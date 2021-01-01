« previous next »
Think its a little simplistic to say title winning sides are built from the back, I would suppose it depends on which way a team is built. Our title winning side was built from the front first and then as it became more balanced with defensive players, all levels peaked and we won/competed for multiple titles.

I remember reading this on Twitter a few months ago that basically said the best attack wins the league more often than the best defence.

i'd argue it was signing Allison, VVD & Fabinho that got us over the line. You only have to look at the Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling season to realise that goals scored won't hide an awful defence!
Whilst I like Gordon, him being our main reported interest is baffling when we need to upgrade some defensive players.
Look where the defence is though. Apart from Utd in the 90s they winners were usually 1 or 2. So I disagree. You need to be good at both. We score enough but concede too much. It's that simple.

Just buy a top DM and in the same system we should score a similar amount but concede less. Hence why it's our most important upgrade we need to do. Put Rodri in our team and I reckon we'd have won the league last season.

It is a fact that the best attacks win the league more than the best defence, theres nothing to disagree about, you cant disagree with a fact.

We need to be better defensively, zero doubts, but people seem to think the only way to win is with a great defence, or thee great defence, when speaking factually, its more important to have the best attack. Having the best attack and a bang average defence doesnt work, nor will having a great defence and an average attack, we clearly need to be good at both, but attack is more important.
It is a fact that the best attacks win the league more than the best defence, theres nothing to disagree about, you cant disagree with a fact.

We need to be better defensively, zero doubts, but people seem to think the only way to win is with a great defence, or thee great defence, when speaking factually, its more important to have the best attack. Having the best attack and a bang average defence doesnt work, nor will having a great defence and an average attack, we clearly need to be good at both, but attack is more important.

Take Rodri out of cheatys team and they lose the league last season, he's not a forward.
Yes, we scored so many important goals from set pieces and then ground out 1-0, 2-1 wins.

But it wasn't as if we sat back and took the win. We smothered teams, pases the out the game, and then by the 75 minute we would be so much fitter than them that we can take out foot off an either score another goal or get the win as they had nothing else in the tank.

This is also ignoring our most powerful weapon which was how good and fast we were in the transition, which is only possible with the attacking talent being as good as they are (and I include the wing backs in this as they were more often than not attacking talent)

Dude, what made that front 3 and midfield famous was their work rate defensively off the ball, Firmino/Salah/Mane were absolute savages and then you had peak Henderson, Gini, Milner and Fabinho in midfield, the team was horrible to play against

Absolutely we smothered teams, drained them. We were fitter and stronger than everyone else. But again it was front footed. Defending from the front to start another attack, out working teams until they got tired, and hitting quickly in the transition.

We needed both a quality defense and attack for that, and it was a front footed approach. The midfield could be workman like but it needed to have a rock solid backline and an attack with extreme quality.

You need both. Titles aren't won with just a quality defense anymore but they are lost without one.
i'd argue it was signing Allison, VVD & Fabinho that got us over the line. You only have to look at the Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling season to realise that goals scored won't hide an awful defence!

Then again we finished above teams with far better defensive records that season because.....they couldn't score any goals.
Take Rodri out of cheatys team and they lose the league last season, he's not a forward.

Take Salah out of our league winning team and we probably don't win the league. He's not a defender
We keep saying things like put a top DM in our team - but who? There really isnt anyone who can do that role as well as we need right now.

We may just need to be patient and hope Bajcetic can reach the required level sooner rather than later. Meanwhile we make do with stop gaps like Endo
Take Salah out of our league winning team and we probably don't win the league. He's not a defender

So we can agree it takes a team of worldclass players in most positions to win leagues? :D

I agree about the pressing and smoothering, I hope we go back to it, this passive tip tap passing between Alisson and the central defenders wasn't fun to watch. I will never not enjoy Trent and Robbo bombing on, that 433 we played was the best team I've ever watched.
So we can agree it takes a team of worldclass players in most positions to win leagues? :D

It's what I have been saying this whole time  ;D
Wouldn't mind Gordon here.

He would certainly improve at us.

No thanks. English tax on him and he's a terrible diver.

