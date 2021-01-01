8 first team midfielders is too many, I'd expect one to leave if we brought in someone. Last season Bajcetic and Thiago got next to no minutes, Gravenberch and Elliott probably not enough, adding in a first team player to that and wanting Bajcetic to get plenty to continue developing doesn't seem feasible whilst keeping everyone happy. Also not sure how it'd work squad registration wise, we must be close on that still?
Agree with this.
Even with the extended CL you probably need a squad of 22-23 supplemented with a few U23 players and a 3rd GK.
Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Bradley
Quansah
VvD
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas
Robertson
Bajcetic
MacAllister
Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Elliott
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz
Jota
The above is 22 players in the senior squad. It doesnt include Beck, Phillips, van den Berg, Clark, McConnell, Morton, Doak, Danns, Gordon, Carvalho who all played senior football last season -either at Liverpool or elsewhere.
If people want to add 3-4 players then realistically we need to sell 1 or 2 from the main 22 and sell or loan most or all of the returning loan players .