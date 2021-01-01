I read this thread but tend to not post too much in it.



I wouldn`t have expected there to be much activity yet. New manager and his staff assessing the squad of players he has now got. Edwards and Hughes back in situ for only a few months. We have a very good squad of players who didn`t over achieve last season. Klopp did well to bed in essentially a new midfield, and brought through some very capable younger players (Quansah and Bradley).



I think the only serious signings needed will be left back and a CB. Opportunities will present themselves that we may not pass up - Gordon was an example of that as he was clearly being offered, is a good player who happens to be a liverpool supporting local lad, but the deal wasn`t right for us. Obviously we had a look if there was a deal that could work for us.



We don`t really need any further attacking players assuming that heads aren`t turned. For example, I think Slot and co would want to give Nunez another season because we all know he could be a monster of a player. Mo will ultimately need replacing but not quite yet.



To be honest, the biggest issue for us is getting certain players tied down to new deals. Trent, Virg and possibly Mo. I would be happier with them being tied down to suitable deals than signing, for example, a forward.



I think it will be a relatively quiet summer, and then next summer - assuming Slot is going well - we will look to really spend in the market.