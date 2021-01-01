« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 197239 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,944
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 03:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:47:23 pm
8 first team midfielders is too many, I'd expect one to leave if we brought in someone. Last season Bajcetic and Thiago got next to no minutes, Gravenberch and Elliott probably not enough, adding in a first team player to that and wanting Bajcetic to get plenty to continue developing doesn't seem feasible whilst keeping everyone happy. Also not sure how it'd work squad registration wise, we must be close on that still?

Agree with this.

Even with the extended CL you probably need a squad of 22-23 supplemented with a few U23 players and a 3rd GK.


Alisson
Kelleher

Trent
Bradley
Quansah
VvD
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas
Robertson

Bajcetic
MacAllister
Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz
Jota


The above is 22 players in the senior squad. It doesnt include Beck, Phillips, van den Berg, Clark, McConnell, Morton, Doak, Danns, Gordon, Carvalho who all played senior football last season -either at Liverpool or elsewhere.

If people want to add 3-4 players then realistically we need to sell 1 or 2 from the main 22 and sell or loan most  or all of the returning loan players .
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 03:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:47:23 pm
8 first team midfielders is too many, I'd expect one to leave if we brought in someone. Last season Bajcetic and Thiago got next to no minutes, Gravenberch probably not enough, adding in a first team player to that and wanting Bajcetic to get plenty to continue developing doesn't seem feasible whilst keeping everyone happy. Also not sure how it'd work squad registration wise, we must be close on that still?

This doesn't tell the full story though. Thiago and Baj were injured the entire season and Grav was only bought in January (and missed some time through injury)

We were very short on midfielders for much of the season and with the additional CL games I think we need as many top-class midfielders as possible

Everyone is banking on Baj developing and being the answers to our prayers but he's very young and we have no idea whether he is ready to play as big a part as we wish
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,408
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 03:16:07 pm
This doesn't tell the full story though. Thiago and Baj were injured the entire season and Grav was only bought in January (and missed some time through injury)
Ryan was a summer signing.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 03:25:59 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 02:35:32 pm
we have Matip's replacement already in Quansah imo.

We should invest in a proper top class DM that could be with us for the best part of his career.

You can't go into a season with just VVD, Quansah, Konate and Gomez

When the latter two have a terrible history record. One is 33 and one is still very young. Also Gomez covers at fullback.

We need another CB. Otherwise could be 2021 all over again.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,648
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 03:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:36:29 pm
Haven't we fallen into this trap before though? We might wait for the right DM or CB to become available, but now it's a year or two later and Salah and Virgil need to be replaced.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:53 pm
Hughes wasn't here then. He's got to learn that hard lesson first hand.
I dont think its a lesson to be learned, its just reality. Sometimes the players we want/need arent available to us.
We ended up doing far more business last summer than was planned because circumstances forced our hand
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 03:30:40 pm »
I do think Quansah can be Matip's replacement but we should sign another. Of the four we have left from last season, two are very injury prone and one of those might not even be playing centre half again. Quansah is young still and not the finished article and Van Dijk is getting on. I don't think keeping Van Den Berg around is the right idea either, I'd get shut.

We should sign a new centre half and a defensive mid IMO. As clinical alludes to it could end up being a disaster if one or two of them go down.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 03:33:49 pm »
Yeah we definitely need another CB - Konate can't be relied upon over a full season, Quansah is still developing etc.

Should be a priority this summer, as well as addressing profile of midfielders we have and making that more balanced.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,728
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 03:35:01 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 01:56:54 pm
We already have Joel Matip's replacement in Sepp van den Berg.
Sepp disagrees with that.

'New manager assessing new squad' cliches aside - him and Morton are already having moves sounded out
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 03:42:45 pm »
PSG in for Summerville, not good enough for us though...  ::)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,646
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
RAWK would tell you their grandma's aren;t good enough to make point.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,619
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 03:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:42:45 pm
PSG in for Summerville, not good enough for us though...  ::)

What does PSG being in for him have anything to do with his ability? They never buy duds?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 03:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:42:45 pm
PSG in for Summerville, not good enough for us though...  ::)
its likely just a rumour
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 03:56:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:48:31 pm
What does PSG being in for him have anything to do with his ability? They never buy duds?

Clearly a champions league level player, available for £30mil, would be a good option for us to provide depth to the front line.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 04:00:56 pm »
1. Summerville won't be £30m
2. I very much doubt PSG are in for him to replace Mbappe.

I know the French like a riot but that would cause one.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,619
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 04:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:56:22 pm
Clearly a champions league level player, available for £30mil, would be a good option for us to provide depth to the front line.

How's he a CL player? Based on what? I quite like him but there's no evidence to suggest he's that good.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 04:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 03:16:07 pm
This doesn't tell the full story though. Thiago and Baj were injured the entire season and Grav was only bought in January (and missed some time through injury)

We were very short on midfielders for much of the season and with the additional CL games I think we need as many top-class midfielders as possible

Everyone is banking on Baj developing and being the answers to our prayers but he's very young and we have no idea whether he is ready to play as big a part as we wish
Gravenberch was here all season?

I'm not really banking on Bajcetic, but if you buy someone else who is going to be first choice it massively affects his minutes and therefore development. You can't give everyone loads of minutes and most teams don't share minutes equally among everyone. It'll be like 16-18 players playing the most minutes and squad players making up the rest.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,648
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 04:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:56:22 pm
Clearly a champions league level player, available for £30mil, would be a good option for us to provide depth to the front line.
Why would we spend £30m if we didnt think he was good enough to improve us.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 04:07:15 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:01:48 pm
How's he a CL player? Based on what? I quite like him but there's no evidence to suggest he's that good.

Being linked to champions league clubs, usually means you are good enough for that level.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 04:07:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:03:13 pm
Why would we spend £30m if we didnt think he was good enough to improve us.

We need pace, more strength in depth. Certainly worth that.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,648
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:07:53 pm
We need pace, more strength in depth. Certainly worth that.
If we deemed that to be the case wed be in for him, so Im guessing we dont think he adds enough to be worth it
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,646
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 04:10:56 pm »
I love this place. What did I tell youse?  ;D
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,648
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 04:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:56 pm
I love this place. What did I tell youse?  ;D
I dont think any of my grandmas were good enough to play for us, but theyre all dead now so its irrelevant
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from David Hancko on Arne Slot

I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff. And I dont express that appreciation because I hope that I will go with him to Liverpool, because that is unlikely.

I have spoken to him a few times after the end of the season, but I dont think they are looking for a player in my position, so I dont think a transfer to Liverpool will happen.

How true can that be?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,646
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:14:26 pm
I dont think any of my grandmas were good enough to play for us, but theyre all dead now so its irrelevant

Player in her day though mate?  8)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 