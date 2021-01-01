If we wanted Gordon why wouldnt we have pushed for him when we and the player had leverage with Newcastle?



Doubt we want to be in a situation where we have all of Diaz, Gakpo and Gordon on our books. Probably need to be much more confident of selling Diaz for a good fee before we'd sanction a big-money move for a replacement (Gordon or otherwise).I'd also question how much leverage we actually had this week. Yes, Newcastle had to sell players... but at no point did it have to be (or was likely to be) Gordon. They sorted themselves by selling one lad who'd never played for the club and one who wasn't a starter.We're happy to be patient in the market and there's now a player who is a massive Liverpool fan, apparently desperate to come here, who might now run his contract down at Newcastle. That is leverage. Although I find the reports that he only has two years left on his deal strange as it suggests Newcastle only gave him a 3.5 year deal - strange when you're parting with £40m+.