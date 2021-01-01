« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 194991 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm
I'd take Openda over any of the forwards mentioned. We need goals and pace.

Openda could work, hes more of a goalscorer so we would still need pace out wide
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,513
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 09:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:01:13 am
Pearce:

It emerged over the weekend that with Newcastle United keen to raise funds, Liverpool had turned down a proposal to buy winger Anthony Gordon that could have involved defender Jarell Quansah moving to St James Park as part of the deal.

Senior Anfield figures didnt believe it was worthy of consideration. Liverpool admire Gordon but they already have strength in depth on the left side of attack and felt Newcastles valuation of the England international was excessive. With Quansahs stock so high after an impressive breakthrough campaign, theres no chance of Liverpool sanctioning the departure of the academy graduate this summer.

That is shocking. We only have Diaz, Gakpo and Jota for the position. And that kid who was the top scorer for the U-21s last season ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,513
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4562 on: Yesterday at 09:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm
PSV are interested in Sepp van Den Burg but will find it difficult to pay 20m.

Numerous clubs have informed Liverpool about their interest.

SVDB plus cash for Bakayoko, and everyone is happy ...
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 01:06:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:28:55 pm
SVDB plus cash for Bakayoko, and everyone is happy ...

Do it!
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 07:55:08 am »
Fabrizio saying Arsenal or Chelsea for Calafiori.

Damn my wish list is shrinking Olise, Gray and now Calafiori  :'(
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 08:05:28 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:55:08 am
Fabrizio saying Arsenal or Chelsea for Calafiori.

Damn my wish list is shrinking Olise, Gray and now Calafiori  :'(
Juventus spending another 20m on Thuram & Luiz already in.
They wont have the money for Calafiori now.

Does look like he will go to the PL if he leaves
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 08:37:42 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:05:28 am
Juventus spending another 20m on Thuram & Luiz already in.
They wont have the money for Calafiori now.

Does look like he will go to the PL if he leaves
There's also the circling vulture that is Real Madrid.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 08:45:17 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 08:37:42 am
There's also the circling vulture that is Real Madrid.

They will get Yoro. I think Arsenal get Calafiori. I can't see him going to conference league Chelsea when they've got Colwill, Chilwell, Cucurella and Badiashile in his position already. Chelsea are stupid I doubt Calafiori is.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 08:50:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:45:17 am
They will get Yoro. I think Arsenal get Calafiori. I can't see him going to conference league Chelsea when they've got Colwill, Chilwell, Cucurella and Badiashile in his position already. Chelsea are stupid I doubt Calafiori is.

I don't expect him to come to us, or at least don't think we're especially favourites but aren't Arsenal happy with their main two CBs. Calafiori would want to be first choice no?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 08:54:48 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:50:41 am
I don't expect him to come to us, or at least don't think we're especially favourites but aren't Arsenal happy with their main two CBs. Calafiori would want to be first choice no?

I think they would play him left back.

White, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori

The most defensive back 4 in the league. But they play like that now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 09:24:20 am »
It does feel like a summer where we may end up being quite reactive.

The only glaring gap in the squad is at CB, though I can see a world where the club argue that Quansah has effectively replaced Matip and we have four CBs. Personally I think that would be a huge error as Gomez's performances at CB last year were a bit wobbly and Quansah is still young. I'd be more comfortable selling Tsimikas and using Gomez to cover LB and CB as he looked very tidy there, and a good counterpoint to either Bradley or Trent pushing up on the right.

Almost everything else will presumably depend on players going.

We have five first team forwards, a couple of youth prospects in Danns and Doak, and a couple of attacking midfielders who could provide depth in wide areas (Elliot and Szobo). It seems unlikely to me at least that we'd invest significant money in a sixth. Diaz may move and I don't think anyone could say with cast iron certainty that Mo will be with us in September, but we've not heard anything tangible on either of those.

We have seven midfielders for three positions, plus McConnell and Clark who got got decent game time last year and look promising. There's not a rumbling of any of those players moving on. Again I'd be pretty surprised to see any significant movement, unless an absolutely top class DM becomes available, and there seems to be a paucity of those around these days.

Defensively Tsimikas might leave, and we might replace him. Kelleher might leave and we would have to replace him.

Combine this with all of the players going to the Euros/Copa and Slot wanting to have a proper look at the squad and I really can't see much in the way of significant movement any time soon, unless Barcelona bid for Diaz or Saudi bid for Mo.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:24:20 am
It does feel like a summer where we may end up being quite reactive.

The only glaring gap in the squad is at CB, though I can see a world where the club argue that Quansah has effectively replaced Matip and we have four CBs. Personally I think that would be a huge error as Gomez's performances at CB last year were a bit wobbly and Quansah is still young. I'd be more comfortable selling Tsimikas and using Gomez to cover LB and CB as he looked very tidy there, and a good counterpoint to either Bradley or Trent pushing up on the right.

