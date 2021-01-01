« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:04:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:54 am
You say that the only gap in our squad is at centreback, but the fact is that this squad got 82 points whilst being managed by the best football manager in the world. So yes in terms of bodies we are pretty much covered, but this team is still short of being able to win the league. I would assume thats what everybody wants to aim for?

Weve got a lot of younger players who could get better next season. Whether thats level of performance and/or consistency.

I think we need 2-3 signings but they probably wont make or break the season imo. The crucial factor will be how the players adapt to Slot and how the plethora of players under 26 we have in our squad progress. Better seasons (or better availability)from Konate, Bradley, Jones, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravdnberch, Gakpo & Nunez. Then imagine Salah, Trent, Robertson, Jota and Alisson not missing large chunks of the season.

Signing may be important and loss of Klopp will likely be detrimental. However, theres reasons to think we can improve just based on development and availability of current players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:05:21 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:36:12 am
Went behind 23 times. Gained almost 30 points from comebacks (can attribute that to the fighting spirit and motivational ability of arguably the best manager on the planet).

We weren't convincing at all and were ropey in every game bar maybe 5 all season. All this "we have 8 cup finals left" was highly presumptuous... we had 1 cup final, and the hope was we get a result so we then can have another cup final, and another one etc. With a flaky midfield especially this was far from the 2018 to 2022 team. It was an incredible achievement by the manager to garner 82 points with this team.

Could you not argue that the way we set up contributed to us falling behind 23 times though? Teams found it far too easy to play through or just simply go straight over the top and attack the space vacated by Trent coming more central and no midfielder occupying that space the way Hendo or Fab might have in the past when he used to play high and wide.

It felt like we were stuck between wanting to get Trent more involved on the ball but not really piutting the pices in place around to make it work structurally.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:05:25 pm
Fuck it, it's Gordon..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:05:59 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:05:21 pm
Could you not argue that the way we set up contributed to us falling behind 23 times though? Teams found it far too easy to play through or just simply go straight over the top and attack the space vacated by Trent coming more central and no midfielder occupying that space the way Hendo or Fab might have in the past when he used to play high and wide.

It felt like we were stuck between wanting to get Trent more involved on the ball but not really piutting the pices in place around to make it work structurally.

Lack of concentration and stupid mistakes lead to alot of goals.

Not just Trent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:06:01 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:26:40 am
By mid March we and our rivals had all played 27 games and we were top of the table. We just fluffed the final leg of the season as we tried to reintegrate players who had been out injured. So I'm not sure I buy the argument that the squad lacks the necessary quality.
This is spot on. A lot of the quality is young players who should only get better too another season in. Of course there are still areas we need to strengthen and there is the unknown of how Slot will go.  But if Klopp was still here, I'd be very confident going into next season that we would be challenging. Very foolish imo for someone to suggest it needs extensive rework, it's a blessing for Slot that he's coming into a stable squad and not a Chelsea situation. Indeed, it will be our first coach in a long time that doesn't come into a squad that needs a lot of work to have it up there. Would be very foolish indeed to mess with that stable platform.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:07:47 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:05:59 pm
Lack of concentration and stupid mistakes lead to alot of goals.

Not just Trent.

Sorry wasn't blaming Trent more trying to say we didn't set up the defence and midfield around him to make the system work defensively.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:09:47 pm
I think many of us are guilty of forgetting how good Klopp was. We over achieved with our squad last season in terms of points. People will have differing opinions on that. I think Klopp is the best manager in the world though. Not many had us finishing 3rd at the beginning of last season.

If we want to win the league we need better players in certain areas.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:17:51 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:09:47 pm
I think many of us are guilty of forgetting how good Klopp was. We over achieved with our squad last season in terms of points. People will have differing opinions on that. I think Klopp is the best manager in the world though. Not many had us finishing 3rd at the beginning of last season.

If we want to win the league we need better players in certain areas.
Yes, aome big voices in this thread were certainly forgetting it last season when they were predicting we would struggle to finish top 4 and shouting down anyone who disagreed with them. But actually,  although these people were very loud, there were also a good number of us who thought the squad was in need of midfield overhaul and when we did bring those midfielders in was pretty damn happy with how we were looking.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:29:12 pm
I read this thread but tend to not post too much in it.

