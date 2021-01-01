I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.



A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.



I think it is more of having a left footed LB that is strong, tall & strong in challenge, quick and good on the ball. This trend is happening more and more.City have Josko Gvardiol - who was a LF CB at RB Lepzig and Croatia before signing for City.White for Arsenal played more of CB at Brighton... so this trend of converting ball playing CB as outside backs, keeps on happening.I think having RF defender at LB is also ok - Gomez does well there and I remember Stevie Nicol in the '80s bombing down the left back channels.Having more Left footed players in team is a good thing. And we need more CB's so if a young talent can play in 2 positions - why not.I do not see Chelsea selling Colwill to us.