Almost everything else will presumably depend on players going.

We have five first team forwards, a couple of youth prospects in Danns and Doak, and a couple of attacking midfielders who could provide depth in wide areas (Elliot and Szobo). It seems unlikely to me at least that we'd invest significant money in a sixth. Diaz may move and I don't think anyone could say with cast iron certainty that Mo will be with us in September, but we've not heard anything tangible on either of those.

We have seven midfielders for three positions, plus McConnell and Clark who got got decent game time last year and look promising. There's not a rumbling of any of those players moving on. Again I'd be pretty surprised to see any significant movement, unless an absolutely top class DM becomes available, and there seems to be a paucity of those around these days.

Defensively Tsimikas might leave, and we might replace him. Kelleher might leave and we would have to replace him.

Combine this with all of the players going to the Euros/Copa and Slot wanting to have a proper look at the squad and I really can't see much in the way of significant movement any time soon, unless Barcelona bid for Diaz or Saudi bid for Mo.


New manager who wants to look at players in pre season
New sporting director, new coaches and scouts
major football competitions in South America and europe
Saudi teams get their budgets for the new year agreed at the end of June so they can will be active from early July


Imagine we did very little to no business and they club missed out on top 4, after Klopp leaving it woold
be absolute carnage, half the forum would be blaming slot and the others would be mingebags


Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,806
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 10:16:54 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:24:20 am
It does feel like a summer where we may end up being quite reactive.

The only glaring gap in the squad is at CB, though I can see a world where the club argue that Quansah has effectively replaced Matip and we have four CBs. Personally I think that would be a huge error as Gomez's performances at CB last year were a bit wobbly and Quansah is still young. I'd be more comfortable selling Tsimikas and using Gomez to cover LB and CB as he looked very tidy there, and a good counterpoint to either Bradley or Trent pushing up on the right.

Almost everything else will presumably depend on players going.

We have five first team forwards, a couple of youth prospects in Danns and Doak, and a couple of attacking midfielders who could provide depth in wide areas (Elliot and Szobo). It seems unlikely to me at least that we'd invest significant money in a sixth. Diaz may move and I don't think anyone could say with cast iron certainty that Mo will be with us in September, but we've not heard anything tangible on either of those.

We have seven midfielders for three positions, plus McConnell and Clark who got got decent game time last year and look promising. There's not a rumbling of any of those players moving on. Again I'd be pretty surprised to see any significant movement, unless an absolutely top class DM becomes available, and there seems to be a paucity of those around these days.

Defensively Tsimikas might leave, and we might replace him. Kelleher might leave and we would have to replace him.

Combine this with all of the players going to the Euros/Copa and Slot wanting to have a proper look at the squad and I really can't see much in the way of significant movement any time soon, unless Barcelona bid for Diaz or Saudi bid for Mo.

You say that the only gap in our squad is at centreback, but the fact is that this squad got 82 points whilst being managed by the best football manager in the world. So yes in terms of bodies we are pretty much covered, but this team is still short of being able to win the league. I would assume thats what everybody wants to aim for?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:54 am
You say that the only gap in our squad is at centreback, but the fact is that this squad got 82 points whilst being managed by the best football manager in the world. So yes in terms of bodies we are pretty much covered, but this team is still short of being able to win the league. I would assume thats what everybody wants to aim for?


This. We're just lacking quality in key areas. Definitely at centre back & defensive midfield, arguably in the forward line and at left back.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 10:26:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:54 am
You say that the only gap in our squad is at centreback, but the fact is that this squad got 82 points whilst being managed by the best football manager in the world. So yes in terms of bodies we are pretty much covered, but this team is still short of being able to win the league. I would assume thats what everybody wants to aim for?

Undoubtedly, and there are clearly players we can improve on. The point of my post was that Id be surprised to bring new players in when theres no prospect of moving on players in the squad. Its an issue weve had consistently in recent years - either unable or unwilling to ship out players (Ox and Keita being prime examples) and therefore not replacing them. We didnt bring in a CB last year even though we needed one - we relied on Quansah. The season before we didnt bring in a CM even though fans were calling out for one.