I wouldn`t have expected there to be much activity yet. New manager and his staff assessing the squad of players he has now got. Edwards and Hughes back in situ for only a few months. We have a very good squad of players who didn`t over achieve last season. Klopp did well to bed in essentially a new midfield, and brought through some very capable younger players (Quansah and Bradley).

I think the only serious signings needed will be left back and a CB. Opportunities will present themselves that we may not pass up - Gordon was an example of that as he was clearly being offered, is a good player who happens to be a liverpool supporting local lad, but the deal wasn`t right for us. Obviously we had a look if there was a deal that could work for us.

We don`t really need any further attacking players assuming that heads aren`t turned. For example, I think Slot and co would want to give Nunez another season because we all know he could be a monster of a player. Mo will ultimately need replacing but not quite yet.

To be honest, the biggest issue for us is getting certain players tied down to new deals. Trent, Virg and possibly Mo. I would be happier with them being tied down to suitable deals than signing, for example, a forward.

I think it will be a relatively quiet summer, and then next summer - assuming Slot is going well - we will look to really spend in the market.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:47:34 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:17:51 pm
Yes, aome big voices in this thread were certainly forgetting it last season when they were predicting we would struggle to finish top 4 and shouting down anyone who disagreed with them. But actually,  although these people were very loud, there were also a good number of us who thought the squad was in need of midfield overhaul and when we did bring those midfielders in was pretty damn happy with how we were looking.

Apparently we were going to finish 5th and was going to bank on the 5th getting UCL
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:52:58 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:17:51 pm
Yes, aome big voices in this thread were certainly forgetting it last season when they were predicting we would struggle to finish top 4 and shouting down anyone who disagreed with them. But actually,  although these people were very loud, there were also a good number of us who thought the squad was in need of midfield overhaul and when we did bring those midfielders in was pretty damn happy with how we were looking.

Yep, we did good recruitment last summer, we need to continue this summer to round off the squad and we are good to go.

I do think Slot will look at youth first, so many who could step up ala Quansah and Bradley.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:53:37 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
4h
🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus are closing in on deal to sign Khephren Thuram! OGC Nice have received final bid worth 20m fixed fee.

Total potential package worth 24/25m, add-ons structure being negotiated but green light expected soon.

Personal terms already agreed, deal imminent.

Good bye my sweet 2023 prince.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:49 pm
The guys happy with the squad currently as it is wanting only a CB replacement for Matip. Do you think the current squad is capable of winning the league or CL? And if not why would you be happy then.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:04:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
4h
🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus are closing in on deal to sign Khephren Thuram! OGC Nice have received final bid worth 20m fixed fee.

Total potential package worth 24/25m, add-ons structure being negotiated but green light expected soon.

Personal terms already agreed, deal imminent.

Good bye my sweet 2023 prince.

Watched him loads for Nice. Nowhere near good enough for us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:05:02 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:56:49 pm
The guys happy with the squad currently as it is wanting only a CB replacement for Matip. Do you think the current squad is capable of winning the league or CL? And if not why would you be happy then.

Get in Ederson and Hincapie and I think Slot will have lots to work with.

Darwin, Diaz, Jota, Salah, Doak is something to work with.

Plus, the Hungarian captain is brilliant, when fit and rested. 🤘🔥🔥🔥

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:12:15 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:56:49 pm
The guys happy with the squad currently as it is wanting only a CB replacement for Matip. Do you think the current squad is capable of winning the league or CL? And if not why would you be happy then.
Im broadly happy with our current squad. I think we should only be buying players who significantly improve us or are necessary to replace gaps (eg LB if Tsimikas goes).
Its difficult for us to sign players who improve us significantly because we have a strong squad and those players may not be available or may not want to come here.

