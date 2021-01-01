« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:21:33 pm
Giving up on July 4th? I commend you, someone gave up one day after the season ended.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:29:00 pm
Samie:
Giving up on July 4th? I commend you, someone gave up one day after the season ended.  ;D

I know im very impatient,  and you have been trying so hard giving us all the links daily.  Problem is i cant really believe in anyone of them :-[
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:41:38 pm
I deal with the shite so others deal with the truth.  A burden but someones got to do it. 8)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:44:28 pm
lamonti:
Suarez, Sturridge and Sterling took a team that finished 7th to within a couple of games of winning the title. They absolutely hid a very poor defence.

The very reason the team came "within a couple of games of winning", ie. not winning, is why the attack didn't hide a poor defence. The defence (and the defensively bereft Rodgers) got found out in the end. And just on the Chelsea game, Gerrard was not a central midfielder, and his miscontrol is often wrongly blamed for that result, but no team should leave half a field empty for an opposing player to have a one on one with a goalkeeper if a midfielder loses the ball (in whatever manner). We had a poor defence largely because of a terrible manager defensively.

There are rare exceptions when a team wins while carrying a weakness, but by and large you have to be good all over. Our attack, back four and gk are title winning level, as are the 8s, but we have a weakness at 6 and we have been too easily breached all season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:45:41 pm
Samie:
I deal with the shite so others deal with the truth.  A burden but someones got to do it. 8)

Sure its all a bit of fun in the end.  Hopefully i will be busy tomorrow watching the QF's scouting already like that Turkish leftback.