Im looking to explain why things could end up being quiet, not saying its a good idea.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
By mid March we and our rivals had all played 27 games and we were top of the table. We just fluffed the final leg of the season as we tried to reintegrate players who had been out injured. So I'm not sure I buy the argument that the squad lacks the necessary quality.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 10:28:47 am »
115 pages and we haven't so much as bid for anyone, lol.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 10:34:22 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:06:13 am

New manager who wants to look at players in pre season
New sporting director, new coaches and scouts
major football competitions in South America and europe
Saudi teams get their budgets for the new year agreed at the end of June so they can will be active from early July


Imagine we did very little to no business and they club missed out on top 4, after Klopp leaving it woold
be absolute carnage, half the forum would be blaming slot and the others would be mingebags


I don't reckon the patch journos or anyone else has any clue what Liverpool are planning right now. It must be true the Euros and Copa America is a factor and yes, Arne will be getting his feet under the table.

But I think we will have 1-2 deals in the pipeline, don't think we are any quieter than we should be, and also don't think Slot massively needs to see our squad in the flesh. He's already been watching training from last season and, umm the Premier League games in detail.

You could make the case that we buy a good defender and a robust DM type and leave well alone, apart from the 3rd goal-keeper.

Might just stick with our forwards, should Diaz stay.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 10:43:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:54 am
You say that the only gap in our squad is at centreback, but the fact is that this squad got 82 points whilst being managed by the best football manager in the world. So yes in terms of bodies we are pretty much covered, but this team is still short of being able to win the league. I would assume thats what everybody wants to aim for?

I think winning the league is seen as a bonus, a nice to have, rather than expected. We won't break our structure to do so. The post was right we are reactive in the market rather than proactive. But that's always the case. 

We don't force players out like other clubs do. Pros and cons with that approach. Best ran club in the league now is Arsenal imo. They learnt a few things from us but have been a bit more ruthless. I fully expect them to win the league this season. We should be happy with top 4 we're renewing the squad but it could take years.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:26:40 am
By mid March we and our rivals had all played 27 games and we were top of the table. We just fluffed the final leg of the season as we tried to reintegrate players who had been out injured. So I'm not sure I buy the argument that the squad lacks the necessary quality.

The Klopp factor is massive, another manager with the same squad wouldnt even get top 4 IMO

The best players we have are in their thirties, weve fallen down at the same stage every season due to a lack of quality, all of the other teams are adding more and more talent, standing still is moving backwards
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 10:46:09 am »
If Gordon signs for Liverpool, Im sure Everton supporters wont be bitter about it.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,171
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 10:50:51 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:43:19 am
The Klopp factor is massive, another manager with the same squad wouldnt even get top 4 IMO


No idea if this is a controversial opinion or not but Klopp wasn't at his usual level n the second half of last season .. and that's before you get to the injuries we had last year which were extreme.
Despite those factors we put up +1.11 xg/90 over the season which is title contending (and some seasons winning) level
The vast majority of our squad is either in their peak or coming into their peak ... especially in midfield.
Salah, Ali and VVD are the wrong age and yet still the best or close to the best in their position in the league.

Our rivals for top 4 beyond City and Arsenal are who exactly?

The question is how do we go from here to winning the league - not how to do we get top 4
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 10:56:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:51 am
No idea if this is a controversial opinion or not but Klopp wasn't at his usual level n the second half of last season .. and that's before you get to the injuries we had last year which were extreme.
Despite those factors we put up +1.11 xg/90 over the season which is title contending (and some seasons winning) level
The vast majority of our squad is either in their peak or coming into their peak ... especially in midfield.
Salah, Ali and VVD are the wrong age and yet still the best or close to the best in their position in the league.

Our rivals for top 4 beyond City and Arsenal are who exactly?

The question is how do we go from here to winning the league - not how to do we get top 4

I think we might be okay for another year. But Spurs and Chelsea will be back soon. We don't like to admit it but they've got some brilliant young players coming through. Utd I'm less sure about. Will be interesting to see Villa and Newcaslte this season.

What's for sure though is we can't let our 3 best players walk away for free in 10 months.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4583 on: Today at 10:57:39 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:28:47 am
115 pages and we haven't so much as bid for anyone, lol.

Not only that, but we haven't even had a concrete link beyond Gordon perhaps no longer being a point of interest for us
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4584 on: Today at 11:00:40 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:26:07 am
Undoubtedly, and there are clearly players we can improve on. The point of my post was that Id be surprised to bring new players in when theres no prospect of moving on players in the squad. Its an issue weve had consistently in recent years - either unable or unwilling to ship out players (Ox and Keita being prime examples) and therefore not replacing them. We didnt bring in a CB last year even though we needed one - we relied on Quansah. The season before we didnt bring in a CM even though fans were calling out for one.

Im looking to explain why things could end up being quiet, not saying its a good idea.

I expect we'll become better at moving players on. One of the main 'problems' under Klopp is that he created such a brilliant environment that barely anybody wanted to move on. He was also extremely loyal to players and if they were committed to the cause then he was committed to them.

