It's like the Olise thing. There's no credible link.
What reliable sources are saying is that Chelsea and Arsenal are the English clubs that are in for him.
"He's on Liverpools radar" type of stories mean nothing because thousands of players are.
Goes back to how people perceive reports that we are monitoring a player, or have expressed an interest in a player or a player is on our radar.
I suspect we are continually monitoring 100s of players with an ever evolving list of potential targets. As part of that we scout them (which agent and selling club will know) and maybe with a smaller amount we asked to be kept informed by the selling club and agent.
Thats how stories about interest in a player come about. Its player/agent, buying club or selling club leaking something to press. This is the same for every player and club.
Because of the above process I dont view reports of monitoring, interested or on our radar as any indication that we will ever bid for a player or take it beyond an evaluation process.
I think other people, rightly or wrongly, view being linked with a player in the press as meaning we definitely want to buy them.
Even when a club wants to buy a player so many things need to fall in place for it to happen. Transfers are really complicated transactions that for companies with relatively low revenues is a huge amount of money. Even Califiori, as an example of a promising young player who may just add squad depth,would cost 40M in fee and maybe 15-20M in wages over 5 years. Its not the dtop in the ocean that some people view it as.