On the other hand it would wind up the blues no end.
Diaz IS Gordon. But better.
So we can agree it takes a team of worldclass players in most positions to win leagues? :D

I agree about the pressing and smoothering, I hope we go back to it, this passive tip tap passing between Alisson and the central defenders wasn't fun to watch. I will never not enjoy Trent and Robbo bombing on, that 433 we played was the best team I've ever watched.

It seems like it is Slots way so hopefully we see that yeah.

The thing that won us the title actually was being fitter than everyone else. It was so crucial to how we played, and it allowed us to win games at a canter. Force them to play at our speed until they can't keep up at which point we score, and then when they have nothing left slow it down and just walk to our win then.
It seems like it is Slots way so hopefully we see that yeah.

The thing that won us the title actually was being fitter than everyone else. It was so crucial to how we played, and it allowed us to win games at a canter. Force them to play at our speed until they can't keep up at which point we score, and then when they have nothing left slow it down and just walk to our win then.

Actually I remember what wins titles - Keeping your key players fit all season. Injuries have decimated us too many times.
Actually I remember what wins titles - Keeping your key players fit all season. Injuries have decimated us too many times.

And bingo was his name-o.
Diaz needs to improve his finishing but I just can't see how Gordon would be an improvement over him.
Diaz needs to improve his finishing but I just can't see how Gordon would be an improvement over him.

Already hitting better G/A by far, 5 or so years younger, local lad, and plenty of room for further improvement. It's a no brainer.
Whilst I like Gordon, him being our main reported interest is baffling when we need to upgrade some defensive players.

Agreed. Give me some movement on Ait Nouri and a centre half with some quality and longevity ahead of him. Go back for Gordon next year with a year left on his deal and move Diaz on if he's only got a year left himself. Oh, and sign a fucking defensive mid!
Diaz needs to improve his finishing but I just can't see how Gordon would be an improvement over him.

Play Gakpo on the left. Sell Diaz and invest in someone to play in one of the other forward positions that need strengthening.
Anybody think we should sell Gravenberch?
I like the guy but is he an actual upgrade on what we have?

and DCM and CB are positions we are lacking in and we may have to go big to get some quality in.  Or we expecting us to put teh "Caicedo ring fenced 100M" into our new DCM signing?

My question is how to upgrade our current midfield & attack and have the right players for a change from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1

When are we extending Trent, Virgil and Mo Salah contracts?  Or do you think our lack of signings is due to us wanting to focus on these players first and let the new gaffer have a look at the squad first before making huge changes/signings?


if you were to sell one player who would you sell and why?
Anybody think we should sell Gravenberch?
I like the guy but is he an actual upgrade on what we have?

and DCM and CB are positions we are lacking in and we may have to go big to get some quality in.  Or we expecting us to put teh "Caicedo ring fenced 100M" into our new DCM signing?

My question is how to upgrade our current midfield & attack and have the right players for a change from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1

When are we extending Trent, Virgil and Mo Salah contracts?  Or do you think our lack of signings is due to us wanting to focus on these players first and let the new gaffer have a look at the squad first before making huge changes/signings?


if you were to sell one player who would you sell and why?
might be a struggle for teams to match his wages
cant see any top 6 club being in for him
i would give him a season under Slott first. He is a decent player and still young wouldnt write him off yet
Selling Gravenberch would be mad. You dont give up on that level of potential after one year
Anybody think we should sell Gravenberch?
I like the guy but is he an actual upgrade on what we have?

and DCM and CB are positions we are lacking in and we may have to go big to get some quality in.  Or we expecting us to put teh "Caicedo ring fenced 100M" into our new DCM signing?

My question is how to upgrade our current midfield & attack and have the right players for a change from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1

When are we extending Trent, Virgil and Mo Salah contracts?  Or do you think our lack of signings is due to us wanting to focus on these players first and let the new gaffer have a look at the squad first before making huge changes/signings?


if you were to sell one player who would you sell and why?

I'd sell him to make space for a no.6. Wouldn't think twice. I think he's our worst no.8 in the squad. Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott all better than him.
Diaz IS Gordon. But better.

Diaz is a better player, especially in tight spaces, but his G/A should be higher. If it was, Gordon wouldn't even be a discussion.