If this means we arent quite up to challenging again then I can live with that until the right players become available, but I dont think well be far away again.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:22:58 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:09:47 pm
I think many of us are guilty of forgetting how good Klopp was. We over achieved with our squad last season in terms of points. People will have differing opinions on that. I think Klopp is the best manager in the world though. Not many had us finishing 3rd at the beginning of last season.

If we want to win the league we need better players in certain areas.

This is where I broadly sit with assessment of last year which feeds into my expectations. He was the best manager in the world and one of the best in our history. Surely over the course of a season that translates into more points. The noises are with Edwards and Hughes everyone is pulling in the same direction a bit more but I'm expecting Slot to get around 15 points fewer than 82. The number of managers who win the title in their first season in the Premier League is short. It's basically Chelsea managers with cash then Pellegrini and Ranieri. In fact I wonder how many finish second even.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:23:00 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:56:49 pm
The guys happy with the squad currently as it is wanting only a CB replacement for Matip. Do you think the current squad is capable of winning the league or CL? And if not why would you be happy then.

Given our place in the football food chain and the quality of our starting 15 or 16 players there's not much we can really do unless something falls into our lap. We can tinker around the edges. Backup left back here, back up centre back there but i doubt it'll ultimately mean many more points in the league or the getting into the later stages of the Champions League.

We need guys like Konate and Jota to stay fit and the U23 lads to keep improving. We bet good money on Szoboszlai and hopefully he can become a top class difference maker. The kind we wouldn't have got had we waited for it to happen somewhere else.

The most important thing we do this summer is sort the futures of the big 3 entering their last year. Are we renewing, selling or letting them leave for free next summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:24:32 pm
I think theres definitely legs in this one just because hes been linked so frequently recently and LFC have a great relationship with his agency, so I think theres definitely something in that.

He did add, however, that any move for Ait-Nouri would probably be dependent on Tsimikas leaving.

[
@davidlynchlfc
,
@AnfieldIndex
]

Not really very concrete, but we're feeding on scraps here
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:27:35 pm
I feel like we are in need of at least 3-4 players - which remains similar to what we needed in January:

CB - top level, one ready to make a step to the next level
LB - need one ready to make a step up
MF - we still don't have an energetic/fast DM that's also young. Endo is a spot starter.
RW - we need a Salah replacement


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:29:08 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:24:32 pm
I think theres definitely legs in this one just because hes been linked so frequently recently and LFC have a great relationship with his agency, so I think theres definitely something in that.

He did add, however, that any move for Ait-Nouri would probably be dependent on Tsimikas leaving.

[
@davidlynchlfc
,
@AnfieldIndex
]

Not really very concrete, but we're feeding on scraps here
I would make sure that deal occurred if offered. Tsimikas is a cult figure - but not going to get better than what we have already seen. Robbo is in decline.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:29:45 pm
Id like to see  Trents  , Van Dyke and Salahs contracts sorted .
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:31:34 pm
Gutted Ive missed all the Gordon reaction due to being on a farm in Somerset. Is it happening or are we still thinking its 12 months away when the price gets driven down a bit?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:31:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:54 am
You say that the only gap in our squad is at centreback, but the fact is that this squad got 82 points whilst being managed by the best football manager in the world. So yes in terms of bodies we are pretty much covered, but this team is still short of being able to win the league. I would assume thats what everybody wants to aim for?

I don't think I'd necessarily subscribe to this. Yes this squad got 82 points under Klopp, but you can't say that was their limit given the other factors at play. An unprecedented injury crisis, VAR nonsense and AFCON all affected our final points total, so a little more luck in those areas alone would be enough to improve on last season even without signings. Then there is the possibility that existing players can actually improve.

Obviously the above is on the premise that Slot is somewhat competent, but that is always going to be an unknown at this stage.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:34:25 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:23:00 pm
Given our place in the football food chain and the quality of our starting 15 or 16 players there's not much we can really do unless something falls into our lap. We can tinker around the edges. Backup left back here, back up centre back there but i doubt it'll ultimately mean many more points in the league or the getting into the later stages of the Champions League.

We need guys like Konate and Jota to stay fit and the U23 lads to keep improving. We bet good money on Szoboszlai and hopefully he can become a top class difference maker. The kind we wouldn't have got had we waited for it to happen somewhere else.

