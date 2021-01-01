I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.
A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.
I think it is more of having a left footed LB that is strong, tall & strong in challenge, quick and good on the ball. This trend is happening more and more.
City have Josko Gvardiol - who was a LF CB at RB Lepzig and Croatia before signing for City.
White for Arsenal played more of CB at Brighton... so this trend of converting ball playing CB as outside backs, keeps on happening.
I think having RF defender at LB is also ok - Gomez does well there and I remember Stevie Nicol in the '80s bombing down the left back channels.
Having more Left footed players in team is a good thing. And we need more CB's so if a young talent can play in 2 positions - why not.
I do not see Chelsea selling Colwill to us.