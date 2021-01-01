« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4520 on: Today at 02:35:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:30:57 pm
There's not much time due to international football. Think apart from the usual suspects the summer will be quiet.
I could see it, I just hope youre wrong. We cant standstill.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4521 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:16:31 pm
My prediuction is Diaz and Kelleher stay.

Morton is sold

Tsimikas, Carvalho leave on loans

Ait Nouri is our only summer signing.

 

Business over until Slot reviews the squad.

I'd definitely like Ait Nouri to join, think he'll be a top class left back. Surely in that scenario Tsimikas would be moved on though. We could get decent money for a squad player and it'd allow him to be first choice elsewhere.

Hopefully more join though. Think we'll sign a centre back if we're to sign just one. Not convinced we'll sign a defensive mid this summer.
Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4522 on: Today at 02:38:53 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:35:43 pm
I'd definitely like Ait Nouri to join, think he'll be a top class left back. Surely in that scenario Tsimikas would be moved on though. We could get decent money for a squad player and it'd allow him to be first choice elsewhere.

Hopefully more join though. Think we'll sign a centre back if we're to sign just one. Not convinced we'll sign a defensive mid this summer.

Think and hope we'll sign a good cb at the very least.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4523 on: Today at 02:46:39 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:38:53 pm
Think and hope we'll sign a good cb at the very least.

The word has been for a while we're after one and it does make sense given Van Dijk's age, Konate/Gomez being injury prone, Quansah only young.

Hopefully we can find someone in the mould of Konate, who had decent experience at a good level with ten years ahead of him. Needs to be more available than him though.

Thinking back three summers, we needed more than a centre half and we only signed Konate. Didn't exactly turn out to be a disaster but might have helped. I feel like this thread has had enough talk about the lack of midfielders joining from 2020-2022 though so I'll leave it at that  ;)
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4524 on: Today at 02:50:37 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:55:36 pm
If we wanted Gordon why wouldnt we have pushed for him when we and the player had leverage with Newcastle?

They were still asking for more than we wanted to pay, but also if he kicks up a fuss we still have some leverage - sell jow or have an unhappy player with 1 year left next summer.
dutchkop

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4525 on: Today at 02:53:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm
Honestly think the players we'll sign will be names that haven't been mentioned yet. But while that's not happened, I hope we sign Williams. Or Kvaratskhelia :P

I like Diaz as as well so not advocating for him to be sold. Gakpo's best off the left too so we may not even replace Diaz if he's sold.



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia what a player!! 

anybody else see him as a Mo Salah replacement?
jonkrux

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4526 on: Today at 02:54:37 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:53:50 pm


Khvicha Kvaratskhelia what a player!! 

anybody else see him as a Mo Salah replacement?

Plays from the left doesn't he?
dutchkop

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4527 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:46:39 pm
The word has been for a while we're after one and it does make sense given Van Dijk's age, Konate/Gomez being injury prone, Quansah only young.

Hopefully we can find someone in the mould of Konate, who had decent experience at a good level with ten years ahead of him. Needs to be more available than him though.

Thinking back three summers, we needed more than a centre half and we only signed Konate. Didn't exactly turn out to be a disaster but might have helped. I feel like this thread has had enough talk about the lack of midfielders joining from 2020-2022 though so I'll leave it at that  ;)

plus Matip moving on and the number of injuries our CB's have or generally CB's tend to get injured and you need 5-6 players in that position.

I think a DCM will also come in and a wide attacker.. the Anthony Gordon connection shows we are looking for them as well,

I can see us going back for Gordon before season starts
mickeydocs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4528 on: Today at 03:04:32 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:16:31 pm
My prediuction is Diaz and Kelleher stay.

Morton is sold

Tsimikas, Carvalho leave on loans

Ait Nouri is our only summer signing. 

Business over until Slot reviews the squad.

My prediction is that Slot will be one voice amongst others as it was before.
Kelleher will leave if our valuation is met.
Diaz will leave as we will not give him a long term contract due to his age/injury record, again if our valuation is met.
We will sign a couple of forward options, one for the left and one for the right, players that can play multiple positions such as Gordon.
We will sign a long term replacement for VVD.

Tsimikas will be sold.
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4529 on: Today at 03:04:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:57:33 pm
Interesting, thanks for posting. I'd love to feel like myself as well.

I hate myself for liking me
cant break free from all this talk of Anthony
The sight of his face makes wm wanna scream
but i suppose id take him if he were free

dutchkop

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4530 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 02:54:37 pm
Plays from the left doesn't he?

maybe https://serieaanalysis.com/khvicha-kvaratskhelia-napoli-serie-a-2023-24-data-stats-analysis-scout-report  - but he is definitley two footed and can play across the front three positions. 

There was a time that a right  footed player or two footed player could play down the right.. or we could switch with Diaz, Jota playing down the right..

Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4531 on: Today at 03:07:16 pm
Quote
Slot has been in daily contact with Richard Hughes, as Liverpool adjust to a new off-field structure. With input from Michael Edwards, it will be a collaborative approach to transfers, with data heavily influencing who is pursued and at what price.

[@JamesPearceLFC]
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4532 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:59:51 pm
Come on, you want to feel like Nick..

Nah, Nick's like Finchy from The Office.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4533 on: Today at 03:21:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:14:17 pm
Nah, Nick's like Finchy from The Office.

A bloody good sales rep?
Robinred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4534 on: Today at 03:22:27 pm
Id love the Ait-Nouri links to have substance. He can play left back in a traditional back four, but also wing back. Hes a goal threat too, and still hasnt peaked. Get it done Laptop.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4535 on: Today at 03:23:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:14:17 pm
Nah, Nick's like Finchy from The Office.

