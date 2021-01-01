It does feel like a summer where we may end up being quite reactive.



The only glaring gap in the squad is at CB, though I can see a world where the club argue that Quansah has effectively replaced Matip and we have four CBs. Personally I think that would be a huge error as Gomez's performances at CB last year were a bit wobbly and Quansah is still young. I'd be more comfortable selling Tsimikas and using Gomez to cover LB and CB as he looked very tidy there, and a good counterpoint to either Bradley or Trent pushing up on the right.



Almost everything else will presumably depend on players going.



We have five first team forwards, a couple of youth prospects in Danns and Doak, and a couple of attacking midfielders who could provide depth in wide areas (Elliot and Szobo). It seems unlikely to me at least that we'd invest significant money in a sixth. Diaz may move and I don't think anyone could say with cast iron certainty that Mo will be with us in September, but we've not heard anything tangible on either of those.



We have seven midfielders for three positions, plus McConnell and Clark who got got decent game time last year and look promising. There's not a rumbling of any of those players moving on. Again I'd be pretty surprised to see any significant movement, unless an absolutely top class DM becomes available, and there seems to be a paucity of those around these days.



Defensively Tsimikas might leave, and we might replace him. Kelleher might leave and we would have to replace him.



Combine this with all of the players going to the Euros/Copa and Slot wanting to have a proper look at the squad and I really can't see much in the way of significant movement any time soon, unless Barcelona bid for Diaz or Saudi bid for Mo.