 on: Today at 11:24:42 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:29:05 pm
Could swear I said we'd be slow making signings and Slot would want to assess his squad only to be told it's not 1974.

To be fair, you cant come into a transfer thread on RAWK with a common sense statement like that, people want shiny new expensive signings to brag to their mates about.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5026 on: Today at 11:37:44 pm
Still think the Gordon deal is happening on the low.

Theres just a lot of dominoes that need to fall first.
