It's like the Olise thing. There's no credible link.



What reliable sources are saying is that Chelsea and Arsenal are the English clubs that are in for him.



"He's on Liverpools radar" type of stories mean nothing because thousands of players are.



Goes back to how people perceive reports that we are monitoring a player, or have expressed an interest in a player or a player is on our radar.I suspect we are continually monitoring 100s of players with an ever evolving list of potential targets. As part of that we scout them (which agent and selling club will know) and maybe with a smaller amount we asked to be kept informed by the selling club and agent.Thats how stories about interest in a player come about. Its player/agent, buying club or selling club leaking something to press. This is the same for every player and club.Because of the above process I dont view reports of monitoring, interested or on our radar as any indication that we will ever bid for a player or take it beyond an evaluation process.I think other people, rightly or wrongly, view being linked with a player in the press as meaning we definitely want to buy them.Even when a club wants to buy a player so many things need to fall in place for it to happen. Transfers are really complicated transactions that for companies with relatively low revenues is a huge amount of money. Even Califiori, as an example of a promising young player who may just add squad depth,would cost 40M in fee and maybe 15-20M in wages over 5 years. Its not the dtop in the ocean that some people view it as.