That, btw, is one of the major reasons for our recent success but I think in this new era (where more power is in the hands of the suits) we'll become a little more ruthless.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4585 on: Today at 11:01:35 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:28:47 am
115 pages and we haven't so much as bid for anyone, lol.

And we haven't cheated.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,501
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4586 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
It's a really important transfer window for Hughes. We all know how good Edwards is, but very little is known about Hughes' capability to get the right signings across the line for a club the size of Liverpool.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,659
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4587 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:57:39 am
Not only that, but we haven't even had a concrete link beyond Gordon perhaps no longer being a point of interest for us
Welcome to every transfer window ever. Samie and Peterthereddy feverishly accumulate a gazillion outlandish links from increasingly unreliable sources. Pearcey then hoovers these names up and tweets "Liverpool are NOT interested in the following players". Everyone waits on Ornstein.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4588 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:07:09 am
It's a really important transfer window for Hughes. We all know how good Edwards is, but very little is known about Hughes' capability to get the right signings across the line for a club the size of Liverpool.

interesting to see how they get on . they recruited Slot and now players to build on this team
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,501
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4589 on: Today at 11:16:58 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:13:38 am
interesting to see how they get on . they recruited Slot and now players to build on this team

Hopefully, they get it right.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4590 on: Today at 11:17:09 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:10:35 am
Welcome to every transfer window ever. Samie and Peterthereddy feverishly accumulate a gazillion outlandish links from increasingly unreliable sources. Pearcey then hoovers these names up and tweets "Liverpool are NOT interested in the following players". Everyone waits on Ornstein.

Tbf we knew we were after Mac Allister and Gravenberch pretty much all window last year and a few months beforehand too. Szoboszlai came quickly (within 3 days of being talked about) and Endo literally out of no where, but we did know who we want.

When we got Konate we knew in April we wanted him.

I know we tend to act pretty quietly mostly but you do usually hear hints or at least where we are looking to improve. This window we have no solid links and no idea where we are looking at - we know what we WANT us to be looking at but no indication we actually are
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,501
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4591 on: Today at 11:30:24 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:17:09 am
Tbf we knew we were after Mac Allister and Gravenberch pretty much all window last year and a few months beforehand too. Szoboszlai came quickly (within 3 days of being talked about) and Endo literally out of no where, but we did know who we want.

When we got Konate we knew in April we wanted him.

I know we tend to act pretty quietly mostly but you do usually hear hints or at least where we are looking to improve. This window we have no solid links and no idea where we are looking at - we know what we WANT us to be looking at but no indication we actually are

Yeah, it has been far more quiet than usual. There haven't even been that many dodgy links to players floating around. Saying that, it has been very quiet pretty much for everyone apart from those who have been trying to get around FFP/PSR. A lot of that is due to the Euro's and Copa America being on of course.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,806
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4592 on: Today at 11:32:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:43:08 am
I think winning the league is seen as a bonus, a nice to have, rather than expected. We won't break our structure to do so. The post was right we are reactive in the market rather than proactive. But that's always the case. 

We don't force players out like other clubs do. Pros and cons with that approach. Best ran club in the league now is Arsenal imo. They learnt a few things from us but have been a bit more ruthless. I fully expect them to win the league this season. We should be happy with top 4 we're renewing the squad but it could take years.

No title win should be expected. Whatever the clubs approach is or not, doesnt mean we have to be happy with it. Personally I dont see how us sticking with the same squad can be seen as an approach in winning the league.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,659
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4593 on: Today at 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:17:09 am
Tbf we knew we were after Mac Allister and Gravenberch pretty much all window last year and a few months beforehand too. Szoboszlai came quickly (within 3 days of being talked about) and Endo literally out of no where, but we did know who we want.

When we got Konate we knew in April we wanted him.

I know we tend to act pretty quietly mostly but you do usually hear hints or at least where we are looking to improve. This window we have no solid links and no idea where we are looking at - we know what we WANT us to be looking at but no indication we actually are
I wasn't being entirely serious./..
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4594 on: Today at 11:36:12 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:26:40 am
By mid March we and our rivals had all played 27 games and we were top of the table. We just fluffed the final leg of the season as we tried to reintegrate players who had been out injured. So I'm not sure I buy the argument that the squad lacks the necessary quality.

Went behind 23 times. Gained almost 30 points from comebacks (can attribute that to the fighting spirit and motivational ability of arguably the best manager on the planet).

We weren't convincing at all and were ropey in every game bar maybe 5 all season. All this "we have 8 cup finals left" was highly presumptuous... we had 1 cup final, and the hope was we get a result so we then can have another cup final, and another one etc. With a flaky midfield especially this was far from the 2018 to 2022 team. It was an incredible achievement by the manager to garner 82 points with this team.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 