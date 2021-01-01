« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 01:49:36 pm »
Soon call us little Holland!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 01:51:11 pm »
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
🚨🔵 Brighton have agreed on deal to sign Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord. Final fee will be 30m plus add-ons.

Agreement on personal terms being now completed, talks moving to final stages.

Here we go, soon. ⏳🇳🇱
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 01:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:44:04 pm
We owe Brighton for buying Mintah meaning we couldn't get Gordon for £30mil.

We made Brighton an extra £25m on Caicedo last summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 01:55:20 pm »
Brighton making some astute signings, as usual.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 01:57:13 pm »
Got to be rubbish that report surely. Source is usually decent mind. But if youre him youd tell Brighton to get lost if it was true, its not like we have prime Mascherano at 6. And from our side its a bit of a shit look if we want him but only move at the last second, not like our manager wont have his number either. Hard to believe we wanted him if the Brighton deal goes through.

For what its worth, during Arne research on Feyenoord forums they had Hancko as the main one to make it in a bigger league (though needs to get a move on with his age) then Geertruida though they were much less sure on him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 01:57:15 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:48:23 pm
UPDATE | Liverpool manager Arne Slot has already had a personal talk with Summerville. Seems like to be PSG or Liverpool is the new club at this moment for the Leeds-winger. #LUFC #LFC #Liverpool

@wiebe_de_vries

https://x.com/wiebe_de_vries?s=21

Dutch sports journo.

He has 834 followers on twitter, not sure how high he ranks as a source myself
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 01:59:58 pm »
Dont buy the Weiffer talk at all. I cant explain it, but I reckon Edwards would get the ick signing someone from managers previous club.

Now crack on and sign Ederson and a CB.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:59:58 pm
Dont buy the Weiffer talk at all. I cant explain it, but I reckon Edwards would get the ick signing someone from managers previous club.

Now crack on and sign Ederson and a CB.

Yeah i don't believe it. But it's a good tactic let others set the price and jump in. They see Liverpool and the price goes up £10m before negotiations start. I don't think he's good enough though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:59:58 pm
Dont buy the Weiffer talk at all. I cant explain it, but I reckon Edwards would get the ick signing someone from managers previous club.

Now crack on and sign Ederson and a CB.

We did it with Diaz / Spurs.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 02:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:06:02 pm
We did it with Diaz / Spurs.

I think he meant our managers previous club
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
The fact is that if Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez or Jota had made the left side their own, nobody would be talking about Gordon. They haven't produced to an acceptable level.
