Suarez, Sturridge and Sterling took a team that finished 7th to within a couple of games of winning the title. They absolutely hid a very poor defence.



The very reason the team came "within a couple of games of winning", ie. not winning, is why the attack didn't hide a poor defence. The defence (and the defensively bereft Rodgers) got found out in the end. And just on the Chelsea game, Gerrard was not a central midfielder, and his miscontrol is often wrongly blamed for that result, but no team should leave half a field empty for an opposing player to have a one on one with a goalkeeper if a midfielder loses the ball (in whatever manner). We had a poor defence largely because of a terrible manager defensively.There are rare exceptions when a team wins while carrying a weakness, but by and large you have to be good all over. Our attack, back four and gk are title winning level, as are the 8s, but we have a weakness at 6 and we have been too easily breached all season.