Haha with the puns I always saw Nick as Brent..

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4536 on: Today at 04:18:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:55:36 pm
If we wanted Gordon why wouldnt we have pushed for him when we and the player had leverage with Newcastle?

Doubt we want to be in a situation where we have all of Diaz, Gakpo and Gordon on our books. Probably need to be much more confident of selling Diaz for a good fee before we'd sanction a big-money move for a replacement (Gordon or otherwise).

I'd also question how much leverage we actually had this week. Yes, Newcastle had to sell players... but at no point did it have to be (or was likely to be) Gordon. They sorted themselves by selling one lad who'd never played for the club and one who wasn't a starter.

We're happy to be patient in the market and there's now a player who is a massive Liverpool fan, apparently desperate to come here, who might now run his contract down at Newcastle. That is leverage. Although I find the reports that he only has two years left on his deal strange as it suggests Newcastle only gave him a 3.5 year deal - strange when you're parting with £40m+.
robertobaggio37

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4537 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:53:50 pm


Khvicha Kvaratskhelia what a player!! 

anybody else see him as a Mo Salah replacement?

Always when watching him I'm feeling left unfazed. He's not a bad player, good dribbler, but that's it. Nowhere near worth the amount they're asking for him.
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4538 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:16 pm


in another exclusive for The Atlantic I can reveal that the pope is indeed a catholic
mickeydocs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4539 on: Today at 04:20:37 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:20:00 pm
in another exclusive for The Atlantic I can reveal that the pope is indeed a catholic

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_pope_Andreas
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4540 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:18:26 pm
Doubt we want to be in a situation where we have all of Diaz, Gakpo and Gordon on our books. Probably need to be much more confident of selling Diaz for a good fee before we'd sanction a big-money move for a replacement (Gordon or otherwise).

I'd also question how much leverage we actually had this week. Yes, Newcastle had to sell players... but at no point did it have to be (or was likely to be) Gordon. They sorted themselves by selling one lad who'd never played for the club and one who wasn't a starter.

We're happy to be patient in the market and there's now a player who is a massive Liverpool fan, apparently desperate to come here, who might now run his contract down at Newcastle. That is leverage. Although I find the reports that he only has two years left on his deal strange as it suggests Newcastle only gave him a 3.5 year deal - strange when you're parting with £40m+.

from the BBC
Quote
Newcastle said Gordon had signed a long-term deal but did not disclose the length of the contract

DonkeyWan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4541 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm
haha, I was dead right, too expensive and pointless.

Newcastle trying to drum up interest to flog him. Hilarious.
DonkeyWan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4542 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm
Also, ffs, nothing is happening because of the Euros. Nothing will happen until it finishes and players are back home.
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4543 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm
Is Kelleher better than Dubravka? Serious question, as I don't know anything about Dubravka. I like Kelleher a lot and I don't want to see him go somewhere where he won't be #1.
Kelleher is loads better than Dubravka and Id say hes probably better than Pope too
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4544 on: Today at 04:31:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:21:30 pm
A bloody good sales rep?

I imagine you read a book a week too.
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4545 on: Today at 04:35:14 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:44:23 am
Nico Williams looks very impressive but I think he needs another season in Spain, probably not enough data for our team to pull trigger on that one.

Unique situation though - high wages, but reasonable fee which might balance package out.
Plus hes no better than Diaz
farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4546 on: Today at 04:44:48 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 04:18:59 pm
Always when watching him I'm feeling left unfazed. He's not a bad player, good dribbler, but that's it. Nowhere near worth the amount they're asking for him.
I'd be salivating all over Kvicha if we didn't have Lucho. They are not exactly the same, and I like Kvicha a tad better in 1-on-1 situations and attacking play, whereas Lucho is a tad better in defending (though that's not how he started at first). Swap one fr the other and we are a very similar team.

Nico Williams is another story though, he's got some load of Mane in him.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4547 on: Today at 05:07:41 pm
Anthony Gordon on the left, Kaide Gordon on the right, terrorising Premier League defenders for the next decade. When they retire they will open an accountancy firm called Gordon & Gordon LLP.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4548 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:31:00 pm
I imagine you read a book a week too.

Its been known.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4549 on: Today at 07:40:32 pm
Quote
PSV are interested in Sepp van Den Burg but will find it difficult to pay 20m.

Numerous clubs have informed Liverpool about their interest.

[@RikElfrink]
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4550 on: Today at 07:42:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:32 pm


Would be a shame to lose him. He has a great John Houseman name.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4551 on: Today at 07:42:29 pm
Bakayoko plus a bit of cash for Sepp.
Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4552 on: Today at 07:42:45 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:42:00 pm
Would be a shame to lose him. He has a great John Houseman name.

 :D
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4553 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:42:29 pm
Bakayoko plus a bit of cash for Sepp.

No chance, we need more left wingers.
lamonti

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4554 on: Today at 07:47:45 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:28:23 pm
Thinking we might let this simmer with Gordon until January let him push for a move and watch his contract become 18 months

Gordon signed for Newcastle in January 2023 on a "long term" contract. Why is everyone so certain he signed a 3.5 year contract.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4555 on: Today at 07:48:19 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:44:35 pm
No chance, we need more left wingers.

We only have Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Szoboszlai who can play there. Definitely a bit short  ;D
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4556 on: Today at 08:18:24 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:47:45 pm
Gordon signed for Newcastle in January 2023 on a "long term" contract. Why is everyone so certain he signed a 3.5 year contract.

Most sources online read that his contract is till June 30 2026