The most important thing we do this summer is sort the futures of the big 3 entering their last year. Are we renewing, selling or letting them leave for free next summer.

Jota staying fit is huge. When fit he's currently our best forward. I think has currently pased Mo in importance. Virgil is still super important at the back. Seem a bit leaderless when he is out. Mac is the main guy in midfield super player hoping for a POY performance from him in the new season. I would love some more  pace out wide depends who's available. Nico williams would be my top choice
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:34:45 pm
Lynch is linking us to Nouri because he's been linked a lot is quite funny. Now others are saying we're interested in Nouri because of what Lynch just said. He's feeding his own assumptions  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:35:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Lynch is linking us to Nouri because he's been linked a lot is quite funny. Now others are saying we're interested in Nouri because of what Lynch just said. He's feeding his own assumptions  ;D

Welcome to the transfer window.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:36:29 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:12:15 pm
If this means we arent quite up to challenging again then I can live with that until the right players become available, but I dont think well be far away again.
Haven't we fallen into this trap before though? We might wait for the right DM or CB to become available, but now it's a year or two later and Salah and Virgil need to be replaced.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:40:53 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:36:29 pm
Haven't we fallen into this trap before though? We might wait for the right DM or CB to become available, but now it's a year or two later and Salah and Virgil need to be replaced.

Hughes wasn't here then. He's got to learn that hard lesson first hand.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:48:00 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:05:21 pm
Could you not argue that the way we set up contributed to us falling behind 23 times though? Teams found it far too easy to play through or just simply go straight over the top and attack the space vacated by Trent coming more central and no midfielder occupying that space the way Hendo or Fab might have in the past when he used to play high and wide.

It felt like we were stuck between wanting to get Trent more involved on the ball but not really piutting the pices in place around to make it work structurally.

Trent leaves space whether he comes inside or not. So don't see him much of a factor in being more open. Its midfield personnel. We don't have a 6, or at least one with any recovery pace/athleticism to snuff out danger or screen the back four adequately. Mac being pulled back to play there is asking for it.

Hard to predict with a new guy, but we go in next season with the same starting lineup it's probably likely we aren't getting 80 points.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:52:41 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:56:49 pm
The guys happy with the squad currently as it is wanting only a CB replacement for Matip. Do you think the current squad is capable of winning the league or CL? And if not why would you be happy then.

I want us to buy more than a CB.

But current squad goes into CL as 1 of the best 5 teams in Europe.

Not sure we have the consistency to win a PL but that might come as the current squad matures and we add quality signings in certain positions.

The key word in the above is quality. We dont need numbers. We probably need an upgrade in quality and consistency at DM, CB and LW/CF. The  solution to some of those may already be at the club. The pool of external players who provide that significant uplift in quality and are available is likely to be quite small.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:53:21 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:05:25 pm
Fuck it, it's Gordon..

Gordon's alive?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:56:54 pm
We already have Joel Matip's replacement in Sepp van den Berg.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:02:46 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 01:56:54 pm
We already have Joel Matip's replacement in Sepp van den Berg.

One of our most assured defenders on the ball to be replaced with a guy whose main weakness is preciselly his on the ball play?
Yeah. No.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:35:32 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:56:49 pm
The guys happy with the squad currently as it is wanting only a CB replacement for Matip. Do you think the current squad is capable of winning the league or CL? And if not why would you be happy then.

we have Matip's replacement already in Quansah imo.

We should invest in a proper top class DM that could be with us for the best part of his career.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:41:03 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 02:35:32 pm
we have Matip's replacement already in Quansah imo.

We should invest in a proper top class DM that could be with us for the best part of his career.

I think this is the signing everyone is on board with and it doesn't need an exit to facilitate it. If there is a game changing DM available then I'm sure we'll go for it but there aren't too many options that stick out. We could take a punt on potential (like we were going to do with Lavia), or use this season to bed in Bajčetić by prioritising whatever game time his body can handle.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:42:33 pm
Theo Hernandez is best left back at the tournament. Get him.
