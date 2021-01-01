I do think Quansah can be Matip's replacement but we should sign another. Of the four we have left from last season, two are very injury prone and one of those might not even be playing centre half again. Quansah is young still and not the finished article and Van Dijk is getting on. I don't think keeping Van Den Berg around is the right idea either, I'd get shut.



We should sign a new centre half and a defensive mid IMO. As clinical alludes to it could end up being a disaster if one or two of them go down.